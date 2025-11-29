The Al-Harf Nimran Bridge witnesses irresponsible driving from some motorists; through reckless speeding and dangerous overtaking, in the absence of surveillance cameras on the bridge, leading users of the bridge to fear the consequences, and they have begun to demand urgent intervention from the relevant authorities to install monitoring cameras to catch violators of driving rules for cars and trucks.

Serious Violations

“Okaz” met with some users of the bridge, including Abdulrahman Al-Maawi, who described the reckless behavior of some drivers of cars and trucks as serious violations, resulting in fatal accidents and property losses.

He added that they were happy when the bridge was built, which represents an extension of the western entrance to Bisha that experiences heavy traffic and serves those coming to Bisha from the western region, Al-Baha, Balqarn, Al-Namas, and the western and southwestern centers of Bisha.

Traffic Density

For his part, Khalid Al-Ghamdi stated that the Al-Harf Nimran Bridge is located on a very important arterial road and experiences heavy traffic around the clock, requiring control over the reckless drivers who do not consider their safety or the safety of others. Some overtake at high speeds, putting others at risk, and as a result, collisions have occurred due to these overtakes, leading to loss of lives and injuries to others.

Mohammed Al-Shahrani questioned the auxiliary bridge that the municipality intended to build, stating that solving the problem of traffic violations and addressing the traffic density on the Al-Harf Nimran Bridge requires the construction of another auxiliary bridge, especially since the Bisha Municipality had nearly started building another parallel bridge to the current one several years ago. He emphasized the necessity of installing surveillance cameras on the bridge to catch and penalize violators before lives are lost.