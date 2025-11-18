Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presented a clear political vision during his meeting at the White House, emphasizing the position of the Palestinian cause at the forefront of the Kingdom's concerns.

When the Crown Prince said, "We look to a phase of peace in Gaza and care about the Palestinian people," he was placing a central file on the dialogue table with the American president, reaffirming a Saudi position that has been consistent since the establishment of the state.

This statement reflects a stable diplomatic approach based on fixed principles: supporting Palestinian rights, enhancing the humanitarian path, and pushing towards a peace that ensures the stability of the region.

The emergence of this message on the highest American political platform gives it strategic weight and confirms the Kingdom's ability to present its vision with confidence at a moment in international affairs that requires an influential Arab voice.

Historical Continuity

The Saudi position on Palestine was established since the reign of King Abdulaziz, who considered the issue of Jerusalem and Palestine part of the Kingdom's responsibility. Over the decades, this file has remained present on all international platforms.

King Faisal made the issue a central focus of Arab action. King Fahd formulated the foundations of the first Arab initiative. Then came the era of King Abdullah with the comprehensive peace initiative in 2002, which became an internationally recognized reference, leading to the era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, who strengthened the Arab identity of Jerusalem and supported the Palestinians politically and humanitarianly.

The Crown Prince's Vision

The Crown Prince carries this legacy into a new phase that relies on a mix of strong political presence and the ability to influence within Washington. His statement at the White House delivers a message with multiple dimensions: direct support for the Palestinian people, an affirmation of a peace path that addresses the roots of the crisis, and the enhancement of the Saudi role as a regional power that relies on initiative rather than reaction.

The Crown Prince's remarks at the White House have once again placed the Palestinian cause at the forefront of international dialogue, presenting the Kingdom with a leadership role that aligns with its history and responsibility towards the future of the region. This presence reinforces that the Palestinian cause remains at the top of Saudi Arabia's agenda, and that its voice reaches from Riyadh to Washington with a confidence that reflects its status and influence.