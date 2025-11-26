توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الأربعاء) هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق عسير، والباحة، ومكة المكرمة، في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من مناطق المدينة المنورة، والقصيم، والرياض، والمنطقة الشرقية، كذلك على أجزاء من مرتفعات منطقة جازان، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15 - 35 كم/ساعة، تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة.

وتكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 15 - 35 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.