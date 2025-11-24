أكد المركز الوطني للأرصاد أن صور الرصد الجوي والتقارير التحليلية الحديثة تؤكد عدم وجود أي تأثير مباشر في أجواء المملكة بالرماد البركاني المنبعث من بركان «هالاي غويب».

وأوضح المتحدث باسم المركز حسين بن محمد القحطاني أن المركز يتابع على مدى الساعة حركة السحب والظواهر الجوية عبر المنظومات الوطنية المتقدمة، مشيراً إلى أن المؤشرات الحالية لا تظهر أي مسار للرماد البركاني باتجاه أجواء المملكة.

وأكد أن متابعة المستجدات المناخية مستمرة لحظة بلحظة، مع رصد وتحديث البيانات أولاً بأول، مبيناً أن الإجراءات اللازمة ستُتخذ في حال وجود ظاهرة جوية مؤثرة، وأن المركز سيواصل إصدار أي تنبيهات أو مستجدات متى استدعت الحالة ذلك.