أشاد سفير السودان بالمملكة دفع الله الحاج علي عثمان، بالمؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني الذي أقيم تحت رعاية ولي العهد، وافتتحه وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني، ووصفه بأنه يندرج تحت رؤية المملكة 2030، التي تعد واحدة من الإستراتيجيات العظيمة في الشرق الأوسط والتي حققت بها المملكة إنجازات عظيمة ارتفعت بمكانة المملكة ليس في منطقة الشرق الأوسط فحسب بل في العالم.

وأضاف، في تصريحه لـ«عكاظ»، أن المؤتمر يأتي ضمن سلسلة للعديد من المؤتمرات الدولية التي استضافتها المملكة العربية السعودية أخيراً في مجالات كثيرة، والذي يدل على ما تتمتع به المملكة من تقدير ووزن عالمي، مشيراً إلى أنه لمس في هذا المؤتمر الذي تشهده الرياض الارتباط بكل قضايا العالم في مجال القضاء العدلي وفي مجال حل النزاعات وتحقيق السلام والتنمية وثورة المعلومات والتقنية تحت رؤية 2030، التي باتت تظهر قبل أن تكمل مدتها الزمنية المقررة، وهي محل إعجاب واحترام كثير من الدول، لحسن إدارة الرؤية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في تحقيق الكثير من النجاحات على مستوى التنمية التي كانت تعتمد على النفط، وباتت اليوم متنوعة المصادر فحققت ما يزيد على 60% من مواردها في الدخل القومي من الموارد الأخرى غير النفطية، متمنياً لقيادة وشعب المملكة المزيد من التقدم والأمن والأمان.