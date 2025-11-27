The National Center for Inspection and Control (NCIM) participated in the events of the "Biban 2025" forum, organized by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha'at) from November 5 to 8, 2025, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, under the slogan "A Global Destination for Opportunities".

The center's participation comes within the "Empowerment Gate," one of the main themes of the forum, aimed at enhancing communication and direct interaction with the business community, and listening to the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises. This is part of the center's efforts to develop the inspection and control system at the national level, ensuring efficiency and transparency, and contributing to enabling enterprises to comply with regulations and legislation while conducting their business in a more effective and sustainable environment.

The center confirmed that its participation in the forum represents an extension of its efforts to enhance the efficiency of inspection and control operations and develop their mechanisms, by unifying government efforts and adopting innovative digital and technical systems that help reduce the burden of repeated inspection visits on private sector enterprises, while simultaneously enhancing trust and integration between government entities and the business sector.

The center's participation also aims to highlight its developmental initiatives aimed at improving the national business environment and increasing compliance rates, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance the efficiency of government systems and empower the growth of the private sector.

It is worth noting that the National Center for Inspection and Control was established by Cabinet Resolution No. (277) dated 2/4/1445 AH, to be the entity responsible for coordinating and integrating inspection and control efforts among government entities, and for developing plans and programs that enhance transparency, integrity, and efficiency in the national control system.

