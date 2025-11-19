The participation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Saudi-American Investment Forum 2025 has just turned into a political event that transcends the economic framework, after President Donald Trump revealed the direct and special role the Crown Prince played in advancing the issue of the war in Sudan.

Trump said, "Prince Mohammed bin Salman provided me with a complete explanation of Sudan's history and the details of the conflict, and just 30 minutes after our conversation, I began working on the issue."

This acknowledgment placed the Crown Prince at the center of the solution process and reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia manages regional issues with a political weight that makes a difference. This coincided with a wide spread of images of the Crown Prince within the forum, where he placed his hand on his chest in a moment of gratitude and joy.

The scene was not fleeting; the same gesture appeared months ago when Trump announced the lifting of American sanctions on Syria after diplomatic efforts led by Riyadh. Two similar moments in features and message: a calm confidence and a sense of satisfaction in ending the suffering of Arab peoples.

Social media in Sudan quickly captured the moment, turning it into a wave of appreciation, considering that Riyadh's move represents the beginning of a new page capable of stopping the bleeding of war.

The forum itself reflected a remarkable political and economic presence, as the joint exit of the Crown Prince and Trump from the event hall added weight to the scene and confirmed that the bilateral relationship is heading towards shaping a new phase in shared issues.

Between the Syria issue previously and the Sudan issue today, a single line emerges; a proactive Saudi leadership that influences and uses its political power for the benefit of regional stability.

The images of the Crown Prince that flooded the platforms reflect a pure moment in which the leader realizes he is pushing the wheel of a solution awaited by millions of people.