Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz arrived today (Tuesday) in the State of Kuwait to head the Kingdom's delegation participating in the 22nd session of the Joint Defense Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

Upon his arrival at the Emir's airport, the Defense Minister was welcomed by the Minister of Defense of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the State of Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, and a number of senior officials.