توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الجمعة) استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار تحد من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، تبوك، عسير، الباحة، كما لا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على المنطقة الشرقية.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شرقية إلى جنوبية شرقية تتحول مساءً شمالية شرقية إلى شرقية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15 - 42 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى مترين على الجزء الشمالي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 20 - 40 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وبسرعة 10-32 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وخفيف الموج على الجزء الجنوبي.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Friday) that the effects of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue, limiting horizontal visibility in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Asir, and Al-Baha. The formation of fog during the night and early morning hours in the Eastern Province is also not ruled out.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be from the east to southeast, shifting in the evening to northeast to east in the northern and central parts, and southeast to south in the southern part at a speed of 15 - 42 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching up to two meters in the northern part, and the sea condition will be light to moderate.
Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be from the north to northwest at a speed of 20 - 40 km/h in the northern and central parts, and at a speed of 10 - 32 km/h in the southern part, with wave heights ranging from one to two meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one meter in the southern part, with the sea condition being moderate in the northern and central parts and light in the southern part.