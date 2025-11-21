توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الجمعة) استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار تحد من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، تبوك، عسير، الباحة، كما لا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على المنطقة الشرقية.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شرقية إلى جنوبية شرقية تتحول مساءً شمالية شرقية إلى شرقية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15 - 42 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى مترين على الجزء الشمالي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 20 - 40 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وبسرعة 10-32 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وخفيف الموج على الجزء الجنوبي.