أكد المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية رئيس الفريق الطبي والجراحي للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة، استقرار حالة التوأم الجامايكي «أزاريا» وخروجها من العناية المركزة للأطفال وعودة جميع مؤشراتها الحيوية لطبيعتها، وأصبحت تتناول الطعام وتتفاعل بشكل طبيعي، وذلك بعد مرور أسبوعين على عملية فصل التوأم الجامايكي «أزاريا وأزورا»، التي أجريت في 13 نوفمبر بمستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بمدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الطبية التابعة لوزارة الحرس الوطني بمدينة الرياض.

وأضاف بالنسبة لـ«أزورا» فلا تزال تشكو من مشاكل صحية في قلبها، وتخضع للتنفس الاصطناعي في العناية المركزة للأطفال وتتلقى الأدوية لمنع حصول هبوط حاد في القلب واستسقاء بالرئة، لاسيما أنها كانت تعاني منذ بداية حياتها وقبل قدومها إلى السعودية من تضخم بالقلب وضعف بعضلة القلب، لأن العضلة تضخ بنسبة أقل من 20% من المعدل الطبيعي، ما دفع الأطباء منذ ولادتها لاستخدام أدوية لدعم عضلة القلب ومدرات للبول، مشيراً إلى أن الفريق الطبي متعدد التخصصات التابع للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة بما في ذلك المختصون في أمراض وزراعة القلب اجتمع مرات عدة، وتوصل إلى أن التوأم «أزورا» تحتاج لزراعة قلب لبقائها على قيد الحياة، ولكن بحكم عمرها ووزنها وعدم توافق قلب يناسب وزنها، وبناء على المعايير المحلية لزراعة القلب، فإنه من غير الممكن زراعة قلب لها ما يضعف فرص نجاتها، مبيّناً بأن الفريق شرح ذلك لوالدة الطفلة قبل وبعد عملية الفصل وتقبلت القرار الطبي، مفيداً بأن الفريق الجراحي أكد أن التوأم «أزاريا» بصحة جيدة وهي جاهزة للخروج من المستشفى.

والتوأم الملتصق الجامايكي «أزاريا وأزورا إيلسون» كانتا تشتركان في منطقة أسفل الصدر والبطن والكبد، وأجريت عملية فصلهما على (6) مراحل نفذت في (5) ساعات، وشارك فيها فريق طبي مكوّن من (25) فرداً من الاستشاريين والأخصائيين والكوادر التمريضية والفنية في تخصصات التخدير وجراحة الأطفال وجراحة التجميل، وهي تعد العملية رقم (67) ضمن البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الذي استطاع خلال (35) عاماً أن يعتني بـ(152) توأماً من (28) دولة في (5) قارات حول العالم.