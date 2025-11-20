كشفت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء وصول إجمالي عدد المعتمرين من الداخل والخارج خلال الربع الثاني من عام 2025 إلى 5,443,393 معتمرا ومعتمرة، منهم 3,352,506 ذكورا و2,090,887 إناثا.

وسجل معتمرو الداخل النسبة الأكبر بإجمالي 4,118,975 معتمرا، بينهم 2,698,993 ذكورا و1,419,982 إناثا. وبلغ عدد المعتمرين السعوديين من بينهم 2,125,701 معتمرا ومعتمرة بنسبة 51.6 %، بينما وصل عدد غير السعوديين من الداخل إلى 1,993,274 معتمرا بنسبة 48.4 %.

أما معتمرو الخارج فبلغ إجماليهم 1,324,418 معتمرا ومعتمرة، شكّل الذكور منهم 49.3 % بعدد 653,513 معتمرا، في حين بلغت نسبة الإناث 50.7 % بعدد 670,905 معتمرات.

وأوضحت الإحصاءات أن 71.6 % من معتمري الخارج قدموا عبر المنافذ الجوية، مقابل 28.2 % عبر المنافذ البرية، و0.2 % عبر المنافذ البحرية.

وبيّنت النتائج أن 62.9 % من معتمري الداخل أدوا العمرة برفقة أسرهم، بينما أدى 28.7 % العمرة بشكل فردي، في حين بلغت نسبة من أدوا العمرة مع الأصدقاء 8.4 %.

وسجلت منطقة مكة المكرمة أعلى عدد من معتمري الداخل خلال الربع الثاني بعدد 1,773,820 معتمرا بنسبة 43.1 %، تلتها منطقة الرياض بـ 602,244 معتمرا بنسبة 14.6 %، بينما جاءت منطقة الحدود الشمالية في المرتبة الأخيرة بعدد 9,302 معتمر بنسبة 0.2 %.

كما أوضحت الإحصاءات أن شهر أبريل كان الأعلى في أعداد المعتمرين من الخارج بنسبة 62.8 % بعدد 832,298 معتمرا، كما سجل الشهر نفسه أعلى عدد لمعتمري الداخل بعدد 2,147,704 معتمرين بنسبة 52.1 %. بينما كان شهر مايو الأقل في أعداد معتمري الخارج، وشهر يونيو الأقل في أعداد معتمري الداخل.

وفيما يخص الفئات العمرية، شكلت الفئة بين 25 و34 عاما النسبة الأكبر من معتمري الخارج بنسبة 17.7 %، بينما كانت الفئة الأكبر لمعتمري الداخل بين 35 و44 عاما بنسبة 24.7 %.

وشملت الإحصاءات عدد زوار المدينة المنورة، حيث بلغ عدد زوار الخارج خلال الربع الثاني 2,102,425 زائرا وزائرة، منهم 46.1 % ذكورا و53.9 % إناثا. وبلغ عدد الزوار من الداخل لأغراض دينية 1,665,341 زائرا، منهم 766,165 سعوديا بنسبة 46 %، مقابل 899,176 زائرا غير سعودي بنسبة 54 %.

ووفق البيانات نفسها، وصل إجمالي زوار المدينة المنورة من الداخل والخارج إلى 3,767,766 زائرا خلال الفترة.