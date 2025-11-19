عقد ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان في مقر الكونغرس بواشنطن اليوم (الأربعاء)، اجتماعات ثنائية وموسعة مع رئيس مجلس النواب الأمريكي مايك جونسون وقيادات وأعضاء مجلس النواب في مختلف اللجان.


وأكد قادة مجلس النواب دعمھم للعلاقة التاريخية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.


ناقش ولي العھد خلال الاجتماعات العديد من القضايا المھمة، تضمنت مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية، بالإضافة إلى مجالات التعاون بين البلدين في مختلف القطاعات.


حضر اللقاءات، وزير الطاقة رئيس الجانب السعودي للجنة الشراكة الاقتصادية الإستراتيجية السعودية ـ الأمريكية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، و سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ووزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد بن عبدالله القصبي، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء محمد بن عبدالملك آل الشيخ، ووزير المالية محمد بن عبدالله الجدعان، وأمين مجلس الشراكة مع الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية محمد بن مزيد التويجري.