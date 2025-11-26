The General Directorate of Passports issued 25,646 administrative decisions through its administrative committees in various passport departments during Jumada al-Awwal 1447 AH, against citizens and residents for violating residency, labor, and border security regulations. The penalties varied between imprisonment, financial fines, and deportation.

The "Passports" authority emphasized to all citizens and residents, including business owners and individuals, the importance of not transferring, employing, or sheltering violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, nor concealing them or providing any means of assistance in finding job opportunities, housing, or transportation.

It called for cooperation and reporting of violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, assuring that all reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.