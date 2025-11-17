The General Authority of the Shura Council approved the referral of 6 topics to the agenda of the upcoming council sessions, including several draft agreements and memoranda of understanding with brotherly and friendly countries. The General Authority of the Shura Council also approved, during its sixth meeting of the second year of the ninth session held yesterday, chaired by the Council's President Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Ibrahim Al Sheikh, at the council's headquarters in Riyadh, with the presence of the Vice President of the Council Dr. Mishal Fahm Al-Sulami, and the Assistant President Dr. Hanan Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi, along with the heads of specialized committees, to consider the topics listed on its agenda and to refer reports related to the annual performance of government agencies and several draft regulations, to be presented under the dome of the council.

It is worth mentioning that the General Authority of the Shura Council, according to the council's rules of procedure and its internal regulations, is responsible for establishing the general plan for the council and its committees, ensuring the procedural aspects of the committees' reports, in addition to preparing the agenda for the sessions, along with several other tasks stipulated by the council's rules and procedures.