دشّن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أخيراً 200 طن من التمور هدية المملكة لجمهورية البرازيل الاتحادية في العاصمة برازيليا.


ودشّن المساعدات -نيابة عن المركز- سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية البرازيل الاتحادية فيصل بن إبراهيم غلام، بحضور عقيلة نائب رئيس الجمهورية لو ألكمين، التي نوهت بالدور الكبير الذي تقوم به المملكة العربية السعودية ممثلةً بمركز الملك سلمان في دعم العمل الإنساني، ما يعكس عمق التعاون الإنساني والاجتماعي بين المملكة والبرازيل.


روابط إنسانية واجتماعية


من جانبه، أكد السفير فيصل بن إبراهيم غلام أن هذه الهدية من التمور تأتي ضمن الدعم الدولي المتواصل الذي تقدمه حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود؛ لتعزيز الروابط الإنسانية والاجتماعية حول العالم، موضحاً في ذلك دور مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة المتنامي، وكأحد المراكز الدولية المرموقة في ميدان العمل الإنساني.