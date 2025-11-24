كشف وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، أرقاماً قياسية لحضور المملكة في الإعلام الدولي، إذ حققت زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إلى الولايات المتحدة، أكثر من أربعة مليارات وصول إعلامي خلال أقل من 48 ساعة. وأوضح وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني لـ«عكاظ»، أن انتقال البورصة العقارية إلى الهيئة العامة للعقار يجري حاليا بسلاسة، مؤكداً أن حماية المستفيد هي الأولوية القصوى.

جاء حديث الوزيرين خلال المؤتمر الحكومي، أمس (الأحد)، في العاصمة الرياض، والمتزامن مع انطلاق المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني، الذي يستمر ليومين.

وزير الإعلام:

زيارة ولي العهد للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية حققت أرقاماً قياسية في الإعلام الدولي

كشف وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي، الذي عُقد أمس، في الرياض أرقاماً غير مسبوقة لحضور المملكة في الإعلام الدولي، مؤكداً أن زيارة ولي العهد إلى الولايات المتحدة، حققت أكثر من أربعة مليارات وصول إعلامي خلال أقل من 48 ساعة، عبر 120 ألف مادة إعلامية و5000 وسيلة دولية، وبأكثر من 45 لغة ومن 130 دولة، في مؤشر يعكس مكانة المملكة وتأثيرها المتنامي عالميا.

وأوضح الوزير الدوسري أن المؤشرات الاقتصادية والتنموية تواصل تسجيل قفزات واسعة، من بينها ارتفاع عدد السجلات التجارية إلى 1.8 مليون سجل بزيادة سنوية تقارب 18%، وتجاوز حجم التسهيلات الائتمانية لبنك التصدير والاستيراد حاجز 100 مليار ريال، إلى جانب تقدم السعودية في توطين الإنفاق العسكري إلى 25% مع مستهدف يتجاوز 50% بحلول 2030.

وأشار وزير الإعلام إلى نجاح المملكة في استضافة فعاليات دولية كبرى؛ أبرزها منتدى TOURISE العالمي الذي تخطت استثماراته 113 مليار دولار، ومؤتمر الاستثمار الثقافي الذي شهد توقيع اتفاقيات بقيمة خمسة مليارات ريال، إضافة إلى استضافة دورة ألعاب التضامن الإسلامي بمشاركة 57 دولة.

وبين الوزير الدوسري أن المملكة أصبحت عاصمة الأحداث العالمية ومحور المبادرات الدولية، من الصحة إلى الثقافة إلى السياحة والتقنية، إذ نظمت خلال أيام قليلة سلسلة فعاليات دولية كبرى تمثلت في توقيع خمسة مليارات ريال في مؤتمر الاستثمار الثقافي، وأكثر من 50 مليار دولار عبر مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار، و38 مليار ريال في ملتقى بيبان، و237 مليار ريال في سيتي سكيب، كذلك فوز 26 جهة حكومية بمرحلة «الإبداع» في التحول الرقمي.

وأشار إلى أن نسخة سيتي سكيب الثالثة أبرمت 237 مليار ريال في صفقات عقارية، واجتمعت فيها 550 جهة دولية ومحلية، مما يؤكد أن المملكة تقود تحوّلاً عمرانياً غير مسبوق في المنطقة والعالم، بينما منتدى «تورايز» العالمي يرسّخ مكانة المملكة بوجود 120 دولة واستثمارات تتجاوز 113 مليار دولار.

وأكد وزير الإعلام أن المملكة تقود الابتكار الحكومي عالمياً (منتدى الحكومة الرقمية 2025) الذي يبرز كفاءة التحول الرقمي الوطني، مع وصول 26 جهة حكومية إلى «مرحلة الإبداع»، ما يعكس منظومة حكومية متقدمة تُنجز بسرعة وتبتكر بثقة.

ولفت إلى أن منصة «استطلاع» بيئة تشريعية أكثر انفتاحاً ومشاركة، إذ نشرت خلال الربع الثالث 207 مشاريع تشريعية من 53 جهة حكومية، واستقبلت نحو 12 ألف رأي في خطوة تعكس التزام الدولة بالشفافية وتوسيع مشاركة المختصين والمواطنين.

وزير العدل لـ «عكاظ»:

نسعى إلى حماية المستفيد عقب انتقال البورصة العقارية لهيئة العقار

في الجانب العدلي، استعرض وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني، أبرز التحولات التي شهدتها المنظومة، مؤكداً أن التشريعات الأخيرة أسهمت في رفع نسبة التنبؤ بالأحكام القضائية إلى أكثر من 70%، وتقليص مساحة الاجتهاد، وتعزيز اليقين القانوني. كما أشار إلى ارتفاع رضا المستفيدين عن الخدمات العدلية إلى 92% في 2025م، مقارنة بـ78% في 2022م.

وأكد الصمعاني أن الوزارة أطلقت المحكمة الافتراضية، ورفعت كفاءة العمل العدلي بتحويل الإفراغ العقاري إلى إلكتروني بالكامل، واستقبال أكثر من خمسة ملايين دعوى إلكترونية عبر مركز تدقيق الدعاوى، إضافة إلى تدريب 2000 قاضٍ و11000 متدرب في البرامج العدلية والمهنية.

وفي تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ»، أوضح وزير العدل، وجود تنسيق مع الهيئة العامة للعقار لانتقال البورصة العقارية إلى الهيئة، مبيناً أن الوزارة عملت خلال السنوات الماضية على رقمنة أكثر من 200 مليون وثيقة عقارية ضمن مبادرة الرقمنة الشاملة، وهو ما ساعد على تحويل جميع خدمات الملكية -من انتقال وبيع ورهن- إلى خدمات إلكترونية فورية.

وكشف الوزير الصمعاني أن البورصة العقارية نفذت أكثر من 350 ألف عملية بمبالغ تجاوزت مئات الملايين من الريالات، مؤكداً أن انتقالها للهيئة العامة للعقار يجري بسلاسة، وبالتنسيق مع وزارة الشؤون البلدية والقروية والإسكان، مع التشديد على «ألا يتأثر المستفيد بأي جانب سلبي»، معتبراً أن حماية المستفيد هي الأولوية القصوى في هذا الانتقال.

وأشار إلى أنه جرى إنشاء مركز تدقيق الدعاوى، ومركز تهيئة الدعاوى، وأيضاً المكاتب الفنية في المحاكم، إذ يعمل فيها أكثر من 700 باحث قانوني من أبناء وبنات الوطن.