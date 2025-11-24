فيما شهد المؤتمر متابعة دقيقة من وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني ونائبه، لتذليل أي صعاب قد تواجه المشاركين والضيوف، برزت مجموعة من منسوبي ومنسوبات وزارة العدل خلال تنظيم المؤتمر كجنود حقيقيين في الخفاء، شكّلوا عماد النجاح الذي شهده الحدث على مدار يومين في صورة لا يراها الكثيرون.

هؤلاء الشبان والفتيات كانوا الحاضر الصامت في «كواليس» المشهد، إذ يعملون بدقة وتنسيق لا يخطئ، ويقدمون الدعم اللوجستي والتنظيمي بكل احترافية على مدار الساعة.

فهد الشهري، نادر البقمي، وعد العنزي، عبدالعزيز الحربي، عبدالرحمن الخبراني، ماجد الدوسري، نماذج مضيئة لا تبحث عن الأضواء أو الإشادات، تجدهم في كل مساحات المؤتمر، متسلحين بالابتسامة رغم ساعات العمل الطويلة، مدعومة بالمعرفة والخبرات المتراكمة في مثل هذه الأحداث، لتسهيل التغطيات الإعلامية لوسائل الإعلام المحلية والدولية، وتقديم الدعم اللوجستي بشكل سريع، وتناغم احترافي في منظومة الفريق.

هؤلاء نماذج مشرقة، ضمن كوكبة من عشرات الشباب والفتيات المنظمين والمنظمات، كانت لهم مهمات الاستقبال وتوجيه الضيوف، والإجابة عن الاستفسارات، وضمان انسيابية حركة الزوار داخل أروقة المؤتمر رغم ضخامته.

هذا الجهد المنظم والمتقن أسهم في إبراز الصورة المشرّفة للمؤتمر، وعكس مستوى الاحتراف الذي تقف خلفه فرق ميدانية تعمل بصمت، وتنجز الكثير دون أن تبحث عن الأضواء.