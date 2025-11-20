كشفت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء وصول إجمالي عدد المعتمرين من الداخل والخارج خلال الربع الثاني من عام 2025 إلى 5,443,393 معتمرا ومعتمرة، منهم 3,352,506 ذكورا و2,090,887 إناثا.
وسجل معتمرو الداخل النسبة الأكبر بإجمالي 4,118,975 معتمرا، بينهم 2,698,993 ذكورا و1,419,982 إناثا. وبلغ عدد المعتمرين السعوديين من بينهم 2,125,701 معتمرا ومعتمرة بنسبة 51.6 %، بينما وصل عدد غير السعوديين من الداخل إلى 1,993,274 معتمرا بنسبة 48.4 %.
أما معتمرو الخارج فبلغ إجماليهم 1,324,418 معتمرا ومعتمرة، شكّل الذكور منهم 49.3 % بعدد 653,513 معتمرا، في حين بلغت نسبة الإناث 50.7 % بعدد 670,905 معتمرات.
وأوضحت الإحصاءات أن 71.6 % من معتمري الخارج قدموا عبر المنافذ الجوية، مقابل 28.2 % عبر المنافذ البرية، و0.2 % عبر المنافذ البحرية.
وبيّنت النتائج أن 62.9 % من معتمري الداخل أدوا العمرة برفقة أسرهم، بينما أدى 28.7 % العمرة بشكل فردي، في حين بلغت نسبة من أدوا العمرة مع الأصدقاء 8.4 %.
وسجلت منطقة مكة المكرمة أعلى عدد من معتمري الداخل خلال الربع الثاني بعدد 1,773,820 معتمرا بنسبة 43.1 %، تلتها منطقة الرياض بـ 602,244 معتمرا بنسبة 14.6 %، بينما جاءت منطقة الحدود الشمالية في المرتبة الأخيرة بعدد 9,302 معتمر بنسبة 0.2 %.
كما أوضحت الإحصاءات أن شهر أبريل كان الأعلى في أعداد المعتمرين من الخارج بنسبة 62.8 % بعدد 832,298 معتمرا، كما سجل الشهر نفسه أعلى عدد لمعتمري الداخل بعدد 2,147,704 معتمرين بنسبة 52.1 %. بينما كان شهر مايو الأقل في أعداد معتمري الخارج، وشهر يونيو الأقل في أعداد معتمري الداخل.
وفيما يخص الفئات العمرية، شكلت الفئة بين 25 و34 عاما النسبة الأكبر من معتمري الخارج بنسبة 17.7 %، بينما كانت الفئة الأكبر لمعتمري الداخل بين 35 و44 عاما بنسبة 24.7 %.
وشملت الإحصاءات عدد زوار المدينة المنورة، حيث بلغ عدد زوار الخارج خلال الربع الثاني 2,102,425 زائرا وزائرة، منهم 46.1 % ذكورا و53.9 % إناثا. وبلغ عدد الزوار من الداخل لأغراض دينية 1,665,341 زائرا، منهم 766,165 سعوديا بنسبة 46 %، مقابل 899,176 زائرا غير سعودي بنسبة 54 %.
ووفق البيانات نفسها، وصل إجمالي زوار المدينة المنورة من الداخل والخارج إلى 3,767,766 زائرا خلال الفترة.
The General Authority for Statistics revealed that the total number of Umrah performers from both inside and outside the country during the second quarter of 2025 reached 5,443,393 Umrah performers, including 3,352,506 males and 2,090,887 females.
Umrah performers from within the country recorded the largest percentage, totaling 4,118,975 performers, of which 2,698,993 were males and 1,419,982 were females. The number of Saudi Umrah performers among them was 2,125,701, accounting for 51.6%, while the number of non-Saudis from within the country reached 1,993,274, representing 48.4%.
As for the Umrah performers from abroad, their total reached 1,324,418, with males making up 49.3% at 653,513 performers, while females accounted for 50.7% at 670,905 performers.
The statistics indicated that 71.6% of the Umrah performers from abroad arrived through air ports, compared to 28.2% via land ports, and 0.2% via sea ports.
The results showed that 62.9% of the Umrah performers from within the country performed Umrah accompanied by their families, while 28.7% performed it individually, and 8.4% performed Umrah with friends.
The Makkah region recorded the highest number of Umrah performers from within the country during the second quarter, totaling 1,773,820, which is 43.1%, followed by the Riyadh region with 602,244 performers, accounting for 14.6%, while the Northern Borders region ranked last with 9,302 performers, representing 0.2%.
The statistics also indicated that April had the highest number of Umrah performers from abroad, accounting for 62.8% with 832,298 performers, and the same month recorded the highest number of Umrah performers from within the country with 2,147,704 performers, representing 52.1%. Meanwhile, May had the lowest number of Umrah performers from abroad, and June had the lowest number of Umrah performers from within the country.
Regarding age groups, those aged between 25 and 34 years represented the largest percentage of Umrah performers from abroad at 17.7%, while the largest age group for Umrah performers from within the country was between 35 and 44 years at 24.7%.
The statistics included the number of visitors to Medina, where the number of visitors from abroad during the second quarter reached 2,102,425, including 46.1% males and 53.9% females. The number of visitors from within the country for religious purposes was 1,665,341, of which 766,165 were Saudis, accounting for 46%, compared to 899,176 non-Saudi visitors, representing 54%.
According to the same data, the total number of visitors to Medina from both inside and outside the country reached 3,767,766 during the period.