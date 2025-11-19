تحولت مشاركة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان في منتدى الاستثمار السعودي-الأمريكي 2025 قبل قليل إلى حدث سياسي يتجاوز إطار الاقتصاد، بعد أن كشف الرئيس دونالد ترمب عن دور مباشر وخاص لعبه ولي العهد في تحريك ملف الحرب في السودان.

قال ترمب: «الأمير محمد بن سلمان قدم لي شرحاً كاملاً لتاريخ السودان وتفاصيل الصراع، وبعد 30 دقيقة فقط من حديثه بدأتُ العمل على الملف».

هذا الاعتراف وضع ولي العهد في مركز مسار الحل، وأعاد التأكيد على أن السعودية تُدير ملفات المنطقة بوزن سياسي يصنع الفارق، وتزامن ذلك مع انتشار واسع لصور ولي العهد داخل المنتدى، وهو يضع يده على صدره في لحظة امتنان وفرح.

المشهد لم يكن عابراً، فالحركة ذاتها ظهرت قبل أشهر عندما أعلن ترمب رفع العقوبات الأمريكية عن سورية بعد جهود دبلوماسية قادتها الرياض، لحظتان متشابهتان في الملامح وفي الرسالة: ثقة هادئة وشعور بالرضى عند إنهاء معاناة الشعوب العربية.

وسائل التواصل في السودان التقطت اللحظة سريعاً، لتتحول إلى موجة تقدير واسعة، معتبرين أن تحرك الرياض يمثل بداية صفحة جديدة قابلة لإيقاف نزيف الحرب.

المنتدى نفسه عكس حضوراً سياسياً واقتصادياً لافتاً، فخروج ولي العهد وترمب معاً من قاعة الحدث منح المشهد وزناً إضافياً، وأكد أن العلاقة الثنائية تتجه نحو صياغة مرحلة جديدة في الملفات المشتركة.

بين ملف سورية سابقاً وملف السودان اليوم، يظهر خط واحد؛ قيادة سعودية تبادر، وتؤثر، وتستخدم قوتها السياسية لصالح استقرار المنطقة.

وصور ولي العهد التي اجتاحت المنصات، انعكاس لحظة صافية يدرك فيها القائد أنه يدفع عجلة حلٍ ينتظره ملايين البشر.