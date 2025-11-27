شارك المركز الوطني للتفتيش والرقابة (NCIM) في فعاليات ملتقى «بيبان 2025»، الذي نظمته الهيئة العامة للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة (منشآت) خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 8 نوفمبر 2025م في مركز واجهة الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات، تحت شعار «وجهة عالمية للفرص».
وتأتي مشاركة المركز ضمن «باب التمكين»، أحد محاور الملتقى الرئيسة، بهدف تعزيز التواصل والتفاعل المباشر مع مجتمع الأعمال، والاستماع إلى التحديات التي تواجه رواد الأعمال وأصحاب المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، وذلك في إطار جهود المركز الرامية إلى تطوير منظومة التفتيش والرقابة على مستوى المملكة، بما يضمن الكفاءة والشفافية، ويسهم في تمكين المنشآت من الامتثال للأنظمة والتشريعات وممارسة أعمالها في بيئة أكثر فاعلية واستدامة.
وأكد المركز أن مشاركته في الملتقى تمثل امتدادًا لجهوده في رفع كفاءة أعمال التفتيش والرقابة وتطوير آلياتها، من خلال توحيد الجهود الحكومية وتبني نُظم رقمية وتقنية مبتكرة، تسهم في تقليل عبء الزيارات الرقابية المتكررة على منشآت القطاع الخاص، وتعزز في الوقت ذاته الثقة والتكامل بين الجهات الحكومية وقطاع الأعمال.
كما تهدف مشاركة المركز إلى تسليط الضوء على مبادراته التطويرية الرامية إلى تحسين بيئة الأعمال الوطنية ورفع معدلات الامتثال، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تعزيز كفاءة الأنظمة الحكومية وتمكين نمو القطاع الخاص.
يُذكر أن المركز الوطني للتفتيش والرقابة أُنشئ بموجب قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (277) بتاريخ 2 /4 /1445هـ، ليكون الجهة المعنية بتنسيق وتكامل جهود التفتيش والرقابة بين الجهات الحكومية، ووضع الخطط والبرامج التي تعزز الشفافية والنزاهة والكفاءة في منظومة الرقابة الوطنية.
للتواصل الإعلامي:
حساب المركز على منصة «إكس»: https://x.com/ncim_sa
حساب المركز على «لينكدإن»:https://www.linkedin.com/company/ncim-sa/
حساب المركز على «يوتيوب»: https://youtube.com/@ncim_sa
The National Center for Inspection and Control (NCIM) participated in the events of the "Biban 2025" forum, organized by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha'at) from November 5 to 8, 2025, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, under the slogan "A Global Destination for Opportunities".
The center's participation comes within the "Empowerment Gate," one of the main themes of the forum, aimed at enhancing communication and direct interaction with the business community, and listening to the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises. This is part of the center's efforts to develop the inspection and control system at the national level, ensuring efficiency and transparency, and contributing to enabling enterprises to comply with regulations and legislation while conducting their business in a more effective and sustainable environment.
The center confirmed that its participation in the forum represents an extension of its efforts to enhance the efficiency of inspection and control operations and develop their mechanisms, by unifying government efforts and adopting innovative digital and technical systems that help reduce the burden of repeated inspection visits on private sector enterprises, while simultaneously enhancing trust and integration between government entities and the business sector.
The center's participation also aims to highlight its developmental initiatives aimed at improving the national business environment and increasing compliance rates, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance the efficiency of government systems and empower the growth of the private sector.
It is worth noting that the National Center for Inspection and Control was established by Cabinet Resolution No. (277) dated 2/4/1445 AH, to be the entity responsible for coordinating and integrating inspection and control efforts among government entities, and for developing plans and programs that enhance transparency, integrity, and efficiency in the national control system.
For media inquiries:
The center's account on "X": https://x.com/ncim_sa
The center's account on "LinkedIn": https://www.linkedin.com/company/ncim-sa/
The center's account on "YouTube": https://youtube.com/@ncim_sa