The Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority confirmed that the rumors circulated in some media outlets and social media regarding speculations that the ash from the recently erupted Holi Qubi volcano in Ethiopia may contain radioactive materials affecting health and the environment are not accurate.

The authority stated in a post on its account on platform X that any geological components this ash may carry, including natural radioactive materials, which may also be part of some dust and soil carried by the winds, do not have a radiological impact on environmental safety.