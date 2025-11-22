توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (السبت) استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار تحد من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، تبوك، عسير، الباحة، في حين لا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على الأجزاء الجنوبية من المنطقة الشرقية.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شرقية إلى جنوبية شرقية تتحول مساءً شمالية شرقية إلى شرقية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط, وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15 - 42 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى مترين، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وشمالية شرقية إلى شمالية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15 - 32 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.