يواصل انتشار الكم الكبير من المعلومات المضللة تأدية دور سلبي وآثار ضارة على المجتمع بشكل عام، سواء كان الأمر يتعلق بالمناخ أو الطب الحديث أو غيرهما من المواضيع. كما أن صعوبة تمييز هذه المعلومات تقود الأفراد غالباً إلى الكثير من التخبط والضرر على المستويين النفسي والجسدي نتيجة لاتخاذهم قرارات غير قائمة على معلومات صحيحة. وعندما يتعلق ذلك بعادة تدخين السجائر نجد العديد من الخرافات والمعلومات المضللة لا يزال يتم تداولها بكثرة بين الأشخاص.
ومن بين هذه الخرافات المضللة نجد تداول معلومة مفادها بأن تقليص عدد السجائر التي يستهلكها المدخن يومياً يسهم في تخفيف الضرر الناجم عن التدخين. وفي الواقع، إن هذه الفرضية غير صحيحة نهائياً، حيث إنه ليس هناك مستوى آمن من تدخين السجائر، بل وإن أقل معدل من التدخين يمكن أن يسبب أضراراً صحية كبيرة. لذلك فإن المدخنين الحريصين على حالتهم الصحية بحاجة إلى البحث عن الدعم والنصيحة ليتمكنوا من الإقلاع نهائياً عن التدخين واستهلاك النيكوتين دون رجعة. ونعلم جميعنا أن هذا هو الخيار الوحيد للتخلص من التعرض إلى المزيد من المخاطر الصحية التي يتسبب فيها التدخين.
ويحتوي دخان السجائر على أكثر من 6 آلاف مادة كيميائية، تم تصنيف نحو 100 مادة منها من قبل هيئات الصحة العامة على أنها ضارة أو قد تكون ضارة. وينتشر اعتقاد خاطئ بين الكثيرين مفاده أن النيكوتين يشكل الخطر الصحي الأكبر عندما يتعلق الأمر بالتدخين، لكن الحقيقة تشير إلى أن النيكوتين على الرغم من أنه يسبب الإدمان وغير خالٍ من المخاطر، إلا أنه لا يعد السبب الرئيسي للأمراض المرتبطة بالتدخين، بل إن الخطر الصحي الحقيقي يكمن في المواد الكيميائية السامة الموجودة في الدخان الناجم عن عملية احتراق السيجارة.
وبالنسبة للمدخنين البالغين الذين لا يقلعون عن التدخين، فإنهم بأمس الحاجة لاستكشاف بدائل عن استمرارهم بالتدخين لتجنب استنشاق الدخان أثناء حرق التبغ. ويمكن للمنتجات الخالية من الدخان المثبتة علمياً بأنها لا تضم احتراقاً ولا تنتج الدخان أن تقلل مستويات المواد الكيميائية الضارة بشكل كبير ما يجعلها بديلاً أفضل للمدخنين البالغين من الاستمرار في التدخين، على الرغم من أنها غير خالية من المخاطر وتحتوي على النيكوتين الذي يسبب الإدمان.
وتجدر الإشارة هنا إلى أنه على الرغم من أن النيكوتين لا يعد السبب الرئيسي للأمراض المرتبطة بالتدخين، إلا أنه يتعين على بعض الفئات ممن لديهم حالات صحية خاصة الامتناع تماماً عن استهلاك المنتجات التي تحتوي عليه، بمن فيهم النساء الحوامل والمرضعات والأشخاص المصابون بأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية، ومرضى الضغط والسكري. كما أنه يتوجب علينا جميعاً أن نعمل بحرص كبير على على فرض إجراءات صارمة تمنع تماماً حصول الأطفال واليافعين على المنتجات المحتوية على النيكوتين.
وفي الختام لا بد من الإشارة إلى أن تسليط الضوء على الحقائق هو السبيل الوحيد للمساعدة في فصل الحقيقة عن الخيال وتجنب المعلومات المضللة لنتمكن من اتخاذ قرارات مستنيرة في حياتنا. ويعتبر الابتعاد عن تدخين السجائر خطوة إيجابية مهما كان شكلها مع أن الخيار الأفضل دائماً هو الإقلاع تماماً. ولكن بالنسبة لأولئك الذين لن يفعلوا ذلك، فإن استكشاف الخيارات الخالية من الدخان يمكن أن يقدم بديلاً أفضل من الاستمرار في التدخين.
برعاية شركة فيليب موريس للخدمات الإدارية (الشرق الأوسط) المحدودة
The widespread dissemination of a large amount of misleading information continues to play a negative role and has harmful effects on society in general, whether it relates to climate, modern medicine, or other topics. The difficulty in distinguishing this information often leads individuals to much confusion and harm on both psychological and physical levels due to making decisions based on incorrect information. When it comes to the habit of smoking cigarettes, we find that many myths and misleading information are still widely circulated among people.
Among these misleading myths is the information that reducing the number of cigarettes a smoker consumes daily contributes to lessening the harm caused by smoking. In reality, this hypothesis is completely incorrect, as there is no safe level of cigarette smoking; even the lowest rate of smoking can cause significant health damage. Therefore, smokers who care about their health need to seek support and advice to be able to quit smoking and consuming nicotine for good. We all know that this is the only option to eliminate exposure to further health risks caused by smoking.
Cigarette smoke contains more than 6,000 chemicals, with about 100 of these substances classified by public health authorities as harmful or potentially harmful. A common misconception among many is that nicotine poses the greatest health risk when it comes to smoking, but the truth is that while nicotine is addictive and not without risks, it is not the primary cause of smoking-related diseases. The real health risk lies in the toxic chemicals present in the smoke produced by the burning of the cigarette.
For adult smokers who do not quit smoking, there is a pressing need to explore alternatives to continue smoking to avoid inhaling smoke during the burning of tobacco. Scientifically proven smoke-free products that do not involve combustion and do not produce smoke can significantly reduce levels of harmful chemicals, making them a better alternative for adult smokers than continuing to smoke, although they are not risk-free and contain addictive nicotine.
It is worth noting that although nicotine is not the primary cause of smoking-related diseases, certain groups with specific health conditions should completely refrain from consuming products that contain it, including pregnant and breastfeeding women, and individuals with cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and diabetes. We all must work diligently to enforce strict measures that completely prevent children and adolescents from accessing nicotine-containing products.
In conclusion, it is essential to highlight that shedding light on the facts is the only way to help separate truth from fiction and avoid misleading information so that we can make informed decisions in our lives. Stepping away from cigarette smoking is a positive step, no matter what form it takes, although the best choice is always to quit completely. However, for those who will not do so, exploring smoke-free options can provide a better alternative than continuing to smoke.
Sponsored by Philip Morris Management Services (Middle East) Limited