أعلنت شركة هورايزون مصر للتنمية العمرانية، المدعومة برؤية إماراتية راسخة يقودها رئيس «الديوان الأميري لإمارة عجمان» الشيخ الدكتور ماجد بن سعيد النعيمي، عن توقيع عقد تخصيص أرض مع هيئة المجتمعات العمرانية الجديدة لإطلاق مشروع «رويال سعيد تاورز»، وهو مشروع تجاري فندقي رائد يقام على مساحة تقارب 28 فدانًا، بإجمالي استثمارات تتجاوز 42 مليار جنيه. ويجسد هذا الاستثمار امتدادًا للحضور الإماراتي المتنامي في دعم الاقتصاد المصري وتعزيز مسيرة التنمية العمرانية، إذ يرسخ المشروع مكانة القاهرة الجديدة كوجهة إقليمية للضيافة الراقية والخدمات متعددة الاستخدامات، بما يتماشى مع توجهات الحكومة المصرية نحو زيادة الطاقة الفندقية لتحقيق مستهدفات جذب 30 مليون سائح بحلول عام 2030.

وقد جرى توقيع الاتفاقية في مقر هيئة المجتمعات العمرانية الجديدة بين الشيخ الدكتور ماجد بن سعيد النعيمي، رئيس «الديوان الأميري لإمارة عجمان» ورئيس مجلس إدارة شركة هورايزون مصر للتنمية العمرانية، والمهندس أحمد علي محمد حسن، نائب رئيس الهيئة لقطاع الشؤون العقارية والتجارية، وذلك بحضور قيادات الهيئة وشركة هورايزون ومجلس إدارتها.

وأكد الشيخ الدكتور ماجد بن سعيد النعيمي أن هذا المشروع يأتي تجسيدًا لرؤية هورايزون مصر في الاستثمار النوعي الذي يتجاوز مفهوم البناء التقليدي نحو تأسيس مجتمعات حضارية متكاملة، موضحًا أن الاستثمار في القاهرة الجديدة يمثل قيمة مضافة حقيقية لما تتمتع به المدينة من مقومات اقتصادية وتخطيط عمراني متطور وفرص واسعة للنمو في قطاعات السياحة والضيافة والخدمات النوعية.

وأضاف أن رؤية هورايزون تقوم على تطوير مشروعات تُورّث وتبقى، وتؤسس لنموذج حضاري يواكب معايير التطوير العمراني الإقليمي والدولي.

في هذا السياق، أكد نائب رئيس هيئة المجتمعات العمرانية الجديدة لقطاع الشؤون العقارية والتجارية المهندس أحمد علي محمد حسن، أن هذا المشروع يُجسّد توجه الدولة نحو تعظيم العائد من الأراضي الاستثمارية، وتحقيق قيمة مضافة حقيقية تدعم الاقتصاد الوطني، موضحًا أنه يمثل نموذجًا تطبيقيًا للشراكة التنموية الفاعلة مع المستثمرين العرب، ويعزز من مكانة القاهرة الجديدة كمركز جاذب للاستثمار السياحي والفندقي والخدمي، بما يسهم في توفير فرص عمل وتحقيق تنمية عمرانية مستدامة.

ويتكون «رويال سعيد تاورز» من برجين بارتفاع يصل إلى 150 مترًا (30+ طابقًا)، يشكّلان معًا علامة معمارية تضيف حضورًا بصريًا قويًا لأفق المنطقة. وتحوط بالبرجين مجموعة حصرية من الفيلات الملكية المستقلة التي تجمع بين التصميم العصري والخصوصية الكاملة، بينما يقدم المشروع مجموعة متنوعة من الوحدات السكنية الفندقية بمساحات مدروسة تتراوح بين غرفة إلى ثلاث غرف، بالإضافة إلى وحدات «رويال» المميزة التي تتمتع بمساحات فريدة تصمم بعناية لتقديم تجربة سكنية استثنائية بطابع يحمل بصمة هورايزون الخاصة.

وتتميز وحدات «رويال» بخصائص معمارية فاخرة، أبرزها الأسقف مزدوجة الارتفاع التي تمنح إحساسًا غير مسبوق بالرحابة والانسيابية البصرية، إلى جانب تفاصيل داخلية مصممة بذوق رفيع، وتشطيبات راقية تجمع بين أحدث المعايير العالمية واللمسات الفنية التي تعكس هوية المشروع. وتشمل هذه الوحدات عناصر تصميم استثنائية مثل الواجهات الزجاجية البانورامية، والمساحات الانتقالية الواسعة، والمواد الفاخرة التي تمنح كل وحدة طابعًا خاصًا من الفخامة العصرية.

كما يتضمن المشروع فندقًا عالمي المستوى يضيف بعدًا جديدًا للقطاع الفندقي في شرق القاهرة، ويوفر خدمات راقية للمقيمين والزوار، ليشكل تجربة متكاملة من السكن والضيافة الفاخرة.

ويهدف مشروع «رويال سعيد تاورز» إلى خلق بيئة معيشية تحاكي الإقامة في منتجع فاخر وسط واحة خضراء، حيث يتناغم التصميم العمراني مع المساحات المفتوحة والمرافق المتميزة ليمنح السكان إحساسًا دائمًا بالراحة والخصوصية. فالمشروع لا يقتصر على السكن الفندقي، بل يقوم على رؤية شاملة تمنح أسلوب حياة متكاملًا بطابع راقٍ ومميز، من خلال مجموعة خدمات فندقية متكاملة، إلى جانب منطقة تجارية فاخرة تضم نخبة من المتاجر والمطاعم العالمية بتصميم معماري استثنائي. ويمنح هذا التوازن للمقيمين والزوار إحساسًا متفردًا بالحياة الراقية، ليكون «رويال سعيد تاورز» بمثابة منتجع حضري فاخر يقدم تجربة معيشية لا تُشبه سواها في القاهرة الجديدة.

ويقع المشروع في موقع استراتيجي يتوسط القاهرة الجديدة، ومدينة المستقبل، والعاصمة الإدارية الجديدة، وبالقرب من شبكات محاور رئيسية مثل طريق السويس وطريق العين السخنة ومحور التسعين الجنوبي والدائري الأوسطي. ويمثل هذا المشروع خطوة محورية في تعزيز الدور الريادي لهورايزون مصر في دعم الاقتصاد المصري، من خلال توفير آلاف فرص العمل المباشرة وغير المباشرة، وضخ استثمارات كبيرة في الصناعات ومواد البناء المحلية، ودعم النشاط السياحي والفندقي، وتعزيز قدرة القاهرة الجديدة على المنافسة كمدينة عالمية متعددة الاستخدامات. وتؤكد هورايزون مصر أن مشروع «رويال سعيد تاورز» يجسد رؤيتها في بناء مشروعات تحمل قيمة استثمارية وإنسانية طويلة الأمد، وتعمل على الارتقاء بمعايير التطوير العمراني في مصر، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية مصر 2030.