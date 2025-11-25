عقد رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله محمد إبراهيم آل الشيخ أمس جلسة مباحثات رسمية مع رئيس مجلس الشورى الشعبي بجمهورية إندونيسيا أحمد موزاني، وذلك في مقر مجلس الشورى بالرياض.

ورحّب الدكتور آل الشيخ في مستهل الجلسة برئيس مجلس الشورى الشعبي الإندونيسي والوفد المرافق في المملكة، مؤكداً أهمية مثل هذه الزيارات في دعم العلاقات المتميزة التي تجمع البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، منوهاً بالأدوار الفاعلة التي تمثلها الدبلوماسية البرلمانية في دعم وتطوير التعاون المشترك، مشيراً إلى ما تشهده المملكة برعاية ودعم القيادة الحكيمة من قفزات وتطور متصاعد بمختلف المجالات التشريعية والاستثمارية والتنموية.

من جانبه، عبّر رئيس مجلس الشورى الشعبي الإندونيسي عن شكره وتقديره لحفاوة الاستقبال، وسعادته بهذه الزيارة إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، مؤكداً عمق العلاقات التاريخية التي تجمع البلدين، ومشيداً بما تقدّمه المملكة، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، من جهود عظيمة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، والاهتمام والرعاية بحجاج وزوار الحرمين الشريفين.

وجرى خلال جلسة المباحثات بحث سبل تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية والعمل على تطويرها في مختلف المجالات، ومناقشة ما يوطد التعاون البرلماني، إلى جانب عدد من الموضوعات والقضايا التي تهم البلدين.