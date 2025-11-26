The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Wednesday) moderate to heavy thunderstorms leading to flash floods, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring dust and sand in parts of the Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah regions. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is expected in parts of the Madinah, Qassim, Riyadh, and Eastern Province regions, as well as in parts of the highlands of the Jazan region. The formation of fog is also not ruled out in parts of those areas, as well as in parts of the Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and Northern Borders regions.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part, at a speed of 15 - 35 km/h, reaching more than 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition is light to moderate with waves becoming rough due to the formation of thunderstorm clouds.

The surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 15 - 35 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition is light to moderate.