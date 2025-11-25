أكدت هيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية عدم صحة ما تم تداوله في بعض الوسائل الإعلامية ووسائط التواصل الاجتماعي من تكهنات من أن رماد بركان هولي قوبي الإثيوبي الذي ثار أخيراً، قد يحمل مواد مشعة تؤثر على الصحة والبيئة.

وأكدت الهيئة في منشور عبر حسابها على منصة X إن ما قد يحمله هذا الرماد من مكونات جيولوجية طبيعية من بينها المواد المشعة الطبيعية، التي قد تكون أيضاً من مكونات بعض الغبار والأتربة من الرياح ليس له تأثير إشعاعي على سلامة البيئة.