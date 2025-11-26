توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الأربعاء) هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق عسير، والباحة، ومكة المكرمة، في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من مناطق المدينة المنورة، والقصيم، والرياض، والمنطقة الشرقية، كذلك على أجزاء من مرتفعات منطقة جازان، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15 - 35 كم/ساعة، تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة.
وتكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 15 - 35 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Wednesday) moderate to heavy thunderstorms leading to flash floods, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring dust and sand in parts of the Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah regions. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is expected in parts of the Madinah, Qassim, Riyadh, and Eastern Province regions, as well as in parts of the highlands of the Jazan region. The formation of fog is also not ruled out in parts of those areas, as well as in parts of the Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and Northern Borders regions.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part, at a speed of 15 - 35 km/h, reaching more than 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition is light to moderate with waves becoming rough due to the formation of thunderstorm clouds.
The surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 15 - 35 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition is light to moderate.