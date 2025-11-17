وافقت الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى، على إحالة 6 موضوعات إلى جدول أعمال جلسات المجلس القادمة، من بينها عدد من مشاريع الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم مع دول شقيقة وصديقة، كما وافقت الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى خلال اجتماعها السادس للسنة الثانية من أعمال الدورة التاسعة الذي عقد أمس، برئاسة رئيس المجلس الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله محمد إبراهيم آل الشيخ، وذلك في مقر المجلس بالرياض، بحضور نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل فهم السُّلمي، ومساعد الرئيس الدكتورة حنان عبدالرحيم الأحمدي، إلى جانب رؤساء اللجان المتخصصة، على النظر في الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمالها وإحالة تقارير متعلقة بالأداء السنوي للأجهزة الحكومية وعدد من مشاريع الأنظمة، وذلك لعرضها تحت قبة المجلس.
يُذكر، أنّ الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى، وفقاً لقواعد عمل المجلس وإجراءاته ولائحته الداخلية، تختص بوضع الخطة العامة للمجلس ولجانه، والتأكد من الجوانب الإجرائية لتقارير اللجان، إضافة إلى إعداد جدول أعمال الجلسات، إلى جانب عدد من المهمات الأخرى التي نصت عليها قواعد وإجراءات عمل المجلس.
The General Authority of the Shura Council approved the referral of 6 topics to the agenda of the upcoming council sessions, including several draft agreements and memoranda of understanding with brotherly and friendly countries. The General Authority of the Shura Council also approved, during its sixth meeting of the second year of the ninth session held yesterday, chaired by the Council's President Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Ibrahim Al Sheikh, at the council's headquarters in Riyadh, with the presence of the Vice President of the Council Dr. Mishal Fahm Al-Sulami, and the Assistant President Dr. Hanan Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi, along with the heads of specialized committees, to consider the topics listed on its agenda and to refer reports related to the annual performance of government agencies and several draft regulations, to be presented under the dome of the council.
It is worth mentioning that the General Authority of the Shura Council, according to the council's rules of procedure and its internal regulations, is responsible for establishing the general plan for the council and its committees, ensuring the procedural aspects of the committees' reports, in addition to preparing the agenda for the sessions, along with several other tasks stipulated by the council's rules and procedures.