رئيس لجنة السياحة الأوزبكية يشكر «عكاظ»: دوركم مهم في توثيق التعاون الثقافي والسياحي

In light of the rapid growth witnessed in the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, the relations between the two countries stand out as an advanced model of tourism and cultural cooperation in the region.

In recent years, the Kingdom has become one of the most important markets targeted by Uzbekistan, both in terms of the volume of tourism spending by Saudis and the increasing interest in visiting historical cities such as Samarkand, Bukhara, and Tashkent.

Data indicates a significant increase in the number of Saudi tourists to Uzbekistan, driven by electronic visa facilitation, direct flights, and the development of tourist routes that cater to the family-oriented nature of Saudi travelers.

In this exclusive interview, the Chairman of the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Umid Shadiev, reveals new plans to enhance cooperation with the Kingdom, projects targeting Saudi tourists, as well as the strategic role that Saudi Arabia plays in supporting the revival of the Uzbek tourism sector.

He also discusses upcoming facilities, expansion of flights, joint investment trends, and special attention to cultural tourism that connects the two peoples through a deep historical relationship.

Below is the text of the interview:

• How do you assess the current level of tourism relations between Uzbekistan and the Kingdom?

•• The tourism cooperation between the two countries is experiencing rapid development with a strategic nature, since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on August 17, 2022, during the visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to Riyadh.

This document has formed a solid legal basis for a long-term partnership in tourism, investment, and cultural exchange.

Since then, the relations have gained significant momentum through joint forums, familiarization tours, and investment projects, contributing to an increase of more than 45% in the number of Saudi tourists to Uzbekistan, which is evidence of the transition of the relationship from a stage of statements to a stage of implementation.

• What is the importance of the Saudi tourism market for you?

•• The Kingdom is one of the most prominent strategic markets for Uzbekistan, not only due to the spending capacity of Saudi tourists but also because of the cultural and spiritual closeness between the two peoples.

The average spending of a Saudi tourist ranges between $2,000 and $3,000 per trip, reaching up to $7,000 in luxury tourism.

Saudis also prefer safe, quiet, and culturally rich destinations, which cities like Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva provide.

Therefore, Uzbekistan has launched promotional campaigns in Arabic, activated partnerships with Saudi tourism and airline companies, and enhanced the level of services to meet the requirements of Saudi tourists.

• What are the main competitive advantages that make Uzbekistan a global destination?

•• Uzbekistan combines a rich historical heritage with modern infrastructure.

The country is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites and is famous for its Silk Road cities such as Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva.

The four seasons of the country provide a diverse tourism character: a flourishing spring, a summer rich in festivals, a golden autumn, and a winter suitable for quiet exploration and mountain activities. These options allow visitors to experience a comprehensive blend of culture, nature, and Eastern hospitality.

• Are there new agreements to enhance tourism cooperation?

••Yes, both sides have agreed to implement the government memorandum of understanding for the period 2024–2025, aimed at developing new tourism products, enhancing mutual visits, and expanding educational and media programs.

Work is also underway on an academic cooperation agreement between the "Silk Road" International University in Samarkand and the Riyadh College of Tourism and Hospitality, to open wide horizons for scientific and research exchange.



• What are the main steps of digital transformation in your tourism sector?

•• Saudi tourists can easily obtain an electronic visa within minutes through the (e-visa) system.

The Tourism Committee has also launched a national electronic platform to provide booking services for hotels, guides, tours, and transportation in one place.

Uzbekistan is currently working on creating a unified tourism services portal, aimed at simplifying trip planning and making it smoother and more advanced.

• How does religious tourism contribute to strengthening the ties between the two peoples?

•• Religious tourism represents an important spiritual and cultural bridge, as our country is home to great imams such as Imam Bukhari, Imam Tirmidhi, and Bahauddin Naqshband.

Visiting their historical sites allows for an understanding of the Islamic heritage in Uzbekistan.

The "Umrah Plus" program embodies a new trend that combines religious visits with cultural experiences, deepening mutual understanding and contributing to building bridges of friendship that extend across multiple sectors.

• What is the size of Gulf investments in the Uzbek tourism sector?

•• In recent years, there has been growing interest from Gulf investors, especially from the Kingdom. Among the most notable projects is the new Tashkent International Airport worth $2.5 billion and the "Bukhara Tourism Center" project.

New investment opportunities are also being explored in Samarkand, Khiva, and Termez, contributing to the creation of new jobs and enhancing economic growth.

• Are you planning to launch promotional campaigns within the Kingdom?

•• Certainly, multiple media projects have already been implemented, and extensive promotional campaigns under the slogan "Visit Uzbekistan" are being prepared in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

Familiarization trips will be organized for Saudi journalists and content creators to closely experience the Uzbek experience.

• What role do direct flights play in boosting tourism?

•• Direct flights play a crucial role in facilitating the movement of tourists and businessmen.

The number of Uzbek visitors to the Kingdom increased by 48% in the first eight months of 2025.

In 2024, both parties agreed to increase the number of flights to 50 weekly flights and to launch a direct line between Riyadh and Samarkand soon, which will enhance tourism movement between the two countries.

• What is your message to the Saudi media, especially Okaz newspaper?

•• I extend my deep gratitude to the Saudi media for its role in documenting cultural and tourism cooperation between the two countries, especially Okaz newspaper, which makes a tangible effort in this regard.

We are open to all forms of media cooperation and invite Saudi journalists and bloggers to visit Uzbekistan, to learn about its civilization and hospitality, to become ambassadors for enhancing relations between our two peoples.