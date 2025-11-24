أعلنت شركة رؤى الحرم المكي، إحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، توقيع 6 مذكرات تفاهم مع شركاء من المملكة العربية السعودية وإندونيسيا وماليزيا وبروناي والولايات المتحدة؛ بهدف تعزيز الاستثمارات وجهود التعاون الدولي في «بوابة الملك سلمان»، المشروع الأبرز للشركة الذي يتم تطويره في مكة المكرمة.

وتعكس الاتفاقيات الإستراتيجية التي قامت بها الشركة، الشريك المؤسس لمعرض سيتي سكيب العالمي 2025، مدى التزامها بإتاحة الفرصة أمام الشركات والجهات المهتمة في العالم الإسلامي للمساهمة في رسم آفاق مستقبل مكة المكرمة. كما تعتزم شركة رؤى الحرم المكي تطوير وجهات متكاملة في المدينة بهدف خدمة الأعداد المتزايدة من الحجاج والمعتمرين والزوار من خلال جذب الاستثمارات والتعاون مع شركاء من مختلف أنحاء العالم.

وجاء توقيع مذكرات التفاهم على هامش معرض سيتي سكيب العالمي الذي أقيم بالرياض خلال الفترة من 17 إلى 20 أكتوبر 2025م. إذ أبرمت شركة رؤى الحرم المكي مذكرة تفاهم مع شركة «أصول» السعودية المتخصصة في الاستثمار العقاري وإدارة الأصول، بهدف استكشاف الفرص الاستثمارية المتاحة ضمن مشروع «بوابة الملك سلمان». كما وقّعت الشركة مذكرتي تفاهم مع هيئة إدارة أموال الحج الإندونيسية (BPKH)؛ بهدف تقييم الفرص الاستثمارية الإستراتيجية في المشروع، واستكشاف فرص الشراكة في مجال المطاعم ومنافذ المأكولات والمشروبات ضمن المشاريع التطويرية القادمة.

وأبرمت الشركة مذكرة تفاهم للمشاريع المشتركة مع شركة MRCB الماليزية الرائدة في التطوير العقاري وتطوير البنية التحتية لبحث آفاق التعاون المتاحة في مشروع «بوابة الملك سلمان»، إضافة إلى مذكرة تفاهم استثمارية عامة مع صندوق TAIB الإسلامي في سلطنة بروناي؛ بهدف تقييم فرص الاستثمار في إحدى الأراضي المملوكة للشركة بمكة المكرمة.

ووقّعت الشركة مذكرة تفاهم مع «فوربس جلوبال بروبرتيز»، الشريك العقاري الحصري لمجلة فوربس، لاستكشاف إمكانية التعاون الإستراتيجي. وتُعد شركة رؤى الحرم المكي أول مطور عقاري عالمي ينضم إلى «فوربس جلوبال بروبرتيز». وستسهم الاتفاقية في تعزيز الوعي بالشركة دولياً ومساعدتها على تعريف الأفراد ذوي الثروات بمشاريعها من خلال شبكة فوربس العالمية.

ويمثل توقيع هذه الاتفاقيات تطوراً مهماً في مسيرة «بوابة الملك سلمان»، المشروع المتكامل ومتعدد الاستخدامات الذي تنفذه الشركة بجوار المسجد الحرام. ومن المتوقع أن يرسي المشروع معايير جديدة في مجالات التطوير الحضري وخدمات الضيافة وأن يعزز جهود حماية التراث الثقافي والتاريخي للمدينة، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 والمساعي الرامية لترسيخ مكانة مكة المكرمة كوجهة عالمية رائدة.

يشار إلى أن شركة رؤى الحرم المكي ترحب بالتعاون مع الشركاء والمستثمرين من مختلف أنحاء العالم لتطوير المراحل القادمة من مشروع «بوابة الملك سلمان».