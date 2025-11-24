The Makkah Vision Company, one of the Public Investment Fund companies, announced the signing of 6 memorandums of understanding with partners from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and the United States; aimed at enhancing investments and international cooperation efforts in the "King Salman Gateway," the company's flagship project being developed in Makkah.

The strategic agreements made by the company, a founding partner of the Cityscape Global 2025 exhibition, reflect its commitment to providing opportunities for companies and entities interested in the Islamic world to contribute to shaping the future of Makkah. The Makkah Vision Company also intends to develop integrated destinations in the city to serve the increasing numbers of pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors by attracting investments and collaborating with partners from around the world.

The signing of the memorandums of understanding took place on the sidelines of the Cityscape Global exhibition held in Riyadh from October 17 to 20, 2025. The Makkah Vision Company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi company "Osoul," which specializes in real estate investment and asset management, to explore available investment opportunities within the "King Salman Gateway" project. The company also signed two memorandums of understanding with the Indonesian Hajj Fund Management Agency (BPKH) to assess strategic investment opportunities in the project and explore partnership opportunities in the restaurant and food and beverage outlets within upcoming development projects.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding for joint projects with the Malaysian company MRCB, a leader in real estate development and infrastructure development, to discuss available cooperation prospects in the "King Salman Gateway" project, in addition to a general investment memorandum of understanding with the Islamic TAIB Fund in Brunei; aimed at assessing investment opportunities in one of the company's lands in Makkah.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with "Forbes Global Properties," the exclusive real estate partner of Forbes magazine, to explore the possibility of strategic collaboration. The Makkah Vision Company is the first global real estate developer to join "Forbes Global Properties." The agreement will help enhance the company's international awareness and assist in introducing wealthy individuals to its projects through the global Forbes network.

The signing of these agreements represents an important development in the journey of the "King Salman Gateway," the integrated and multi-use project being implemented by the company next to the Grand Mosque. The project is expected to set new standards in urban development and hospitality services and enhance efforts to protect the cultural and historical heritage of the city, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the efforts to establish Makkah as a leading global destination.

It is noteworthy that the Makkah Vision Company welcomes collaboration with partners and investors from around the world to develop the upcoming phases of the "King Salman Gateway" project.