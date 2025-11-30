The Ministry of Education confirmed that subjects not included in the approved curriculum plan by the ministry, which are taught in some private schools, will not have their grades recorded in the academic documents.



The ministry clarified in the examination guide for the current academic year 1447 AH, that academic documents and grade reports are recorded in Arabic, accompanied by an English translation without mentioning the terms "first term" or "second term." Only the date of issuance is included, along with a reference to the educational system, program, or track. The use of logos from private schools (National-International) on academic certificates is prohibited, and only the ministry's logo should be used.



The Ministry of Education indicated the suspension of issuing certificates of good conduct and behavior, and only the grades recorded in the report card provided to the student will be considered. A student whose behavior grade is deficient can obtain a statement clarifying the type of violation that led to the deduction (if they wish), while adhering to the rules of conduct and attendance.



Performance Evaluation



The ministry explained that a student's result in any grade level will be deleted if it is proven that they obtained the previous grade certificate in an irregular manner, such as through a forged certificate, with the deleted result being provided to the General Administration for Cognitive and Skill Performance Evaluation for approval.



It was mentioned that if there is an abnormal inflation in the results and they do not correspond to the normal distribution curve after completing the recording of grades for formative assessment tools, a preliminary alert will appear for the teacher in the electronic system to address the inflation and ensure the accuracy of grade recording. If the results are approved without correction, an alert will appear for the school principal to follow up on this and examine the evidence.