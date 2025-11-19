The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, held bilateral and expanded meetings today (Wednesday) at the U.S. Congress in Washington with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, and leaders and members of the House in various committees.



The leaders of the House of Representatives affirmed their support for the historic relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America.



During the meetings, the Crown Prince discussed many important issues, including updates on regional and international situations, as well as areas of cooperation between the two countries in various sectors.



Attending the meetings were the Minister of Energy and head of the Saudi side of the Saudi-American Strategic Economic Partnership Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Minister of State and member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, the Minister of State and member of the Council of Ministers, Mohammed bin Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh, the Minister of Finance, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, and the Secretary of the Partnership Council with the United States, Mohammed bin Mazid Al-Tuwaijri.