جاءت الإجراءات المُتخَذة بحق بعض مستخدمي منصات التواصل الاجتماعي نتيجةً لاستشعار الدولة خطورة ما ارتكبوه من مخالفات جسيمة عبر بثهم منشورات تحريضية مؤججة شكّلت تَهدِيداً مباشراً أو غير مباشر لأمن وسلامة المجتمع؛ لذا فإن من واجب الدولة منع كل ما يؤدي للفرقة والفتنة والانقسام.


كما لا يدخل التحريض والتأجيج وتحشيد الرأي العام ضد الدولة وأجهزتها وسياساتها ومسؤولياتها ضمن حرية التعبير؛ بل يُعدّ شكلاً من أشكال المساس بالنظام العام المُجرَّم بموجب نظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية.

وبقدّر اهتمام الدولة وأجهزتها بالنقد الهادف الموضوعي فإنها لا تتسامح مطلقاً مع كل من يحاول استخدام ذلك ذريعةً لخلق حالة من الفوضى في الفضاء الإعلامي أو الإلكتروني، ومحاولة التسلق والتكسب على قضايا وهموم المجتمع بخطاب شعبوي زائف لا يستهدف إلا زيادة أعداد المتابعين والمشاهدات.

ومن هذا المنطلق فإن الحرية المُنضبِطة لا تعني ممارسة نشر الأكاذيب أو استخدام التأجيج والتحريض لإشاعة الفوضى والإحباط والسلبية، وكما أن حرية الرأي مكفولة نظاماً، فإن التشبّث بهذا المبدأ وجعله غطاءً لحملات تهدف لتأجيج المجتمع وتحريض الرأي العام محظور نظاماً.

وفي هذا الصدد فإن الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام مستمرة في رصد كل محتوى إعلامي من شأنه المساس بالنظام العام، أو مخالفة الأنظمة الإعلامية، ولن تتهاون في اتخاذ الإجراءات الرادعة بحق كل مخالف.