أمير الشرقية يستقبل رئيس مجلس إدارة جمعية الذوق العام

The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received in his office at the Emirate today, Tuesday, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Taste Association, Hani bin Hassan Al-Afaleq, along with council members and the General Director of the association.



Al-Afaleq presented to the Prince of the Eastern Province an overview of the most prominent areas, projects, and initiatives of the association during the year 2026, which aim to make the culture of general taste a way of life in all daily transactions and dealings, starting from the youth and extending to various fields that support the success of national initiatives in all aspects, such as sports, transportation, education, urban scenes, mosques, and other diverse areas.

Al-Afaleq expressed his gratitude to the Prince of the Eastern Province for the attention and care he provides to the association's work in promoting and enhancing the culture of general taste.

