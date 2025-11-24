The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the weather monitoring images and recent analytical reports indicate that there is no direct impact on the atmosphere of the Kingdom from the volcanic ash emitted by the "Halay Guib" volcano.

The spokesperson for the center, Hussein bin Mohammed Al-Qahtani, explained that the center continuously monitors cloud movements and weather phenomena through advanced national systems, noting that current indicators do not show any trajectory of volcanic ash towards the atmosphere of the Kingdom.

He confirmed that monitoring of climatic developments is ongoing moment by moment, with data being recorded and updated continuously, indicating that necessary measures will be taken in the event of any significant weather phenomenon, and that the center will continue to issue any alerts or updates as the situation requires.