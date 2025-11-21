أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي بشدة الانتهاكات الجسيمة التي يرتكبها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، تجاه الشعب الفلسطيني، ولا سيما أبناء غزة، وتجاه سيادة سورية وسلامة أراضيها، مواصِلةً نهجَها الهمجي الخطِر في التعدِّي على سيادة الدول، وانتهاك القوانين والأعراف الدولية، وزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، وتقويض جهود السلام.

ونوّهت الرابطة في بيان، بالإدانة الدولية لانتهاكات الاحتلال للسيادة السورية، وتهديد أمنها واستقرارها.

ورحّبت بالتوافق الدولي المهمّ والواسع بشأن اعتماد الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، لعدد من القرارات الداعمة للشعب الفلسطيني وحقوقه المشروعة، والتصدي لممارسات الاحتلال الخارجة عن القانون، بما فيها انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان، والمستوطنات.

وشدّد أمين الرابطة، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، على أن هذا التوافق الدولي يعبِّر بجلاء عن رفضٍ وإدانة قاطعة، وبأغلبية ساحقة، لهذه الانتهاكات الجسيمة من حكومة الاحتلال من دون رادع، مما يحتم ضرورة إنفاذ الإرادة الدولية، وقراراتها ذات الصلة بالقضية الفلسطينية، وعلى رأسها «إعلان نيويورك» للتسوية السلمية للقضية الفلسطينية، وتنفيذ حلّ الدولتين الذي قادت جهوده الدولية المملكة العربية السعودية بالاشتراك مع الجمهورية الفرنسية، بصفته السبيلَ الوحيدَ لإرساء السلام الدائم الشامل والعادل في المنطقة.