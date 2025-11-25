وصل وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إلى دولة الكويت؛ لرئاسة وفد المملكة المشارك في اجتماع الدورة الـ 22 لمجلس الدفاع المشترك لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.

وكان في استقبال وزير الدفاع لدى وصوله المطار الأميري وزير الدفاع بدولة الكويت الشيخ عبدالله علي عبدالله السالم الصباح، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى دولة الكويت الأمير سلطان بن سعد بن خالد، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين.