Horizon Egypt for Urban Development, backed by a solid Emirati vision led by Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, the head of the "Emirate of Ajman Royal Court," announced the signing of a land allocation contract with the New Urban Communities Authority to launch the "Royal Saeed Towers" project, a leading commercial hotel project built on an area of nearly 28 acres, with total investments exceeding 42 billion Egyptian pounds. This investment embodies the growing Emirati presence in supporting the Egyptian economy and enhancing the urban development journey, as the project solidifies New Cairo's position as a regional destination for upscale hospitality and mixed-use services, aligning with the Egyptian government's direction to increase hotel capacity to attract 30 million tourists by 2030.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the New Urban Communities Authority between Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Horizon Egypt for Urban Development, and Engineer Ahmed Ali Mohamed Hassan, Vice President of the Authority for Real Estate and Commercial Affairs, in the presence of the Authority's leadership and the board of directors of Horizon.

Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi confirmed that this project embodies Horizon Egypt's vision for qualitative investment that transcends the traditional building concept towards establishing integrated urban communities, explaining that investment in New Cairo represents a real added value due to the city's economic components, advanced urban planning, and vast growth opportunities in tourism, hospitality, and quality services.

He added that Horizon's vision is based on developing projects that are inherited and remain, establishing a civilizational model that meets regional and international urban development standards.

In this context, Engineer Ahmed Ali Mohamed Hassan, Vice President of the New Urban Communities Authority for Real Estate and Commercial Affairs, confirmed that this project embodies the state's direction towards maximizing returns from investment lands and achieving real added value that supports the national economy, explaining that it represents a practical model for effective developmental partnership with Arab investors, enhancing New Cairo's status as an attractive center for tourism, hospitality, and service investment, contributing to job creation and achieving sustainable urban development.

The "Royal Saeed Towers" consists of two towers reaching a height of 150 meters (30+ floors), which together form an architectural landmark that adds a strong visual presence to the area's skyline. Surrounding the towers is an exclusive collection of independent royal villas that combine modern design with complete privacy, while the project offers a diverse range of hotel residential units with carefully studied areas ranging from one to three rooms, in addition to the distinctive "Royal" units that feature unique spaces designed meticulously to provide an exceptional residential experience with a distinctive Horizon touch.

The "Royal" units are characterized by luxurious architectural features, most notably the double-height ceilings that provide an unprecedented sense of spaciousness and visual flow, along with interior details designed with refined taste, and high-end finishes that combine the latest global standards with artistic touches reflecting the project's identity. These units include exceptional design elements such as panoramic glass facades, wide transitional spaces, and luxurious materials that give each unit a unique contemporary luxury character.

The project also includes a world-class hotel that adds a new dimension to the hotel sector in East Cairo, providing upscale services for residents and visitors, creating a comprehensive experience of luxury living and hospitality.

The "Royal Saeed Towers" project aims to create a living environment that mimics staying in a luxury resort amidst a green oasis, where urban design harmonizes with open spaces and distinguished facilities to provide residents with a constant sense of comfort and privacy. The project is not limited to hotel living but is based on a comprehensive vision that offers an integrated lifestyle with a refined and distinctive character, through a complete range of hotel services, alongside a luxurious commercial area featuring a selection of international shops and restaurants with exceptional architectural design. This balance provides residents and visitors with a unique sense of upscale living, making "Royal Saeed Towers" an urban luxury resort that offers a living experience unlike any other in New Cairo.

The project is located in a strategic location at the heart of New Cairo, the Future City, and the New Administrative Capital, near major road networks such as the Suez Road, Ain Sokhna Road, the Southern Ninety Axis, and the Middle Ring Road. This project represents a pivotal step in enhancing Horizon Egypt's leading role in supporting the Egyptian economy by providing thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities, injecting significant investments into local industries and building materials, supporting tourism and hospitality activities, and enhancing New Cairo's competitiveness as a global mixed-use city. Horizon Egypt affirms that the "Royal Saeed Towers" project embodies its vision of building projects that carry long-term investment and human value, working to elevate urban development standards in Egypt, in line with the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030.