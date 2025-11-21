The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Friday) that the effects of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue, limiting horizontal visibility in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Asir, and Al-Baha. The formation of fog during the night and early morning hours in the Eastern Province is also not ruled out.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be from the east to southeast, shifting in the evening to northeast to east in the northern and central parts, and southeast to south in the southern part at a speed of 15 - 42 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching up to two meters in the northern part, and the sea condition will be light to moderate.

Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be from the north to northwest at a speed of 20 - 40 km/h in the northern and central parts, and at a speed of 10 - 32 km/h in the southern part, with wave heights ranging from one to two meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one meter in the southern part, with the sea condition being moderate in the northern and central parts and light in the southern part.