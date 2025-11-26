أظهرت إحصاءات البيئة المنزلية لعام 2024 الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء أن معظم الأسر في المملكة العربية السعودية تتمتع بوصول كامل إلى خدمات مياه الشرب الأساسية بنسبة تقارب %100، بينما بلغت نسبة الأسر التي تحصل على مياه شرب آمنة %99.8، في مؤشر ينسجم مع أهداف التنمية المستدامة الساعية إلى ضمان توفير مياه الشرب لجميع السكان.

وبيّنت الإحصاءات أن المياه المعبأة تمثل المصدر الرئيس للشرب في المنازل، إذ اعتمدت عليها %47.3 من الأسر، تلتها مياه الشبكة العامة بنسبة %36.5، في حين بلغت نسبة الاعتماد على مياه الصهاريج %15.8، وظهرت مصادر أخرى بنسبة %0.3. ويعكس هذا التوزيع ارتفاع مستوى توفر مصادر المياه المختلفة للأسر داخل المملكة.

وفي جانب خدمات الصرف الصحي، أظهرت البيانات أن %99.9 من الأسر تستفيد من خدمات الصرف الصحي الأساسية، بينما وصلت نسبة السكان الذين يحصلون على خدمات الصرف الصحي الآمنة إلى %89.5، إذ سجلت المناطق الحضرية %93.7 مقابل %59.3 في المناطق الريفية. ويعد هذا المؤشر من أبرز مقاييس الهدف السادس من أهداف التنمية المستدامة، الذي يركز على الإدارة السليمة لمرافق الصرف الصحي.

كما أظهرت النتائج أن %99.9 من الأسر تستفيد من الإدارة السليمة لخدمات جمع النفايات الأساسية، ضمن المؤشرات الخاصة بالهدف الأول من أهداف التنمية المستدامة المتعلق بضمان حصول الأسر على الخدمات الأساسية. وفيما يتعلق بالتخلص من النفايات المنزلية، أشار التقرير إلى أن معظم الأسر تتخلص منها بشكل يومي، إذ بلغت نسبة من يقومون بإزالة النفايات يومياً %43.9، فيما تتوزع باقي النسب بين مرات متعددة أسبوعياً.

واشتملت الإحصاءات على مجموعة من المؤشرات البارزة لعام 2024، من بينها اعتماد %47.3 من الأسر على المياه المعبأة، و%36.5 على الشبكة العامة، إضافة إلى تمتع %100 من السكان بخدمات مياه الشرب الأساسية، و%99.9 بخدمات مياه الشرب الآمنة، و%99.9 بخدمات الصرف الصحي الأساسية، و%89.5 بخدمات الصرف الصحي الآمنة، إلى جانب وصول نسبة المستفيدين من خدمات جمع النفايات الأساسية إلى %99.9.

وتقوم الهيئة العامة للإحصاء بإصدار نشرة البيئة المنزلية لرصد المؤشرات البيئية المرتبطة بالمنازل في المملكة، وذلك عبر جمع بيانات تشمل استهلاك المياه، والتعامل مع النفايات، وغيرها من الجوانب ذات الصلة. ويعتمد التقرير على المسوح الميدانية التي تنفذها الهيئة، إضافة إلى السجلات الإدارية الواردة من الجهات المعنية، وعلى رأسها وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، بما يضمن جودة البيانات ودقتها قبل نشرها.