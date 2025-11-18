في سابقة توصف بأنها الأولى على مستوى برامج التأهيل داخل السجون، شهدت بريدة بمنطقة القصيم، تخريج أول دفعة من طلبة الماجستير في سجن المباحث، بعد تنفيذ برنامج جامعي متكامل قدّمته جامعة القصيم، بالتعاون مع رئاسة أمن الدولة. وتُعد الخطوة الأولى التي تُنفّذ فيها دراسات عليا بدرجة الماجستير داخل منشأة أمنية وفق مناهج جامعية رسمية وإشراف أكاديمي مباشر.

وكشف الحفل، الذي نظمته رئاسة أمن الدولة وجامعة القصيم، حجم التكامل الأكاديمي والأمني في بناء تجربة تعليمية داخل بيئة إصلاحية.

وأكد وكيل جامعة القصيم للشؤون التعليمية الدكتور فهد الأحمد، لـ«عكاظ»، أن المشروع يمثل خطوة وطنية متقدمة، مبيناً أن تقديم هذا البرنامج النوعي الأول عالمياً في هذه التجربة، يعكس قدرة الدولة على تحويل السجون إلى بيئات تعليمية متقدمة.

وأضاف، أن جامعة القصيم اعتمدت خطة أكاديمية كاملة قُدمت داخل سجن المباحث العامة في بريدة، شملت برامج ماجستير في علم الاجتماع وعلم الإدارة والأنظمة ومهارات البحث العلمي، وقدمت وفق جدول منتظم وإشراف مباشر من أعضاء هيئة التدريس، ما يمنح البرنامج وزناً علمياً مساوياً للبرامج المقدمة داخل الجامعة.

وأضاف الدكتور الأحمد، أن الحفل شهد تخريج 45 طالباً من برنامج الماجستير التنفيذي؛ وهي دفعة تُعد الأولى من نوعها في السعودية في مستوى الدرجة العلمية وموقع تنفيذ البرنامج، وتمثل نموذجاً لإعادة التأهيل عبر التعليم العالي، وتمنح النزلاء فرصة بناء مهارات ومعارف قادرة على تغيير مسار حياتهم بعد انتهاء محكومياتهم.

وتفتح التجربة الباب أمام مرحلة جديدة في ملف التأهيل داخل السجون، وتعطي نموذجاً يمكن تعميمه على منشآت إصلاحية أخرى، بما يعزز دور التعليم في خفض معدلات العودة للسجن، ويدعم اندماج الخريجين مستقبلاً في سوق العمل عبر شهادات أكاديمية عليا معتمدة.

وبهذه الخطوة، تقدم السعودية نسخة جديدة من الإصلاح تعتمد التعليم العالي كعامل رئيسي في بناء الإنسان وإعادة تشكيل الفرص في مشروع هو الأول عالمياً من حيث الفكرة وطريقة التنفيذ والمكان الذي يُقدَّم فيه.