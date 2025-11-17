وافقت الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى، على إحالة 6 موضوعات إلى جدول أعمال جلسات المجلس القادمة، من بينها عدد من مشاريع الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم مع دول شقيقة وصديقة، كما وافقت الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى خلال اجتماعها السادس للسنة الثانية من أعمال الدورة التاسعة الذي عقد أمس، برئاسة رئيس المجلس الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله محمد إبراهيم آل الشيخ، وذلك في مقر المجلس بالرياض، بحضور نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل فهم السُّلمي، ومساعد الرئيس الدكتورة حنان عبدالرحيم الأحمدي، إلى جانب رؤساء اللجان المتخصصة، على النظر في الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمالها وإحالة تقارير متعلقة بالأداء السنوي للأجهزة الحكومية وعدد من مشاريع الأنظمة، وذلك لعرضها تحت قبة المجلس.

يُذكر، أنّ الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى، وفقاً لقواعد عمل المجلس وإجراءاته ولائحته الداخلية، تختص بوضع الخطة العامة للمجلس ولجانه، والتأكد من الجوانب الإجرائية لتقارير اللجان، إضافة إلى إعداد جدول أعمال الجلسات، إلى جانب عدد من المهمات الأخرى التي نصت عليها قواعد وإجراءات عمل المجلس.