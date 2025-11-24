The conference witnessed close follow-up from the Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid Al-Samaani, and his deputy, to overcome any difficulties that participants and guests might face. A group of male and female employees from the Ministry of Justice emerged during the organization of the conference as true soldiers in the shadows, forming the backbone of the success witnessed at the event over two days in a way that many do not see.

These young men and women were the silent presence in the "backstage" of the scene, working with precision and coordination that leaves no room for error, providing logistical and organizational support with professionalism around the clock.

Fahd Al-Shahri, Nader Al-Buqami, Wadd Al-Anzi, Abdulaziz Al-Harbi, Abdulrahman Al-Khabrani, and Majid Al-Dosari are shining examples who do not seek the spotlight or accolades. You can find them in every area of the conference, armed with smiles despite the long working hours, supported by knowledge and accumulated experience in such events, facilitating media coverage for local and international media, providing logistical support quickly, and maintaining professional harmony within the team structure.

These are bright examples among a constellation of dozens of young men and women organizers, who had tasks related to welcoming and directing guests, answering inquiries, and ensuring the smooth flow of visitors within the vast corridors of the conference.

This organized and meticulous effort contributed to highlighting the honorable image of the conference and reflected the level of professionalism backed by field teams that work silently and accomplish much without seeking the spotlight.