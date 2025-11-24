يواصل انتشار الكم الكبير من المعلومات المضللة تأدية دور سلبي وآثار ضارة على المجتمع بشكل عام، سواء كان الأمر يتعلق بالمناخ أو الطب الحديث أو غيرهما من المواضيع. كما أن صعوبة تمييز هذه المعلومات تقود الأفراد غالباً إلى الكثير من التخبط والضرر على المستويين النفسي والجسدي نتيجة لاتخاذهم قرارات غير قائمة على معلومات صحيحة. وعندما يتعلق ذلك بعادة تدخين السجائر نجد العديد من الخرافات والمعلومات المضللة لا يزال يتم تداولها بكثرة بين الأشخاص.

ومن بين هذه الخرافات المضللة نجد تداول معلومة مفادها بأن تقليص عدد السجائر التي يستهلكها المدخن يومياً يسهم في تخفيف الضرر الناجم عن التدخين. وفي الواقع، إن هذه الفرضية غير صحيحة نهائياً، حيث إنه ليس هناك مستوى آمن من تدخين السجائر، بل وإن أقل معدل من التدخين يمكن أن يسبب أضراراً صحية كبيرة. لذلك فإن المدخنين الحريصين على حالتهم الصحية بحاجة إلى البحث عن الدعم والنصيحة ليتمكنوا من الإقلاع نهائياً عن التدخين واستهلاك النيكوتين دون رجعة. ونعلم جميعنا أن هذا هو الخيار الوحيد للتخلص من التعرض إلى المزيد من المخاطر الصحية التي يتسبب فيها التدخين.

ويحتوي دخان السجائر على أكثر من 6 آلاف مادة كيميائية، تم تصنيف نحو 100 مادة منها من قبل هيئات الصحة العامة على أنها ضارة أو قد تكون ضارة. وينتشر اعتقاد خاطئ بين الكثيرين مفاده أن النيكوتين يشكل الخطر الصحي الأكبر عندما يتعلق الأمر بالتدخين، لكن الحقيقة تشير إلى أن النيكوتين على الرغم من أنه يسبب الإدمان وغير خالٍ من المخاطر، إلا أنه لا يعد السبب الرئيسي للأمراض المرتبطة بالتدخين، بل إن الخطر الصحي الحقيقي يكمن في المواد الكيميائية السامة الموجودة في الدخان الناجم عن عملية احتراق السيجارة.

وبالنسبة للمدخنين البالغين الذين لا يقلعون عن التدخين، فإنهم بأمس الحاجة لاستكشاف بدائل عن استمرارهم بالتدخين لتجنب استنشاق الدخان أثناء حرق التبغ. ويمكن للمنتجات الخالية من الدخان المثبتة علمياً بأنها لا تضم احتراقاً ولا تنتج الدخان أن تقلل مستويات المواد الكيميائية الضارة بشكل كبير ما يجعلها بديلاً أفضل للمدخنين البالغين من الاستمرار في التدخين، على الرغم من أنها غير خالية من المخاطر وتحتوي على النيكوتين الذي يسبب الإدمان.

وتجدر الإشارة هنا إلى أنه على الرغم من أن النيكوتين لا يعد السبب الرئيسي للأمراض المرتبطة بالتدخين، إلا أنه يتعين على بعض الفئات ممن لديهم حالات صحية خاصة الامتناع تماماً عن استهلاك المنتجات التي تحتوي عليه، بمن فيهم النساء الحوامل والمرضعات والأشخاص المصابون بأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية، ومرضى الضغط والسكري. كما أنه يتوجب علينا جميعاً أن نعمل بحرص كبير على على فرض إجراءات صارمة تمنع تماماً حصول الأطفال واليافعين على المنتجات المحتوية على النيكوتين.

وفي الختام لا بد من الإشارة إلى أن تسليط الضوء على الحقائق هو السبيل الوحيد للمساعدة في فصل الحقيقة عن الخيال وتجنب المعلومات المضللة لنتمكن من اتخاذ قرارات مستنيرة في حياتنا. ويعتبر الابتعاد عن تدخين السجائر خطوة إيجابية مهما كان شكلها مع أن الخيار الأفضل دائماً هو الإقلاع تماماً. ولكن بالنسبة لأولئك الذين لن يفعلوا ذلك، فإن استكشاف الخيارات الخالية من الدخان يمكن أن يقدم بديلاً أفضل من الاستمرار في التدخين.

برعاية شركة فيليب موريس للخدمات الإدارية (الشرق الأوسط) المحدودة