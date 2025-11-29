يشهد جسر الحرف نمران على وادي بيشة، قيادة غير مسؤولة من بعض سائقي السيارات؛ من خلال سرعة جنونية وتجاوزات متهورة، في ظل غياب كاميرات المراقبة على الجسر، حتى أصبح مستخدمو الجسر يخشون العواقب، وباتوا يطالبون الجهات المعنية بالتدخل العاجل وزرع كاميرات رقابية لرصد المخالفين لقواعد قيادة السيارات والشاحنات.

مخالفات خطيرة

«عكاظ»، التقت بعض مستخدمي الجسر، ومنهم عبدالرحمن المعاوي، الذي وصف ما يحدث من تهور لبعض قائدي السيارات والشاحنات بالمخالفات الخطيرة، ينتج عنها حوادث مميتة للأرواح وخسائر في الممتلكات.

مضيفاً، أنهم فرحوا عند إنشاء الجسر الذي يمثل امتداداً لمدخل بيشة الغربي الذي يشهد كثافة مرورية ويخدم القادمين إلى بيشة من المنطقة الغربية والباحة وبلقرن والنماص ومراكز بيشة الغربية والجنوبية الغربية.

كثافة مرورية

من جانبه، قال خالد الغامدي، إن جسر الحرف نمران يقع ضمن طريق محوري مهم جداً ويشهد كثافة مرورية كبيرة على مدار الساعة، ويتطلب ضبط تجاوزات المتهورين الذين لا يراعون سلامتهم وسلامة غيرهم، فالبعض يتجاوز وبسرعة عالية معرضاً الآخرين للخطر، ونتيجة لذلك وقعت حوادث اصطدام بسبب هذه التجاوزات، وأزهقت أرواح وأصيب آخرون.

وتساءل محمد الشهراني، عن الجسر الرديف الذي كانت البلدية تنوي إنشاءه، وقال إن حل مشكلة التجاوزات المرورية ومعالجة الكثافة المرورية على جسر الحرف نمران يتطلب إنشاء جسر آخر رديف، خاصة أن بلدية بيشة كانت قد أوشكت على إنشاء جسر آخر موازٍ للجسر الحالي قبل عدة سنوات، وشدد على ضرورة وضع كاميرات رقابية على الجسر لضبط المخالفين ومعاقبتهم قبل أن تزهق الأرواح.