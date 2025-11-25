The Sudanese Ambassador to the Kingdom, Dafallah Al-Haj Ali Othman, praised the second international judicial conference held under the patronage of the Crown Prince, which was inaugurated by the Minister of Justice, Dr. Waleed Al-Samaani. He described it as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which is considered one of the great strategies in the Middle East, through which the Kingdom has achieved significant accomplishments that have elevated its status not only in the Middle East but also in the world.

He added, in his statement to "Okaz," that the conference is part of a series of many international conferences recently hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in various fields, which indicates the appreciation and global weight that the Kingdom enjoys. He noted that he sensed at this conference, taking place in Riyadh, the connection to all global issues in the field of judicial justice, conflict resolution, and achieving peace and development, as well as the information and technology revolution under Vision 2030, which has begun to manifest even before its designated timeframe is completed. This has garnered admiration and respect from many countries for the effective management of the vision, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in achieving numerous successes in development that was once reliant on oil, which has now diversified its sources, achieving over 60% of its national income from non-oil resources. He wished for the leadership and people of the Kingdom further progress, security, and safety.