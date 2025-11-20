The General Authority for Statistics revealed that the total number of Umrah performers from both inside and outside the country during the second quarter of 2025 reached 5,443,393 Umrah performers, including 3,352,506 males and 2,090,887 females.

Umrah performers from within the country recorded the largest percentage, totaling 4,118,975 performers, of which 2,698,993 were males and 1,419,982 were females. The number of Saudi Umrah performers among them was 2,125,701, accounting for 51.6%, while the number of non-Saudis from within the country reached 1,993,274, representing 48.4%.

As for the Umrah performers from abroad, their total reached 1,324,418, with males making up 49.3% at 653,513 performers, while females accounted for 50.7% at 670,905 performers.

The statistics indicated that 71.6% of the Umrah performers from abroad arrived through air ports, compared to 28.2% via land ports, and 0.2% via sea ports.

The results showed that 62.9% of the Umrah performers from within the country performed Umrah accompanied by their families, while 28.7% performed it individually, and 8.4% performed Umrah with friends.

The Makkah region recorded the highest number of Umrah performers from within the country during the second quarter, totaling 1,773,820, which is 43.1%, followed by the Riyadh region with 602,244 performers, accounting for 14.6%, while the Northern Borders region ranked last with 9,302 performers, representing 0.2%.

The statistics also indicated that April had the highest number of Umrah performers from abroad, accounting for 62.8% with 832,298 performers, and the same month recorded the highest number of Umrah performers from within the country with 2,147,704 performers, representing 52.1%. Meanwhile, May had the lowest number of Umrah performers from abroad, and June had the lowest number of Umrah performers from within the country.

Regarding age groups, those aged between 25 and 34 years represented the largest percentage of Umrah performers from abroad at 17.7%, while the largest age group for Umrah performers from within the country was between 35 and 44 years at 24.7%.

The statistics included the number of visitors to Medina, where the number of visitors from abroad during the second quarter reached 2,102,425, including 46.1% males and 53.9% females. The number of visitors from within the country for religious purposes was 1,665,341, of which 766,165 were Saudis, accounting for 46%, compared to 899,176 non-Saudi visitors, representing 54%.

According to the same data, the total number of visitors to Medina from both inside and outside the country reached 3,767,766 during the period.