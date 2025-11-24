أعلنت شركة رؤى الحرم المكي، إحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، توقيع 6 مذكرات تفاهم مع شركاء من المملكة العربية السعودية وإندونيسيا وماليزيا وبروناي والولايات المتحدة؛ بهدف تعزيز الاستثمارات وجهود التعاون الدولي في «بوابة الملك سلمان»، المشروع الأبرز للشركة الذي يتم تطويره في مكة المكرمة.
وتعكس الاتفاقيات الإستراتيجية التي قامت بها الشركة، الشريك المؤسس لمعرض سيتي سكيب العالمي 2025، مدى التزامها بإتاحة الفرصة أمام الشركات والجهات المهتمة في العالم الإسلامي للمساهمة في رسم آفاق مستقبل مكة المكرمة. كما تعتزم شركة رؤى الحرم المكي تطوير وجهات متكاملة في المدينة بهدف خدمة الأعداد المتزايدة من الحجاج والمعتمرين والزوار من خلال جذب الاستثمارات والتعاون مع شركاء من مختلف أنحاء العالم.
وجاء توقيع مذكرات التفاهم على هامش معرض سيتي سكيب العالمي الذي أقيم بالرياض خلال الفترة من 17 إلى 20 أكتوبر 2025م. إذ أبرمت شركة رؤى الحرم المكي مذكرة تفاهم مع شركة «أصول» السعودية المتخصصة في الاستثمار العقاري وإدارة الأصول، بهدف استكشاف الفرص الاستثمارية المتاحة ضمن مشروع «بوابة الملك سلمان». كما وقّعت الشركة مذكرتي تفاهم مع هيئة إدارة أموال الحج الإندونيسية (BPKH)؛ بهدف تقييم الفرص الاستثمارية الإستراتيجية في المشروع، واستكشاف فرص الشراكة في مجال المطاعم ومنافذ المأكولات والمشروبات ضمن المشاريع التطويرية القادمة.
وأبرمت الشركة مذكرة تفاهم للمشاريع المشتركة مع شركة MRCB الماليزية الرائدة في التطوير العقاري وتطوير البنية التحتية لبحث آفاق التعاون المتاحة في مشروع «بوابة الملك سلمان»، إضافة إلى مذكرة تفاهم استثمارية عامة مع صندوق TAIB الإسلامي في سلطنة بروناي؛ بهدف تقييم فرص الاستثمار في إحدى الأراضي المملوكة للشركة بمكة المكرمة.
ووقّعت الشركة مذكرة تفاهم مع «فوربس جلوبال بروبرتيز»، الشريك العقاري الحصري لمجلة فوربس، لاستكشاف إمكانية التعاون الإستراتيجي. وتُعد شركة رؤى الحرم المكي أول مطور عقاري عالمي ينضم إلى «فوربس جلوبال بروبرتيز». وستسهم الاتفاقية في تعزيز الوعي بالشركة دولياً ومساعدتها على تعريف الأفراد ذوي الثروات بمشاريعها من خلال شبكة فوربس العالمية.
ويمثل توقيع هذه الاتفاقيات تطوراً مهماً في مسيرة «بوابة الملك سلمان»، المشروع المتكامل ومتعدد الاستخدامات الذي تنفذه الشركة بجوار المسجد الحرام. ومن المتوقع أن يرسي المشروع معايير جديدة في مجالات التطوير الحضري وخدمات الضيافة وأن يعزز جهود حماية التراث الثقافي والتاريخي للمدينة، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 والمساعي الرامية لترسيخ مكانة مكة المكرمة كوجهة عالمية رائدة.
يشار إلى أن شركة رؤى الحرم المكي ترحب بالتعاون مع الشركاء والمستثمرين من مختلف أنحاء العالم لتطوير المراحل القادمة من مشروع «بوابة الملك سلمان».
The Makkah Vision Company, one of the Public Investment Fund companies, announced the signing of 6 memorandums of understanding with partners from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and the United States; aimed at enhancing investments and international cooperation efforts in the "King Salman Gateway," the company's flagship project being developed in Makkah.
The strategic agreements made by the company, a founding partner of the Cityscape Global 2025 exhibition, reflect its commitment to providing opportunities for companies and entities interested in the Islamic world to contribute to shaping the future of Makkah. The Makkah Vision Company also intends to develop integrated destinations in the city to serve the increasing numbers of pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors by attracting investments and collaborating with partners from around the world.
The signing of the memorandums of understanding took place on the sidelines of the Cityscape Global exhibition held in Riyadh from October 17 to 20, 2025. The Makkah Vision Company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi company "Osoul," which specializes in real estate investment and asset management, to explore available investment opportunities within the "King Salman Gateway" project. The company also signed two memorandums of understanding with the Indonesian Hajj Fund Management Agency (BPKH) to assess strategic investment opportunities in the project and explore partnership opportunities in the restaurant and food and beverage outlets within upcoming development projects.
The company signed a memorandum of understanding for joint projects with the Malaysian company MRCB, a leader in real estate development and infrastructure development, to discuss available cooperation prospects in the "King Salman Gateway" project, in addition to a general investment memorandum of understanding with the Islamic TAIB Fund in Brunei; aimed at assessing investment opportunities in one of the company's lands in Makkah.
The company signed a memorandum of understanding with "Forbes Global Properties," the exclusive real estate partner of Forbes magazine, to explore the possibility of strategic collaboration. The Makkah Vision Company is the first global real estate developer to join "Forbes Global Properties." The agreement will help enhance the company's international awareness and assist in introducing wealthy individuals to its projects through the global Forbes network.
The signing of these agreements represents an important development in the journey of the "King Salman Gateway," the integrated and multi-use project being implemented by the company next to the Grand Mosque. The project is expected to set new standards in urban development and hospitality services and enhance efforts to protect the cultural and historical heritage of the city, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the efforts to establish Makkah as a leading global destination.
It is noteworthy that the Makkah Vision Company welcomes collaboration with partners and investors from around the world to develop the upcoming phases of the "King Salman Gateway" project.