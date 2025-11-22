The National Center of Meteorology anticipated in its weather report for today (Saturday) that the effects of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue, limiting horizontal visibility in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Asir, and Al-Baha. It is also possible for fog to form during the night and early morning hours in the southern parts of the Eastern Province.

The report indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea will be easterly to southeasterly, shifting in the evening to northeasterly to easterly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southerly in the southern part, with speeds ranging from 15 to 42 km/h. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching up to two meters, and the sea condition will be light to moderate.

Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be northerly to northwesterly in the northern and central parts, and northeasterly to northerly in the southern part, with speeds ranging from 15 to 32 km/h. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition will be light to moderate.