The Muslim World League strongly condemned the grave violations committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, particularly the residents of Gaza, as well as against the sovereignty of Syria and the integrity of its territory, continuing its dangerous barbaric approach of infringing upon the sovereignty of nations, violating international laws and norms, destabilizing security and stability in the region, and undermining peace efforts.

The League noted in a statement the international condemnation of the occupation's violations of Syrian sovereignty and the threats to its security and stability.

It welcomed the important and broad international consensus regarding the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of several resolutions supporting the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, and addressing the unlawful practices of the occupation, including human rights violations and settlements.

The Secretary-General of the League, the President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, emphasized that this international consensus clearly expresses a firm rejection and condemnation, with an overwhelming majority, of these grave violations by the occupying government without deterrence, which necessitates the enforcement of international will and its related resolutions regarding the Palestinian issue, foremost among them the "New York Declaration" for the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue, and the implementation of the two-state solution, which has been led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in cooperation with the French Republic, as the only way to establish lasting, comprehensive, and just peace in the region.