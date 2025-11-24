The Minister of Media, Salman Al-Dosari, revealed record numbers for the Kingdom's presence in international media, as the visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to the United States achieved over four billion media reach in less than 48 hours. Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani explained to "Okaz" that the transition of the real estate stock exchange to the General Authority for Real Estate is currently proceeding smoothly, emphasizing that protecting the beneficiary is the top priority.

The remarks from the two ministers came during the government conference yesterday (Sunday) in the capital, Riyadh, coinciding with the launch of the second international judicial conference, which will last for two days.

Minister of Media:

The Crown Prince's visit to the United States achieved record numbers in international media

During the government press conference held yesterday in Riyadh, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari revealed unprecedented figures for the Kingdom's presence in international media, confirming that the Crown Prince's visit to the United States achieved over four billion media reach in less than 48 hours, through 120,000 media materials and 5,000 international outlets, in more than 45 languages and from 130 countries, reflecting the Kingdom's status and its growing global influence.

Minister Al-Dosari explained that economic and developmental indicators continue to record significant leaps, including an increase in the number of commercial registrations to 1.8 million, with an annual growth rate of nearly 18%, and the volume of credit facilities from the Export-Import Bank exceeding 100 billion riyals, in addition to Saudi Arabia's progress in localizing military spending to 25% with a target exceeding 50% by 2030.

The Minister of Media pointed out the Kingdom's success in hosting major international events, most notably the TOURISE Global Forum, which has seen investments surpassing 113 billion dollars, and the Cultural Investment Conference, which witnessed the signing of agreements worth five billion riyals, in addition to hosting the Islamic Solidarity Games with the participation of 57 countries.

Minister Al-Dosari indicated that the Kingdom has become the capital of global events and the hub of international initiatives, from health to culture to tourism and technology, having organized a series of major international events in just a few days, including the signing of five billion riyals at the Cultural Investment Conference, over 50 billion dollars through the Future Investment Initiative, 38 billion riyals at the MITEF Forum, and 237 billion riyals at Cityscape, as well as the success of 26 government entities in reaching the "Innovation" stage in digital transformation.

He noted that the third edition of Cityscape secured 237 billion riyals in real estate deals, bringing together 550 international and local entities, confirming that the Kingdom is leading an unprecedented urban transformation in the region and the world, while the TOURISE Global Forum solidifies the Kingdom's position with the presence of 120 countries and investments exceeding 113 billion dollars.

The Minister of Media affirmed that the Kingdom is leading global governmental innovation (Digital Government Forum 2025), showcasing the efficiency of national digital transformation, with 26 government entities reaching the "Innovation" stage, reflecting an advanced governmental system that accomplishes quickly and innovates confidently.

He pointed out that the "Istiqbaal" platform provides a more open and participatory legislative environment, having published 207 legislative projects from 53 government entities during the third quarter, receiving around 12,000 opinions in a step that reflects the state's commitment to transparency and expanding the participation of specialists and citizens.

Minister of Justice to "Okaz":

We seek to protect the beneficiary following the transition of the real estate stock exchange to the Real Estate Authority

In the judicial aspect, Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani reviewed the key transformations that the system has witnessed, confirming that recent legislation has contributed to raising the predictability of judicial rulings to over 70%, reducing the scope of interpretation, and enhancing legal certainty. He also noted that beneficiary satisfaction with judicial services has risen to 92% in 2025, compared to 78% in 2022.

Al-Samaani confirmed that the ministry has launched the virtual court and improved the efficiency of judicial work by fully converting real estate registration to electronic, receiving more than five million electronic lawsuits through the lawsuit auditing center, in addition to training 2,000 judges and 11,000 trainees in judicial and professional programs.

In a special statement to "Okaz," the Minister of Justice clarified that there is coordination with the General Authority for Real Estate for the transition of the real estate stock exchange to the authority, indicating that the ministry has worked over the past years to digitize more than 200 million real estate documents as part of the comprehensive digitization initiative, which has helped convert all ownership services - including transfer, sale, and mortgage - into immediate electronic services.

Minister Al-Samaani revealed that the real estate stock exchange has executed more than 350,000 transactions with amounts exceeding hundreds of millions of riyals, confirming that its transition to the General Authority for Real Estate is proceeding smoothly, in coordination with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, emphasizing that "the beneficiary should not be negatively affected in any aspect," considering that protecting the beneficiary is the top priority in this transition.

He pointed out that a lawsuit auditing center, a lawsuit preparation center, and technical offices in the courts have been established, employing more than 700 legal researchers from the sons and daughters of the nation.