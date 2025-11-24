The widespread dissemination of a large amount of misleading information continues to play a negative role and has harmful effects on society in general, whether it relates to climate, modern medicine, or other topics. The difficulty in distinguishing this information often leads individuals to much confusion and harm on both psychological and physical levels due to making decisions based on incorrect information. When it comes to the habit of smoking cigarettes, we find that many myths and misleading information are still widely circulated among people.

Among these misleading myths is the information that reducing the number of cigarettes a smoker consumes daily contributes to lessening the harm caused by smoking. In reality, this hypothesis is completely incorrect, as there is no safe level of cigarette smoking; even the lowest rate of smoking can cause significant health damage. Therefore, smokers who care about their health need to seek support and advice to be able to quit smoking and consuming nicotine for good. We all know that this is the only option to eliminate exposure to further health risks caused by smoking.

Cigarette smoke contains more than 6,000 chemicals, with about 100 of these substances classified by public health authorities as harmful or potentially harmful. A common misconception among many is that nicotine poses the greatest health risk when it comes to smoking, but the truth is that while nicotine is addictive and not without risks, it is not the primary cause of smoking-related diseases. The real health risk lies in the toxic chemicals present in the smoke produced by the burning of the cigarette.

For adult smokers who do not quit smoking, there is a pressing need to explore alternatives to continue smoking to avoid inhaling smoke during the burning of tobacco. Scientifically proven smoke-free products that do not involve combustion and do not produce smoke can significantly reduce levels of harmful chemicals, making them a better alternative for adult smokers than continuing to smoke, although they are not risk-free and contain addictive nicotine.

It is worth noting that although nicotine is not the primary cause of smoking-related diseases, certain groups with specific health conditions should completely refrain from consuming products that contain it, including pregnant and breastfeeding women, and individuals with cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and diabetes. We all must work diligently to enforce strict measures that completely prevent children and adolescents from accessing nicotine-containing products.

In conclusion, it is essential to highlight that shedding light on the facts is the only way to help separate truth from fiction and avoid misleading information so that we can make informed decisions in our lives. Stepping away from cigarette smoking is a positive step, no matter what form it takes, although the best choice is always to quit completely. However, for those who will not do so, exploring smoke-free options can provide a better alternative than continuing to smoke.

Sponsored by Philip Morris Management Services (Middle East) Limited