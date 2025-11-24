Today in Riyadh, Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met with the Minister of State, Hydrocarbons, and Mines of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Engineer Mohamed Arkab.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation in the oil, gas, and electricity sectors, as well as common issues in the energy sector, in a way that fulfills the aspirations of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries.