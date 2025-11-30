The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has recently launched 200 tons of dates as a gift from the Kingdom to the Federative Republic of Brazil in the capital, Brasília.



The assistance was inaugurated - on behalf of the center - by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Federative Republic of Brazil, Faisal bin Ibrahim Ghalam, in the presence of the wife of the Vice President of the Republic, Lou Alckmin, who highlighted the significant role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Center, in supporting humanitarian efforts, reflecting the depth of humanitarian and social cooperation between the Kingdom and Brazil.



Humanitarian and Social Links



For his part, Ambassador Faisal bin Ibrahim Ghalam confirmed that this gift of dates is part of the ongoing international support provided by the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; to strengthen humanitarian and social ties around the world, clarifying the growing role of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center as one of the prestigious international centers in the field of humanitarian work.