رئيس لجنة السياحة الأوزبكية يشكر «عكاظ»: دوركم مهم في توثيق التعاون الثقافي والسياحي

في ظل النمو المتسارع الذي يشهده القطاع السياحي في السعودية وأوزبكستان، تبرز العلاقات بين البلدين كنموذج متقدم للتعاون السياحي والثقافي في المنطقة.
فقد أصبحت المملكة خلال السنوات الأخيرة واحدة من أهم الأسواق التي تستهدفها أوزبكستان، سواء من حيث حجم الإنفاق السياحي للسعوديين، أو من حيث الاهتمام المتزايد بزيارة المدن التاريخية مثل سمرقند وبخارى وطشقند.
وتشير البيانات إلى ارتفاع كبير في عدد السياح السعوديين إلى أوزبكستان، مدفوعاً بتسهيلات التأشيرة الإلكترونية، والرحلات المباشرة، وتطوير مسارات سياحية تلائم الطابع العائلي للمسافر السعودي.
وفي هذا الحوار الخاص، يكشف رئيس لجنة السياحة في جمهورية أوزبكستان أوميد شادييف، عن الخطط الجديدة لتعزيز التعاون مع المملكة، والمشاريع التي تستهدف السائح السعودي، إضافة إلى الدور الاستراتيجي الذي تلعبه السعودية في دعم نهضة القطاع السياحي الأوزبكي.
كما يتحدث عن التسهيلات القادمة، والتوسع في الرحلات، والتوجهات الاستثمارية المشتركة، والعناية الخاصة بالسياحة الثقافية التي تربط الشعبين بعلاقة تاريخية عميقة.
وفيما يلي نص الحوار:
• كيف تقيّمون مستوى العلاقات السياحية في الوقت الحالي، بين أوزبكستان والمملكة؟
•• يشهد التعاون السياحي بين البلدين تطوراً متسارعاً ذا طابع استراتيجي، منذ توقيع مذكرة التفاهم في 17 أغسطس 2022 خلال زيارة رئيس جمهورية أوزبكستان شوكت ميرضيائيف إلى الرياض.
وقد شكّلت هذه الوثيقة أساساً قانونياً متيناً لشراكة طويلة المدى في السياحة والاستثمار والتبادل الثقافي.
ومنذ ذلك الحين، شهدت العلاقات زخماً كبيراً عبر المنتديات المشتركة، والجولات التعريفية، والمشاريع الاستثمارية، ما أسهم في زيادة أعداد السياح السعوديين إلى أوزبكستان بأكثر من 45%، وهو دليل على انتقال العلاقة من مرحلة التصريحات إلى مرحلة التنفيذ.
• ما أهمية السوق السياحية السعودية بالنسبة لكم؟
•• تُعدّ المملكة أحد أبرز الأسواق الاستراتيجية لأوزبكستان، ليس فقط لقدرة السائح السعودي الإنفاقية، بل أيضاً للتقارب الثقافي والروحي بين الشعبين.
ويبلغ متوسط إنفاق السائح السعودي بين 2000 و3000 دولار للرحلة، ويصل في السياحة الفاخرة إلى 7000 دولار.
كما يفضّل السعوديون الوجهات الآمنة والهادئة والثرية ثقافياً، وهو ما توفره مدن مثل سمرقند وبخارى وخيوة.
ولذا أطلقت أوزبكستان حملات ترويجية باللغة العربية، وفعّلت شراكات مع شركات السياحة والطيران السعودية، ورفعت مستوى الخدمات المواكبة لمتطلبات السائح السعودي.
• ما أبرز الميزات التنافسية التي تجعل أوزبكستان وجهة عالمية؟
•• تجمع أوزبكستان بين الإرث التاريخي العريق والبنية التحتية الحديثة.
وتضم البلاد عدداً من مواقع التراث العالمي لليونسكو، وتشتهر بمدن طريق الحرير مثل سمرقند وبخارى وخيوة.
وتمنح المواسم الأربعة للبلاد طابعاً سياحياً متنوعاً: ربيع مزدهر، صيف غني بالمهرجانات، خريف ذهبي، وشتاء ملائم للاستكشاف الهادئ والأنشطة الجبلية. وتتيح هذه الخيارات للزوار تجربة متكاملة تجمع بين الثقافة والطبيعة والضيافة الشرقية.
• هل هناك اتفاقيات جديدة لتعزيز التعاون السياحي؟
••نعم، فقد اتفق الجانبان على تنفيذ مذكرة التفاهم الحكومية للفترة 2024–2025، بهدف تطوير منتجات سياحية جديدة وتعزيز الزيارات المتبادلة، وتوسيع البرامج التعليمية والإعلامية.
كما يجري العمل على اتفاقية للتعاون الأكاديمي بين جامعة «طريق الحرير» الدولية في سمرقند وكلية الرياض للسياحة والضيافة، لفتح آفاق واسعة للتبادل العلمي والبحثي.
• ما أبرز خطوات التحول الرقمي في قطاع السياحة لديكم؟
•• يمكن للسياح السعوديين الحصول على التأشيرة الإلكترونية بسهولة خلال دقائق عبر نظام (e-visa).
كما أطلقت لجنة السياحة منصة وطنية إلكترونية، لتوفير خدمات الحجز للفنادق والمرشدين والجولات والمواصلات في مكان واحد.
وتعمل أوزبكستان حالياً على إنشاء بوابة موحدة لخدمات السياحة، بهدف تبسيط التخطيط للرحلات وجعلها أكثر سلاسة وتطوراً.
• كيف تسهم السياحة الدينية في تعزيز الروابط بين الشعبين؟
•• تمثل السياحة الدينية جسراً روحياً وثقافياً مهماً، فبلادنا موطن لأئمة كبار مثل الإمام البخاري والإمام الترمذي وبهاء الدين نقشبند.
وتتيح زيارة مواقعهم التاريخية التعرف على الإرث الإسلامي في أوزبكستان.
كما يجسد برنامج «عمرة بلاس» اتجاهاً جديداً يجمع بين الزيارات الدينية والتجربة الثقافية، ما يعمّق الفهم المتبادل ويُسهم في بناء جسور صداقة تمتد لقطاعات متعددة.
• ما حجم الاستثمارات الخليجية في قطاع السياحة الأوزبكي؟
•• شهدت السنوات الأخيرة اهتماماً متنامياً من المستثمرين الخليجيين، خصوصاً من المملكة. ومن أبرز المشاريع مطار طشقند الدولي الجديد بقيمة 2.5 مليار دولار، ومشروع «مركز بخارى السياحي».
كما تُبحث فرص استثمار جديدة في سمرقند وخيوة وتيرمذ، بما يسهم في خلق وظائف جديدة وتعزيز النمو الاقتصادي.
• هل تخططون لإطلاق حملات ترويجية داخل المملكة؟
•• بالتأكيد، فقد تم بالفعل تنفيذ مشاريع إعلامية متعددة، كما يجري الإعداد لحملات ترويجية واسعة تحت شعار «زوروا أوزبكستان» في الرياض وجدة والدمام.
وسيتم تنظيم رحلات تعريفية للإعلاميين السعوديين وصناع المحتوى، للاطلاع على التجربة الأوزبكية عن قرب.
• ما دور الرحلات الجوية المباشرة في تنشيط السياحة؟
•• تلعب الرحلات المباشرة دوراً أساسياً في تسهيل حركة السياح ورجال الأعمال.
وقد ارتفع عدد الزوار الأوزبك إلى المملكة بنسبة 48% في الأشهر الثمانية الأولى من 2025.
وفي 2024، اتفق الطرفان على رفع عدد الرحلات إلى 50 رحلة أسبوعياً، وإطلاق خط مباشر بين الرياض وسمرقند قريباً، بما يعزز الحركة السياحية بين البلدين.
• ما رسالتكم للإعلام السعودي، وخصوصاً صحيفة عكاظ؟
•• أتوجه بالشكر العميق لوسائل الإعلام السعودية، ولدورها في توثيق التعاون الثقافي والسياحي بين البلدين، وبالأخص صحيفة عكاظ، التي تبذل جهداً ملموساً في هذا الجانب.
نحن منفتحون على كل أشكال التعاون الإعلامي، وندعو الصحفيين والمدونين السعوديين لزيارة أوزبكستان، والتعرف على حضارتها وضيافتها، ليكونوا سفراء لتعزيز العلاقات بين شعبينا.
In light of the rapid growth witnessed in the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, the relations between the two countries stand out as an advanced model of tourism and cultural cooperation in the region.
In recent years, the Kingdom has become one of the most important markets targeted by Uzbekistan, both in terms of the volume of tourism spending by Saudis and the increasing interest in visiting historical cities such as Samarkand, Bukhara, and Tashkent.
Data indicates a significant increase in the number of Saudi tourists to Uzbekistan, driven by electronic visa facilitation, direct flights, and the development of tourist routes that cater to the family-oriented nature of Saudi travelers.
In this exclusive interview, the Chairman of the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Umid Shadiev, reveals new plans to enhance cooperation with the Kingdom, projects targeting Saudi tourists, as well as the strategic role that Saudi Arabia plays in supporting the revival of the Uzbek tourism sector.
He also discusses upcoming facilities, expansion of flights, joint investment trends, and special attention to cultural tourism that connects the two peoples through a deep historical relationship.
Below is the text of the interview:
• How do you assess the current level of tourism relations between Uzbekistan and the Kingdom?
•• The tourism cooperation between the two countries is experiencing rapid development with a strategic nature, since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on August 17, 2022, during the visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to Riyadh.
This document has formed a solid legal basis for a long-term partnership in tourism, investment, and cultural exchange.
Since then, the relations have gained significant momentum through joint forums, familiarization tours, and investment projects, contributing to an increase of more than 45% in the number of Saudi tourists to Uzbekistan, which is evidence of the transition of the relationship from a stage of statements to a stage of implementation.
• What is the importance of the Saudi tourism market for you?
•• The Kingdom is one of the most prominent strategic markets for Uzbekistan, not only due to the spending capacity of Saudi tourists but also because of the cultural and spiritual closeness between the two peoples.
The average spending of a Saudi tourist ranges between $2,000 and $3,000 per trip, reaching up to $7,000 in luxury tourism.
Saudis also prefer safe, quiet, and culturally rich destinations, which cities like Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva provide.
Therefore, Uzbekistan has launched promotional campaigns in Arabic, activated partnerships with Saudi tourism and airline companies, and enhanced the level of services to meet the requirements of Saudi tourists.
• What are the main competitive advantages that make Uzbekistan a global destination?
•• Uzbekistan combines a rich historical heritage with modern infrastructure.
The country is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites and is famous for its Silk Road cities such as Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva.
The four seasons of the country provide a diverse tourism character: a flourishing spring, a summer rich in festivals, a golden autumn, and a winter suitable for quiet exploration and mountain activities. These options allow visitors to experience a comprehensive blend of culture, nature, and Eastern hospitality.
• Are there new agreements to enhance tourism cooperation?
••Yes, both sides have agreed to implement the government memorandum of understanding for the period 2024–2025, aimed at developing new tourism products, enhancing mutual visits, and expanding educational and media programs.
Work is also underway on an academic cooperation agreement between the "Silk Road" International University in Samarkand and the Riyadh College of Tourism and Hospitality, to open wide horizons for scientific and research exchange.
• What are the main steps of digital transformation in your tourism sector?
•• Saudi tourists can easily obtain an electronic visa within minutes through the (e-visa) system.
The Tourism Committee has also launched a national electronic platform to provide booking services for hotels, guides, tours, and transportation in one place.
Uzbekistan is currently working on creating a unified tourism services portal, aimed at simplifying trip planning and making it smoother and more advanced.
• How does religious tourism contribute to strengthening the ties between the two peoples?
•• Religious tourism represents an important spiritual and cultural bridge, as our country is home to great imams such as Imam Bukhari, Imam Tirmidhi, and Bahauddin Naqshband.
Visiting their historical sites allows for an understanding of the Islamic heritage in Uzbekistan.
The "Umrah Plus" program embodies a new trend that combines religious visits with cultural experiences, deepening mutual understanding and contributing to building bridges of friendship that extend across multiple sectors.
• What is the size of Gulf investments in the Uzbek tourism sector?
•• In recent years, there has been growing interest from Gulf investors, especially from the Kingdom. Among the most notable projects is the new Tashkent International Airport worth $2.5 billion and the "Bukhara Tourism Center" project.
New investment opportunities are also being explored in Samarkand, Khiva, and Termez, contributing to the creation of new jobs and enhancing economic growth.
• Are you planning to launch promotional campaigns within the Kingdom?
•• Certainly, multiple media projects have already been implemented, and extensive promotional campaigns under the slogan "Visit Uzbekistan" are being prepared in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.
Familiarization trips will be organized for Saudi journalists and content creators to closely experience the Uzbek experience.
• What role do direct flights play in boosting tourism?
•• Direct flights play a crucial role in facilitating the movement of tourists and businessmen.
The number of Uzbek visitors to the Kingdom increased by 48% in the first eight months of 2025.
In 2024, both parties agreed to increase the number of flights to 50 weekly flights and to launch a direct line between Riyadh and Samarkand soon, which will enhance tourism movement between the two countries.
• What is your message to the Saudi media, especially Okaz newspaper?
•• I extend my deep gratitude to the Saudi media for its role in documenting cultural and tourism cooperation between the two countries, especially Okaz newspaper, which makes a tangible effort in this regard.
We are open to all forms of media cooperation and invite Saudi journalists and bloggers to visit Uzbekistan, to learn about its civilization and hospitality, to become ambassadors for enhancing relations between our two peoples.