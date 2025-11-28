The advisor at the Royal Court and the General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, who is also the head of the medical and surgical team for the Saudi program for conjoined twins, confirmed the stability of the Jamaican twin "Azaria's" condition, her discharge from the pediatric intensive care unit, and the return of all her vital signs to normal. She has started eating and interacting normally, following two weeks after the separation surgery of the Jamaican twins "Azaria and Azura," which was performed on November 13 at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City, affiliated with the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh.

He added that regarding "Azura," she is still suffering from health issues related to her heart and is on mechanical ventilation in the pediatric intensive care unit, receiving medication to prevent severe heart failure and pulmonary edema, especially since she has been suffering from heart enlargement and weakened heart muscle since the beginning of her life and before arriving in Saudi Arabia, as the muscle pumps at less than 20% of the normal rate. This has led doctors to use medications to support her heart muscle and diuretics since her birth. He pointed out that the multidisciplinary medical team associated with the Saudi program for conjoined twins, including specialists in heart diseases and transplantation, has met several times and concluded that twin "Azura" needs a heart transplant to survive. However, due to her age, weight, and the lack of a compatible heart for her weight, based on local heart transplant criteria, it is not possible to transplant a heart for her, which weakens her chances of survival. He explained that the team communicated this to the child's mother before and after the separation surgery, and she accepted the medical decision, noting that the surgical team confirmed that twin "Azaria" is in good health and ready to be discharged from the hospital.

The Jamaican conjoined twins "Azaria and Azura Elson" were joined at the lower chest, abdomen, and liver. Their separation surgery was conducted in six stages over five hours, involving a medical team of 25 members, including consultants, specialists, nursing, and technical staff in the fields of anesthesia, pediatric surgery, and plastic surgery. This operation is considered the 67th within the Saudi program for conjoined twins, which has cared for 152 twins from 28 countries across five continents over the past 35 years.