علمت «عكاظ» أن نائب وزير العدل الدكتور نجم بن عبدالله الزيد سيشارك في الجلسة الحوارية الثانية والتي تأتي ضمن فعاليات المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني، الذي ينطلق في الرياض الأحد القادم ويستمر يومين. وتحمل الجلسة عنوان«تطور الإجراءات القضائية وأثره في حماية الجودة القضائية»، وتعقد لمدة 50 دقيقة بدءاً من الساعة الواحدة ظهر يوم الأحد 23 نوفمبر، أول أيام المؤتمر.

نائب وزير العدل الدكتور نجم الزيد

المشاركون

ويشارك في الجلسة كل من السيدة آنا جوبين بريت (فرنسا) الأمين العام للجنة الأمم المتحدة للقانون التجاري الدولي (الأونسترال)، وسوكول سادوشي (ألبانيا) رئيس المحكمة العليا، وآن أحمد فريد وان صالح (ماليزيا) رئيس المحكمة الفيدرالية، ويدير الجلسة الإعلامي عبدالله الدرويش.

وأكد مختصون وعدليون أن تطور الإجراءات القضائية أسهم في تحسين كفاءة المنظومة العدلية وتسريع عملية التقاضي وضمان حماية الحقوق، مع الإشارة إلى الأنظمة الرقمية الحديثة التي اختصرت الوقت والجهد وأحدثت أثراً إيجابياً في تعزيز وحماية الجودة القضائية.

سوكول سادوشي ( ألبانيا ) رئيس المحكمة العليا

أبرز المحاور

وتتناول جلسات المؤتمر عدداً من المحاور، من أبرزها: تطوير منظومة التشريعات ودورها في تعزيز الجودة القضائية، وتطوّر الإجراءات القضائية وأثره في حماية الجودة، ومعايير الجودة القضائية ومؤشرات قياسها، وتحقيق الجودة في وسائل تسوية المنازعات البديلة، ودور المحاماة في ضمان الجودة القضائية، إضافة إلى التحول الرقمي لرفع مستوى الجودة، والآليات الحديثة للتعاون القضائي في المسائل المدنية والتجارية، ووسائل تحقيق العدالة الوقائية.

السيدة آنا جوبين بريت ( فرنسا) الامين العام للجنة الامم المتحدة للقانون التجاري الدولي ( الأونسترال)

وبحسب رصد «عكاظ»، يمثل المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني منصة إستراتيجية تجمع نخبة من القضاة والمشرعين وخبراء القانون والمستشارين الدوليين، بهدف تبادل التجارب والخبرات ورسم ملامح مستقبل الأنظمة العدلية.

ويأتي المؤتمر استكمالاً للنجاحات التي حققتها نسخته الأولى، والتي حظيت بإشادة واسعة من مؤسسات العدالة الإقليمية والدولية.

وآن أحمد فريد وان صالح ( ماليزيا ) رئيس المحكمة الفيدرالية

تطور المجالات العدلية

وتسعى وزارة العدل من خلال المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني إلى إبراز التطور الكبير الذي شهدته المملكة في المجالات العدلية، ومنها التحول الرقمي، والعدالة الوقائية، والحوكمة الشفافة، وتجويد بيئة التقاضي، ودور المحاماة، فضلاً عن تسليط الضوء على الإصلاحات التشريعية السعودية التي أصبحت نموذجاً دولياً يحتذى به في المجال العدلي.

عبدالله الدرويش

ويجمع المؤتمر أكثر من 50 متحدثاً في أكثر من 8 جلسات حوارية وورش، بحضور يتجاوز 4 آلاف مشارك من مختلف دول العالم، ما يعكس الأهمية المتنامية لقضايا الجودة القضائية على المستوى الدولي. وشهدت النسخة الأولى من المؤتمر نجاحاً كبيراً ركز على مستقبل القضاء في ظل التحول الرقمي، بينما تركز النسخة الثانية على استعراض أفضل الممارسات والتجارب العالمية في تعزيز الجودة والكفاءة والموثوقية في الأنظمة العدلية.