The household environment statistics for 2024 issued by the General Authority for Statistics show that most households in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have nearly 100% access to basic drinking water services, while the percentage of households obtaining safe drinking water reached 99.8%, reflecting alignment with the sustainable development goals aimed at ensuring access to drinking water for all populations.

The statistics indicated that bottled water is the primary source of drinking water in homes, with 47.3% of households relying on it, followed by water from the public network at 36.5%, while the reliance on water from tanks was 15.8%, and other sources accounted for 0.3%. This distribution reflects a high level of availability of various water sources for households within the Kingdom.

In terms of sanitation services, the data showed that 99.9% of households benefit from basic sanitation services, while the percentage of the population receiving safe sanitation services reached 89.5%, with urban areas recording 93.7% compared to 59.3% in rural areas. This indicator is one of the key measures of the sixth goal of the sustainable development goals, which focuses on the proper management of sanitation facilities.

The results also showed that 99.9% of households benefit from the proper management of basic waste collection services, as part of the indicators related to the first goal of the sustainable development goals concerning ensuring households have access to basic services. Regarding household waste disposal, the report indicated that most households dispose of it daily, with 43.9% removing waste daily, while the remaining percentages are distributed among multiple times weekly.

The General Authority for Statistics issues the household environment bulletin to monitor environmental indicators related to homes in the Kingdom, by collecting data that includes water consumption, waste management, and other relevant aspects. The report relies on field surveys conducted by the authority, in addition to administrative records from relevant authorities, primarily the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, ensuring the quality and accuracy of the data before publication.