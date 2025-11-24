التقى وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في الرياض اليوم، وزير الدولة والمحروقات والمناجم في الجمهورية الجزائرية الديموقراطية الشعبية المهندس محمد عرقاب.

وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث أوجه التعاون المشترك في قطاع البترول والغاز والكهرباء، والموضوعات المشتركة في قطاع الطاقة، بما يحقق تطلعات قيادتي البلدين الشقيقين.