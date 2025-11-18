قدّم ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان خلال لقائه في البيت الأبيض رؤية سياسية واضحة تؤكد موقع القضية الفلسطينية في صدارة اهتمامات المملكة.

حين قال ولي العهد: «ننظر لمرحلة السلام في قطاع غزة ونهتم بأمر الشعب الفلسطيني»، كان يضع ملفاً مركزياً على طاولة الحوار مع الرئيس الأمريكي، ويعيد التأكيد على موقف سعودي مستمر منذ تأسيس الدولة.

هذا الحديث يعكس توجّهاً دبلوماسياً مستقراً يعتمد على مبادئ ثابتة؛ دعم الحقوق الفلسطينية، وتعزيز المسار الإنساني، والدفع نحو سلام يضمن استقرار المنطقة.

وظهور هذه الرسالة في أعلى منصة سياسية أمريكية يمنحها وزناً إستراتيجياً، ويؤكد قدرة المملكة على تقديم رؤيتها بثقة، في لحظة دولية تحتاج إلى صوت عربي مؤثر.

امتداد تاريخي

الموقف السعودي تجاه فلسطين تأسّس منذ عهد الملك عبدالعزيز، الذي اعتبر قضية القدس وفلسطين جزءاً من مسؤولية المملكة، ومع مرور العقود، ظل هذا الملف حاضراً في كل المنابر الدولية.

الملك فيصل جعل القضية محوراً من محاور العمل العربي. والملك فهد صاغ أسس المبادرة العربية الأولى. ثم جاء عهد الملك عبدالله بمبادرة السلام الشاملة عام 2002 التي أصبحت مرجعاً دولياً معتمداً، وصولاً إلى عهد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان الذي عزّز الهوية العربية للقدس ودعم الفلسطينيين سياسياً وإنسانياً.

رؤية ولي العهد

يحمل ولي العهد هذا الإرث إلى مرحلة جديدة تعتمد على مزيج من الحضور السياسي القوي والقدرة على التأثير داخل واشنطن، وتصريحه في البيت الأبيض يقدم رسالة ذات أبعاد متعددة؛ دعم مباشر للشعب الفلسطيني، وتأكيد على مسار سلام يعالج جذور الأزمة، وتعزيز الدور السعودي كقوة إقليمية تعتمد على المبادرة بدل ردّ الفعل.

حديث ولي العهد في البيت الأبيض أعاد وضع القضية الفلسطينية في واجهة الحوار الدولي، وقدم للمملكة دوراً قيادياً ينسجم مع تاريخها ومسؤوليتها تجاه مستقبل المنطقة، فالحضور يرسّخ أن القضية الفلسطينية تبقى في مقدمة أجندة السعودية، وأن صوتها يصل من الرياض إلى واشنطن بثقة تعكس مكانتها وتأثيرها.