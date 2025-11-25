استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم الثلاثاء، رئيس مجلس إدارة جمعية الذوق العام هاني بن حسن العفالق، وأعضاء المجلس ومدير عام الجمعية.
أمير الشرقية يستقبل رئيس مجلس إدارة جمعية الذوق العام

وقدم العفالق لأمير المنطقة الشرقية شرحاً عن أبرز مجالات ومشاريع ومبادرات الجمعية خلال عام 2026، التي تسعى إلى جعل ثقافة الذوق العام أسلوب حياة في المعاملات والتعاملات اليومية كافة، بدءاً من النشء وامتداداً لمختلف المجالات، التي تدعم نجاح المبادرات الوطنية في جميع الجوانب، كالرياضة، والنقل، والتعليم، والمشهد الحضري، والمساجد، وغيرها من المجالات المتعددة.

وقدم العفالق شكره لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على ما يوليه من اهتمام ورعاية لأعمال الجمعية في سبيل نشر وتعزيز ثقافة الذوق العام.
