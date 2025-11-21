In two days, the American capital, Washington, transformed into a festival for Saudi presence, during the visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on November 17 and 18. There was no way to overlook the scenes of the visit that became the talk of the entire world, whether they were celebratory or official. The majority of those scenes took place in the most famous seat of power in the world: the White House. The most striking and impressive aspect of those scenes was the "charisma" of the Saudi Crown Prince, with a smile that never left his face.

The most astonishing part was the reception ceremony for the Crown Prince, which elevated every detail to that of welcoming a foreign leader on a "state visit," rather than just an "official working visit." These were scenes and details that Americans had not been accustomed to for years. The military band played marching tunes from the White House balcony overlooking the South Lawn. The entrance of the horsemen carrying the Saudi and American flags at the fortress of American power. Watching President Trump accompany his guest to see the portraits of U.S. presidents displayed on the wall of the White House... and the scene in the East Room on the night of the dinner banquet attended by American ministers, heads of major technology companies, artificial intelligence, and industry. It was a majestic scene on Tuesday night, the night of the black tie dinner. The room was filled with billionaires and millionaires, led by Elon Musk, Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, billionaire Jensen Huang, who heads Nvidia for artificial intelligence chips, and his counterpart Lisa Su, who leads AMD, which produces artificial intelligence chips; Apple CEO Tim Cook, and billionaires from finance and investment companies, especially Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. Notably present was David Ellison, CEO of Paramount, and his father Larry Ellison, who is considered the second richest man in the world after Elon Musk; GM CEO Mary Barra; Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla; Citigroup Group CEO Jane Fraser; and Chevron CEO Mike Wirth... And of course, it was noteworthy that the global Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was present, whom President Trump made sure to welcome by name, noting that he introduced Ronaldo to his son Barron Trump, who considers him his favorite player.

The White House banquet was the first time Elon Musk returned to the White House. Many commentators on American television networks saw that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit might have laid a foundational basis for the resumption of communication between Trump and Musk, who sits at the top of the list of the world's richest billionaires.

Apart from the celebratory aspect, the practical, official, and commercial side was the most important part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit. In just two days, the Crown Prince was able to achieve the goals he set for his visit and discussions in Washington:

• Signing a strategic defense agreement between the Kingdom and the United States. This was accompanied by the American president's decision to choose Saudi Arabia as a major ally of America outside of NATO membership. This elevation allows the Kingdom to obtain the weapons, spare parts, and military technological products needed to modernize the Saudi armed forces.

• Signing a bilateral cooperation agreement regarding the operation of the Saudi peaceful nuclear program. Along with the strategic defense agreement, this was a demand announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since the era of former President Joseph Biden.

• An agreement to sell American F-35 fighter jets, which represent the latest embodiment of American military technology. They are distinguished by their ability to evade enemy radars and possess exceptional intelligence-gathering capabilities, to the extent that they can target an enemy aircraft before it takes off from the ground. They can also fly long distances, in addition to their great ability to attack the enemy.

• Signing agreements with companies that manufacture artificial intelligence chips. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was clear in indicating that the Kingdom wants to realize its hope of becoming a global power in data, computing, and artificial intelligence. The Crown Prince stated in the presence of his host in the Oval Office that Saudi Arabia will spend $50 billion annually on acquiring the electronic chips needed to operate data centers and massive computing services.