The Chairman of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sheikh, held an official discussion session yesterday with the Chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia, Ahmad Muzani, at the Shura Council headquarters in Riyadh.

At the beginning of the session, Dr. Al Sheikh welcomed the Chairman of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly and the accompanying delegation to the Kingdom, emphasizing the importance of such visits in supporting the distinguished relations between the two countries and their brotherly peoples. He highlighted the effective roles that parliamentary diplomacy plays in supporting and developing joint cooperation, pointing to the leaps and continuous development that the Kingdom is witnessing under the care and support of its wise leadership in various legislative, investment, and developmental fields.

For his part, the Chairman of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and his happiness with this visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He affirmed the depth of the historical relations between the two countries and praised the great efforts made by the Kingdom, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, in serving Islam and Muslims, as well as the attention and care given to the pilgrims and visitors of the Two Holy Mosques.

During the discussion session, ways to enhance bilateral relations and work on their development in various fields were explored, along with discussions on strengthening parliamentary cooperation, in addition to several topics and issues of mutual interest to both countries.