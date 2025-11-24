كشف وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، أرقاماً قياسية لحضور المملكة في الإعلام الدولي، إذ حققت زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إلى الولايات المتحدة، أكثر من أربعة مليارات وصول إعلامي خلال أقل من 48 ساعة. وأوضح وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني لـ«عكاظ»، أن انتقال البورصة العقارية إلى الهيئة العامة للعقار يجري حاليا بسلاسة، مؤكداً أن حماية المستفيد هي الأولوية القصوى.
جاء حديث الوزيرين خلال المؤتمر الحكومي، أمس (الأحد)، في العاصمة الرياض، والمتزامن مع انطلاق المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني، الذي يستمر ليومين.
وزير الإعلام:
زيارة ولي العهد للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية حققت أرقاماً قياسية في الإعلام الدولي
كشف وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي، الذي عُقد أمس، في الرياض أرقاماً غير مسبوقة لحضور المملكة في الإعلام الدولي، مؤكداً أن زيارة ولي العهد إلى الولايات المتحدة، حققت أكثر من أربعة مليارات وصول إعلامي خلال أقل من 48 ساعة، عبر 120 ألف مادة إعلامية و5000 وسيلة دولية، وبأكثر من 45 لغة ومن 130 دولة، في مؤشر يعكس مكانة المملكة وتأثيرها المتنامي عالميا.
وأوضح الوزير الدوسري أن المؤشرات الاقتصادية والتنموية تواصل تسجيل قفزات واسعة، من بينها ارتفاع عدد السجلات التجارية إلى 1.8 مليون سجل بزيادة سنوية تقارب 18%، وتجاوز حجم التسهيلات الائتمانية لبنك التصدير والاستيراد حاجز 100 مليار ريال، إلى جانب تقدم السعودية في توطين الإنفاق العسكري إلى 25% مع مستهدف يتجاوز 50% بحلول 2030.
وأشار وزير الإعلام إلى نجاح المملكة في استضافة فعاليات دولية كبرى؛ أبرزها منتدى TOURISE العالمي الذي تخطت استثماراته 113 مليار دولار، ومؤتمر الاستثمار الثقافي الذي شهد توقيع اتفاقيات بقيمة خمسة مليارات ريال، إضافة إلى استضافة دورة ألعاب التضامن الإسلامي بمشاركة 57 دولة.
وبين الوزير الدوسري أن المملكة أصبحت عاصمة الأحداث العالمية ومحور المبادرات الدولية، من الصحة إلى الثقافة إلى السياحة والتقنية، إذ نظمت خلال أيام قليلة سلسلة فعاليات دولية كبرى تمثلت في توقيع خمسة مليارات ريال في مؤتمر الاستثمار الثقافي، وأكثر من 50 مليار دولار عبر مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار، و38 مليار ريال في ملتقى بيبان، و237 مليار ريال في سيتي سكيب، كذلك فوز 26 جهة حكومية بمرحلة «الإبداع» في التحول الرقمي.
وأشار إلى أن نسخة سيتي سكيب الثالثة أبرمت 237 مليار ريال في صفقات عقارية، واجتمعت فيها 550 جهة دولية ومحلية، مما يؤكد أن المملكة تقود تحوّلاً عمرانياً غير مسبوق في المنطقة والعالم، بينما منتدى «تورايز» العالمي يرسّخ مكانة المملكة بوجود 120 دولة واستثمارات تتجاوز 113 مليار دولار.
وأكد وزير الإعلام أن المملكة تقود الابتكار الحكومي عالمياً (منتدى الحكومة الرقمية 2025) الذي يبرز كفاءة التحول الرقمي الوطني، مع وصول 26 جهة حكومية إلى «مرحلة الإبداع»، ما يعكس منظومة حكومية متقدمة تُنجز بسرعة وتبتكر بثقة.
ولفت إلى أن منصة «استطلاع» بيئة تشريعية أكثر انفتاحاً ومشاركة، إذ نشرت خلال الربع الثالث 207 مشاريع تشريعية من 53 جهة حكومية، واستقبلت نحو 12 ألف رأي في خطوة تعكس التزام الدولة بالشفافية وتوسيع مشاركة المختصين والمواطنين.
وزير العدل لـ «عكاظ»:
نسعى إلى حماية المستفيد عقب انتقال البورصة العقارية لهيئة العقار
في الجانب العدلي، استعرض وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني، أبرز التحولات التي شهدتها المنظومة، مؤكداً أن التشريعات الأخيرة أسهمت في رفع نسبة التنبؤ بالأحكام القضائية إلى أكثر من 70%، وتقليص مساحة الاجتهاد، وتعزيز اليقين القانوني. كما أشار إلى ارتفاع رضا المستفيدين عن الخدمات العدلية إلى 92% في 2025م، مقارنة بـ78% في 2022م.
وأكد الصمعاني أن الوزارة أطلقت المحكمة الافتراضية، ورفعت كفاءة العمل العدلي بتحويل الإفراغ العقاري إلى إلكتروني بالكامل، واستقبال أكثر من خمسة ملايين دعوى إلكترونية عبر مركز تدقيق الدعاوى، إضافة إلى تدريب 2000 قاضٍ و11000 متدرب في البرامج العدلية والمهنية.
وفي تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ»، أوضح وزير العدل، وجود تنسيق مع الهيئة العامة للعقار لانتقال البورصة العقارية إلى الهيئة، مبيناً أن الوزارة عملت خلال السنوات الماضية على رقمنة أكثر من 200 مليون وثيقة عقارية ضمن مبادرة الرقمنة الشاملة، وهو ما ساعد على تحويل جميع خدمات الملكية -من انتقال وبيع ورهن- إلى خدمات إلكترونية فورية.
وكشف الوزير الصمعاني أن البورصة العقارية نفذت أكثر من 350 ألف عملية بمبالغ تجاوزت مئات الملايين من الريالات، مؤكداً أن انتقالها للهيئة العامة للعقار يجري بسلاسة، وبالتنسيق مع وزارة الشؤون البلدية والقروية والإسكان، مع التشديد على «ألا يتأثر المستفيد بأي جانب سلبي»، معتبراً أن حماية المستفيد هي الأولوية القصوى في هذا الانتقال.
وأشار إلى أنه جرى إنشاء مركز تدقيق الدعاوى، ومركز تهيئة الدعاوى، وأيضاً المكاتب الفنية في المحاكم، إذ يعمل فيها أكثر من 700 باحث قانوني من أبناء وبنات الوطن.
The Minister of Media, Salman Al-Dosari, revealed record numbers for the Kingdom's presence in international media, as the visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to the United States achieved over four billion media reach in less than 48 hours. Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani explained to "Okaz" that the transition of the real estate stock exchange to the General Authority for Real Estate is currently proceeding smoothly, emphasizing that protecting the beneficiary is the top priority.
The remarks from the two ministers came during the government conference yesterday (Sunday) in the capital, Riyadh, coinciding with the launch of the second international judicial conference, which will last for two days.
Minister of Media:
The Crown Prince's visit to the United States achieved record numbers in international media
During the government press conference held yesterday in Riyadh, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari revealed unprecedented figures for the Kingdom's presence in international media, confirming that the Crown Prince's visit to the United States achieved over four billion media reach in less than 48 hours, through 120,000 media materials and 5,000 international outlets, in more than 45 languages and from 130 countries, reflecting the Kingdom's status and its growing global influence.
Minister Al-Dosari explained that economic and developmental indicators continue to record significant leaps, including an increase in the number of commercial registrations to 1.8 million, with an annual growth rate of nearly 18%, and the volume of credit facilities from the Export-Import Bank exceeding 100 billion riyals, in addition to Saudi Arabia's progress in localizing military spending to 25% with a target exceeding 50% by 2030.
The Minister of Media pointed out the Kingdom's success in hosting major international events, most notably the TOURISE Global Forum, which has seen investments surpassing 113 billion dollars, and the Cultural Investment Conference, which witnessed the signing of agreements worth five billion riyals, in addition to hosting the Islamic Solidarity Games with the participation of 57 countries.
Minister Al-Dosari indicated that the Kingdom has become the capital of global events and the hub of international initiatives, from health to culture to tourism and technology, having organized a series of major international events in just a few days, including the signing of five billion riyals at the Cultural Investment Conference, over 50 billion dollars through the Future Investment Initiative, 38 billion riyals at the MITEF Forum, and 237 billion riyals at Cityscape, as well as the success of 26 government entities in reaching the "Innovation" stage in digital transformation.
He noted that the third edition of Cityscape secured 237 billion riyals in real estate deals, bringing together 550 international and local entities, confirming that the Kingdom is leading an unprecedented urban transformation in the region and the world, while the TOURISE Global Forum solidifies the Kingdom's position with the presence of 120 countries and investments exceeding 113 billion dollars.
The Minister of Media affirmed that the Kingdom is leading global governmental innovation (Digital Government Forum 2025), showcasing the efficiency of national digital transformation, with 26 government entities reaching the "Innovation" stage, reflecting an advanced governmental system that accomplishes quickly and innovates confidently.
He pointed out that the "Istiqbaal" platform provides a more open and participatory legislative environment, having published 207 legislative projects from 53 government entities during the third quarter, receiving around 12,000 opinions in a step that reflects the state's commitment to transparency and expanding the participation of specialists and citizens.
Minister of Justice to "Okaz":
We seek to protect the beneficiary following the transition of the real estate stock exchange to the Real Estate Authority
In the judicial aspect, Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani reviewed the key transformations that the system has witnessed, confirming that recent legislation has contributed to raising the predictability of judicial rulings to over 70%, reducing the scope of interpretation, and enhancing legal certainty. He also noted that beneficiary satisfaction with judicial services has risen to 92% in 2025, compared to 78% in 2022.
Al-Samaani confirmed that the ministry has launched the virtual court and improved the efficiency of judicial work by fully converting real estate registration to electronic, receiving more than five million electronic lawsuits through the lawsuit auditing center, in addition to training 2,000 judges and 11,000 trainees in judicial and professional programs.
In a special statement to "Okaz," the Minister of Justice clarified that there is coordination with the General Authority for Real Estate for the transition of the real estate stock exchange to the authority, indicating that the ministry has worked over the past years to digitize more than 200 million real estate documents as part of the comprehensive digitization initiative, which has helped convert all ownership services - including transfer, sale, and mortgage - into immediate electronic services.
Minister Al-Samaani revealed that the real estate stock exchange has executed more than 350,000 transactions with amounts exceeding hundreds of millions of riyals, confirming that its transition to the General Authority for Real Estate is proceeding smoothly, in coordination with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, emphasizing that "the beneficiary should not be negatively affected in any aspect," considering that protecting the beneficiary is the top priority in this transition.
He pointed out that a lawsuit auditing center, a lawsuit preparation center, and technical offices in the courts have been established, employing more than 700 legal researchers from the sons and daughters of the nation.