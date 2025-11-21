“Okaz” learned that the Deputy Minister of Justice, Dr. Najm bin Abdullah Al-Zaid, will participate in the second dialogue session, which is part of the activities of the Second International Judicial Conference, set to take place in Riyadh next Sunday and will last for two days. The session is titled “The Development of Judicial Procedures and Its Impact on Protecting Judicial Quality” and will be held for 50 minutes starting at 1 PM on Sunday, November 23, the first day of the conference.

Participants

The session will feature Ms. Anna Jobin-Brett (France), Secretary-General of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), Sokol Sadushi (Albania), President of the Supreme Court, and Ann Ahmad Farid Wan Saleh (Malaysia), President of the Federal Court, with the session being moderated by media figure Abdullah Al-Darwish.

Experts and legal professionals confirmed that the development of judicial procedures has contributed to improving the efficiency of the judicial system, speeding up the litigation process, and ensuring the protection of rights, noting the modern digital systems that have shortened time and effort and had a positive impact on enhancing and protecting judicial quality.

Main Topics

The conference sessions will address several topics, including: the development of the legislative system and its role in enhancing judicial quality, the evolution of judicial procedures and its impact on protection quality, standards for judicial quality and indicators for measuring it, achieving quality in alternative dispute resolution methods, the role of legal profession in ensuring judicial quality, in addition to digital transformation to elevate quality, modern mechanisms for judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters, and means of achieving preventive justice.

According to “Okaz” monitoring, the Second International Judicial Conference represents a strategic platform that brings together a select group of judges, legislators, legal experts, and international consultants, aimed at exchanging experiences and expertise and shaping the future of judicial systems.

The conference comes as a continuation of the successes achieved by its first edition, which received wide acclaim from regional and international justice institutions.

Development of Judicial Fields

The Ministry of Justice aims, through the Second International Judicial Conference, to highlight the significant development that the Kingdom has witnessed in judicial fields, including digital transformation, preventive justice, transparent governance, improving the litigation environment, and the role of the legal profession, in addition to shedding light on the Saudi legislative reforms that have become an international model to be followed in the judicial field.

The conference will gather more than 50 speakers in over 8 dialogue sessions and workshops, with attendance exceeding 4,000 participants from various countries around the world, reflecting the growing importance of judicial quality issues at the international level. The first edition of the conference witnessed great success, focusing on the future of justice in light of digital transformation, while the second edition focuses on showcasing best practices and global experiences in enhancing quality, efficiency, and reliability in judicial systems.