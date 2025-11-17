للمعطيات الاقتصادية أثرها في علاقات الدول على مستوى العالم، بل ربما كان الاقتصاد أكثر تأثيراً من الأيديولوجيا، ومن الجوار، والطاقة، والدفاع والتعاون الأمني، والاستخباراتي، إلّا أن الراصد للعلاقات السعودية الأمريكية، يلحظ أنها لم ترتكن إلى العامل الاقتصادي فقط، رغم أهميته؛ بل توطدت أواصر الشراكة المتنامية طيلة 80 عاماً؛ بسبب الثقة المتبادلة، وكانت عاملاً رئيسياً في تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية، والدفع بها إلى شراكات استراتيجية، تجاوزت السوق البترولية، وأسعارها، كون الثقة المتجذرة بصدق ونقاء المواقف، أكبر من أن يحكمها «الدولار».

وتؤكد سفيرة المملكة في واشنطن الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان، أن العلاقات السعودية الأمريكية، أقوى مما كانت عليه على الإطلاق. وقول السفيرة، لا يأتي من عاطفة دبلوماسية، فالمراقبون يدركون أن عصر الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والرئيس ترمب، خلق التوافق في الرؤى على كثير من الملفات، وأنجز ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، من الإصلاحات السياسية والاجتماعية والاقتصادية، ما جعل الرئيس ترمب، يشيد به وبدوره وحضوره في كثير من الخطابات، بل وصفه بالصديق، وهو يعني ما يقول، كون القيادة السعودية تثبت، عبر تاريخ مديد، أنها الأوفر حظاً في المكانة الدولية، ولهذه المكانة التاريخية ما يرفدها.

يدرك الأمريكان، أن المملكة هي الدولة المركزية في المنطقة، ولها إرثها الزاخرة به جغرافيتها التي تعادل جغرافيّة دول مجتمعة، فيما هي حاضنة لأقدس بقعتين تهوي إليهما أفئدةُ ملياري مسلم، وتستقبل سنوياً 30 مليون حاج ومعتمر وزائر، يقصدون الحرمين الشريفين، ويجدون من العناية والرعاية ما يليق بسمعة الضيف والمُضيف ومكان الضيافة، وهي عاصمة القرار العربي، وعليها يعوّل نصف مليار إنسان في حلّ القضايا العادلة، العالقة والمؤجلة، كون الخطاب السعودي، منذ عهد الملك المؤسس، امتاز بالشفافية، وتسمية الأشياء بأسمائها دون مواربة، فيما أرسى ولي العهد مفهوماً جديداً في العلاقات يقوم على الديناميكية، وتوظيف اللقاءات؛ لإنجاز المشروعات، وتفعيل التكامل باستثمار الفرص، والتوازن بين الأخذ والعطاء وفق معايير المصالح.

ولم يعكّر صفو العلاقات السعودية الأمريكية، ولو في أحلك الظروف وأعسر المنعطفات، أيُّ شائبة منذ لقاء الملك عبدالعزيز، بالرئيس روزفلت، في البحيرات المُرّة، بتاريخ الـ14 من فبراير 1945م، وهو اللقاء الأول بين الملك عبدالعزيز، والرئيس الـ32 للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، ولم يكن الأخير، بل أسّس لمنظومة علاقات آمنة، منحتها التجربة، وتراكم الخبرات، الدفء، لتفتح آفاقاً أرحب من الشراكات والاستثمارات، خصوصاً الاستثمار في العنصر البشري، إذ تضاعفت أعداد الطلاب الدارسين في جامعات وكليات الولايات المتحدة، ونمت مؤشرات التبادل التجاري، نوعاً وكمّاً، ووُقّعت عقود صناعات لها حضورها في الاتفاقيات بين البلدين، في ظل المشاريع التنموية العملاقة في المملكة، خصوصاً التقنية، وإتاحة المجال للشركات الأمريكية في السوق السعودية، لتتجاوز حدود نظر ما يتصوره البعض عن علاقات محكومة بمبيعات النفط والأسلحة. ولعلّه لم يعد سِرّاً قُرب التوصّل إلى صيغة اتفاق دفاعي بين البلدين، عقب توقف الحرب الإسرائيلية على قطاع غزة، فواشنطن حليفة استراتيجية، وشريكة اقتصادية مؤثرة، في المدى القريب والبعيد؛ بتفاعلها ومباركتها رؤية 2030، وإسهامها في قطاعات عدة منها الترفيه والرياضة، ولم يغب عن صانع القرار السعودي، الوفاء بالالتزامات المعززة للعلاقات، ومنها استقرار سوق النفط، وتبني مبادرات نزع فتيل الأزمات في الإقليم والعالم، وتوسيع دائرة مشاريعها الإنسانية؛ وفق ما يفرضه موقع المملكة ومكانتها في حاضر ومستقبل دول العالم وشعوبها.