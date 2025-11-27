شارك المركز الوطني للتفتيش والرقابة (NCIM) في فعاليات ملتقى «بيبان 2025»، الذي نظمته الهيئة العامة للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة (منشآت) خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 8 نوفمبر 2025م في مركز واجهة الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات، تحت شعار «وجهة عالمية للفرص».

وتأتي مشاركة المركز ضمن «باب التمكين»، أحد محاور الملتقى الرئيسة، بهدف تعزيز التواصل والتفاعل المباشر مع مجتمع الأعمال، والاستماع إلى التحديات التي تواجه رواد الأعمال وأصحاب المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، وذلك في إطار جهود المركز الرامية إلى تطوير منظومة التفتيش والرقابة على مستوى المملكة، بما يضمن الكفاءة والشفافية، ويسهم في تمكين المنشآت من الامتثال للأنظمة والتشريعات وممارسة أعمالها في بيئة أكثر فاعلية واستدامة.

وأكد المركز أن مشاركته في الملتقى تمثل امتدادًا لجهوده في رفع كفاءة أعمال التفتيش والرقابة وتطوير آلياتها، من خلال توحيد الجهود الحكومية وتبني نُظم رقمية وتقنية مبتكرة، تسهم في تقليل عبء الزيارات الرقابية المتكررة على منشآت القطاع الخاص، وتعزز في الوقت ذاته الثقة والتكامل بين الجهات الحكومية وقطاع الأعمال.

كما تهدف مشاركة المركز إلى تسليط الضوء على مبادراته التطويرية الرامية إلى تحسين بيئة الأعمال الوطنية ورفع معدلات الامتثال، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تعزيز كفاءة الأنظمة الحكومية وتمكين نمو القطاع الخاص.

يُذكر أن المركز الوطني للتفتيش والرقابة أُنشئ بموجب قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (277) بتاريخ 2 /4 /1445هـ، ليكون الجهة المعنية بتنسيق وتكامل جهود التفتيش والرقابة بين الجهات الحكومية، ووضع الخطط والبرامج التي تعزز الشفافية والنزاهة والكفاءة في منظومة الرقابة الوطنية.

للتواصل الإعلامي:

حساب المركز على منصة «إكس»: https://x.com/ncim_sa

حساب المركز على «لينكدإن»:https://www.linkedin.com/company/ncim-sa/

حساب المركز على «يوتيوب»: https://youtube.com/@ncim_sa