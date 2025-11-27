جاءت الإجراءات المُتخَذة بحق بعض مستخدمي منصات التواصل الاجتماعي نتيجةً لاستشعار الدولة خطورة ما ارتكبوه من مخالفات جسيمة عبر بثهم منشورات تحريضية مؤججة شكّلت تَهدِيداً مباشراً أو غير مباشر لأمن وسلامة المجتمع؛ لذا فإن من واجب الدولة منع كل ما يؤدي للفرقة والفتنة والانقسام.
كما لا يدخل التحريض والتأجيج وتحشيد الرأي العام ضد الدولة وأجهزتها وسياساتها ومسؤولياتها ضمن حرية التعبير؛ بل يُعدّ شكلاً من أشكال المساس بالنظام العام المُجرَّم بموجب نظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية.
وبقدّر اهتمام الدولة وأجهزتها بالنقد الهادف الموضوعي فإنها لا تتسامح مطلقاً مع كل من يحاول استخدام ذلك ذريعةً لخلق حالة من الفوضى في الفضاء الإعلامي أو الإلكتروني، ومحاولة التسلق والتكسب على قضايا وهموم المجتمع بخطاب شعبوي زائف لا يستهدف إلا زيادة أعداد المتابعين والمشاهدات.
ومن هذا المنطلق فإن الحرية المُنضبِطة لا تعني ممارسة نشر الأكاذيب أو استخدام التأجيج والتحريض لإشاعة الفوضى والإحباط والسلبية، وكما أن حرية الرأي مكفولة نظاماً، فإن التشبّث بهذا المبدأ وجعله غطاءً لحملات تهدف لتأجيج المجتمع وتحريض الرأي العام محظور نظاماً.
وفي هذا الصدد فإن الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام مستمرة في رصد كل محتوى إعلامي من شأنه المساس بالنظام العام، أو مخالفة الأنظمة الإعلامية، ولن تتهاون في اتخاذ الإجراءات الرادعة بحق كل مخالف.
The actions taken against some users of social media platforms were a result of the state's awareness of the seriousness of the grave violations they committed by broadcasting inciting posts that posed a direct or indirect threat to the security and safety of society; therefore, it is the state's duty to prevent anything that leads to division, strife, and fragmentation.
Moreover, incitement, agitation, and mobilizing public opinion against the state, its institutions, policies, and responsibilities do not fall under the umbrella of freedom of expression; rather, they are considered a form of undermining public order, which is criminalized under the Anti-Cyber Crimes Law.
The state and its institutions, while valuing constructive and objective criticism, will not tolerate anyone who attempts to use that as a pretext to create chaos in the media or electronic space, or to exploit societal issues and concerns with a false populist discourse that aims solely at increasing follower and view counts.
From this standpoint, disciplined freedom does not mean practicing the dissemination of lies or using agitation and incitement to spread chaos, frustration, and negativity. Just as freedom of opinion is guaranteed by law, clinging to this principle and using it as a cover for campaigns aimed at inciting society and provoking public opinion is legally prohibited.
In this regard, the General Authority for Media Regulation continues to monitor all media content that may undermine public order or violate media regulations, and it will not hesitate to take deterrent measures against any violators.