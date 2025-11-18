In a precedent described as the first of its kind for rehabilitation programs within prisons, Buraidah in the Qassim region witnessed the graduation of the first batch of master's degree students at the General Investigations Prison, following the implementation of a comprehensive university program offered by Qassim University in collaboration with the Presidency of State Security. This marks the first step in conducting graduate studies at the master's level within a security facility according to official university curricula and direct academic supervision.

The ceremony, organized by the Presidency of State Security and Qassim University, revealed the extent of academic and security integration in building an educational experience within a reformative environment.

Dr. Fahd Al-Ahmad, the Vice President of Qassim University for Educational Affairs, confirmed to “Okaz” that the project represents an advanced national step, indicating that the provision of this unique program, the first of its kind globally in this experience, reflects the state's ability to transform prisons into advanced educational environments.

He added that Qassim University adopted a complete academic plan presented inside the General Investigations Prison in Buraidah, which included master's programs in sociology, management science, law, and research skills, delivered according to a regular schedule and direct supervision from faculty members, granting the program an academic weight equivalent to the programs offered within the university.

Dr. Al-Ahmad further stated that the ceremony witnessed the graduation of 45 students from the executive master's program; this batch is considered the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia in terms of the academic degree level and the location of program implementation, representing a model for rehabilitation through higher education, and providing inmates with the opportunity to build skills and knowledge capable of changing the course of their lives after the completion of their sentences.

This experience opens the door to a new phase in the rehabilitation file within prisons, providing a model that can be generalized to other reformative facilities, enhancing the role of education in reducing recidivism rates, and supporting the future integration of graduates into the labor market through accredited higher academic certificates.

With this step, Saudi Arabia presents a new version of reform that relies on higher education as a key factor in building individuals and reshaping opportunities in a project that is the first of its kind globally in terms of concept, implementation method, and the location where it is offered.