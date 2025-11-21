رئيس لجنة السياحة الأوزبكية يشكر «عكاظ»: دوركم مهم في توثيق التعاون الثقافي والسياحي

في ظل النمو المتسارع الذي يشهده القطاع السياحي في السعودية وأوزبكستان، تبرز العلاقات بين البلدين كنموذج متقدم للتعاون السياحي والثقافي في المنطقة.

فقد أصبحت المملكة خلال السنوات الأخيرة واحدة من أهم الأسواق التي تستهدفها أوزبكستان، سواء من حيث حجم الإنفاق السياحي للسعوديين، أو من حيث الاهتمام المتزايد بزيارة المدن التاريخية مثل سمرقند وبخارى وطشقند.

وتشير البيانات إلى ارتفاع كبير في عدد السياح السعوديين إلى أوزبكستان، مدفوعاً بتسهيلات التأشيرة الإلكترونية، والرحلات المباشرة، وتطوير مسارات سياحية تلائم الطابع العائلي للمسافر السعودي.

وفي هذا الحوار الخاص، يكشف رئيس لجنة السياحة في جمهورية أوزبكستان أوميد شادييف، عن الخطط الجديدة لتعزيز التعاون مع المملكة، والمشاريع التي تستهدف السائح السعودي، إضافة إلى الدور الاستراتيجي الذي تلعبه السعودية في دعم نهضة القطاع السياحي الأوزبكي.

كما يتحدث عن التسهيلات القادمة، والتوسع في الرحلات، والتوجهات الاستثمارية المشتركة، والعناية الخاصة بالسياحة الثقافية التي تربط الشعبين بعلاقة تاريخية عميقة.

وفيما يلي نص الحوار:

• كيف تقيّمون مستوى العلاقات السياحية في الوقت الحالي، بين أوزبكستان والمملكة؟

•• يشهد التعاون السياحي بين البلدين تطوراً متسارعاً ذا طابع استراتيجي، منذ توقيع مذكرة التفاهم في 17 أغسطس 2022 خلال زيارة رئيس جمهورية أوزبكستان شوكت ميرضيائيف إلى الرياض.

وقد شكّلت هذه الوثيقة أساساً قانونياً متيناً لشراكة طويلة المدى في السياحة والاستثمار والتبادل الثقافي.

ومنذ ذلك الحين، شهدت العلاقات زخماً كبيراً عبر المنتديات المشتركة، والجولات التعريفية، والمشاريع الاستثمارية، ما أسهم في زيادة أعداد السياح السعوديين إلى أوزبكستان بأكثر من 45%، وهو دليل على انتقال العلاقة من مرحلة التصريحات إلى مرحلة التنفيذ.

• ما أهمية السوق السياحية السعودية بالنسبة لكم؟

•• تُعدّ المملكة أحد أبرز الأسواق الاستراتيجية لأوزبكستان، ليس فقط لقدرة السائح السعودي الإنفاقية، بل أيضاً للتقارب الثقافي والروحي بين الشعبين.

ويبلغ متوسط إنفاق السائح السعودي بين 2000 و3000 دولار للرحلة، ويصل في السياحة الفاخرة إلى 7000 دولار.

كما يفضّل السعوديون الوجهات الآمنة والهادئة والثرية ثقافياً، وهو ما توفره مدن مثل سمرقند وبخارى وخيوة.

ولذا أطلقت أوزبكستان حملات ترويجية باللغة العربية، وفعّلت شراكات مع شركات السياحة والطيران السعودية، ورفعت مستوى الخدمات المواكبة لمتطلبات السائح السعودي.

• ما أبرز الميزات التنافسية التي تجعل أوزبكستان وجهة عالمية؟

•• تجمع أوزبكستان بين الإرث التاريخي العريق والبنية التحتية الحديثة.

وتضم البلاد عدداً من مواقع التراث العالمي لليونسكو، وتشتهر بمدن طريق الحرير مثل سمرقند وبخارى وخيوة.

وتمنح المواسم الأربعة للبلاد طابعاً سياحياً متنوعاً: ربيع مزدهر، صيف غني بالمهرجانات، خريف ذهبي، وشتاء ملائم للاستكشاف الهادئ والأنشطة الجبلية. وتتيح هذه الخيارات للزوار تجربة متكاملة تجمع بين الثقافة والطبيعة والضيافة الشرقية.

• هل هناك اتفاقيات جديدة لتعزيز التعاون السياحي؟

••نعم، فقد اتفق الجانبان على تنفيذ مذكرة التفاهم الحكومية للفترة 2024–2025، بهدف تطوير منتجات سياحية جديدة وتعزيز الزيارات المتبادلة، وتوسيع البرامج التعليمية والإعلامية.

كما يجري العمل على اتفاقية للتعاون الأكاديمي بين جامعة «طريق الحرير» الدولية في سمرقند وكلية الرياض للسياحة والضيافة، لفتح آفاق واسعة للتبادل العلمي والبحثي.
رئيس لجنة السياحة الأوزبكية يشكر «عكاظ»: دوركم مهم في توثيق التعاون الثقافي والسياحي

• ما أبرز خطوات التحول الرقمي في قطاع السياحة لديكم؟

•• يمكن للسياح السعوديين الحصول على التأشيرة الإلكترونية بسهولة خلال دقائق عبر نظام (e-visa).

كما أطلقت لجنة السياحة منصة وطنية إلكترونية، لتوفير خدمات الحجز للفنادق والمرشدين والجولات والمواصلات في مكان واحد.

وتعمل أوزبكستان حالياً على إنشاء بوابة موحدة لخدمات السياحة، بهدف تبسيط التخطيط للرحلات وجعلها أكثر سلاسة وتطوراً.

• كيف تسهم السياحة الدينية في تعزيز الروابط بين الشعبين؟

•• تمثل السياحة الدينية جسراً روحياً وثقافياً مهماً، فبلادنا موطن لأئمة كبار مثل الإمام البخاري والإمام الترمذي وبهاء الدين نقشبند.

وتتيح زيارة مواقعهم التاريخية التعرف على الإرث الإسلامي في أوزبكستان.

كما يجسد برنامج «عمرة بلاس» اتجاهاً جديداً يجمع بين الزيارات الدينية والتجربة الثقافية، ما يعمّق الفهم المتبادل ويُسهم في بناء جسور صداقة تمتد لقطاعات متعددة.

• ما حجم الاستثمارات الخليجية في قطاع السياحة الأوزبكي؟

•• شهدت السنوات الأخيرة اهتماماً متنامياً من المستثمرين الخليجيين، خصوصاً من المملكة. ومن أبرز المشاريع مطار طشقند الدولي الجديد بقيمة 2.5 مليار دولار، ومشروع «مركز بخارى السياحي».

كما تُبحث فرص استثمار جديدة في سمرقند وخيوة وتيرمذ، بما يسهم في خلق وظائف جديدة وتعزيز النمو الاقتصادي.

• هل تخططون لإطلاق حملات ترويجية داخل المملكة؟

•• بالتأكيد، فقد تم بالفعل تنفيذ مشاريع إعلامية متعددة، كما يجري الإعداد لحملات ترويجية واسعة تحت شعار «زوروا أوزبكستان» في الرياض وجدة والدمام.

وسيتم تنظيم رحلات تعريفية للإعلاميين السعوديين وصناع المحتوى، للاطلاع على التجربة الأوزبكية عن قرب.

• ما دور الرحلات الجوية المباشرة في تنشيط السياحة؟

•• تلعب الرحلات المباشرة دوراً أساسياً في تسهيل حركة السياح ورجال الأعمال.

وقد ارتفع عدد الزوار الأوزبك إلى المملكة بنسبة 48% في الأشهر الثمانية الأولى من 2025.

وفي 2024، اتفق الطرفان على رفع عدد الرحلات إلى 50 رحلة أسبوعياً، وإطلاق خط مباشر بين الرياض وسمرقند قريباً، بما يعزز الحركة السياحية بين البلدين.

• ما رسالتكم للإعلام السعودي، وخصوصاً صحيفة عكاظ؟

•• أتوجه بالشكر العميق لوسائل الإعلام السعودية، ولدورها في توثيق التعاون الثقافي والسياحي بين البلدين، وبالأخص صحيفة عكاظ، التي تبذل جهداً ملموساً في هذا الجانب.

نحن منفتحون على كل أشكال التعاون الإعلامي، وندعو الصحفيين والمدونين السعوديين لزيارة أوزبكستان، والتعرف على حضارتها وضيافتها، ليكونوا سفراء لتعزيز العلاقات بين شعبينا.