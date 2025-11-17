The economic data has its impact on the relationships between countries at the global level, and perhaps the economy is more influential than ideology, proximity, energy, defense, security cooperation, and intelligence. However, one who observes Saudi-American relations notices that they have not relied solely on the economic factor, despite its importance; rather, the bonds of the growing partnership have solidified over 80 years due to mutual trust, which has been a key factor in enhancing bilateral relations and pushing them towards strategic partnerships that go beyond the oil market and its prices, as the deeply rooted trust in the sincerity and purity of positions is greater than to be governed by the "dollar".

The Saudi ambassador in Washington, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, confirms that Saudi-American relations are stronger than ever before. The ambassador's statement does not come from diplomatic sentiment; observers recognize that the era of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and President Trump has created a consensus on many issues, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has achieved political, social, and economic reforms that have led President Trump to praise him and his role and presence in many speeches, even describing him as a friend, which he means sincerely, as Saudi leadership has proven, through a long history, to be the most fortunate in international standing, and this historical status is supported by various factors.

Americans understand that the Kingdom is the central state in the region, with a rich heritage reflected in its geography, which equals that of several countries combined, while it is home to the two holiest sites that attract the hearts of two billion Muslims. It receives annually 30 million pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors who head to the two holy mosques, finding the care and attention that befits the reputation of both the guest and the host, and it is the capital of Arab decision-making, relied upon by half a billion people in resolving just, pending, and delayed issues, as the Saudi discourse, since the era of the founding king, has been characterized by transparency and naming things by their names without ambiguity. Meanwhile, the Crown Prince has established a new concept in relations based on dynamism and utilizing meetings to accomplish projects, activating integration by investing in opportunities, and balancing between giving and taking according to the standards of interests.

No blemish has marred Saudi-American relations, even in the darkest circumstances and most difficult turning points, since the meeting of King Abdulaziz with President Roosevelt at the Bitter Lakes on February 14, 1945, which was the first meeting between King Abdulaziz and the 32nd President of the United States, and it was not the last; it laid the foundation for a secure relationship system, enriched by experience and accumulated knowledge, to open broader horizons for partnerships and investments, especially in human capital. The number of students studying at universities and colleges in the United States has doubled, trade exchange indicators have grown both in quality and quantity, and contracts for industries have been signed that have a presence in the agreements between the two countries, in light of the giant developmental projects in the Kingdom, particularly in technology, and providing opportunities for American companies in the Saudi market, surpassing the limited view some may have about relations governed by oil and arms sales. It may no longer be a secret that a defensive agreement between the two countries is nearing completion, following the cessation of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, as Washington is a strategic ally and an influential economic partner in both the near and distant future; engaging with and endorsing Vision 2030, and contributing to several sectors including entertainment and sports. The Saudi decision-maker has not overlooked fulfilling commitments that enhance relations, including stabilizing the oil market, adopting initiatives to defuse crises in the region and the world, and expanding the scope of its humanitarian projects, in accordance with what the Kingdom's position and status in the present and future of the world's countries and their peoples necessitate.