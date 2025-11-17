Riyadh is hosting the 21st session of the General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), under the title "Global Industry Summit," which the organization is holding in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in the Kingdom, with the participation of 173 member countries of the organization.

The conference will last for 5 days at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh from November 23 to 27, with the participation of industry leaders from around the world, leading industrial companies, investors, and innovators, under the slogan: "The Power of Investment and Partnerships to Accelerate the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals."

Before the launch of the General Conference, the "11th Ministerial Conference of Least Developed Countries" (LDCMC11) will be held on November 22, which discusses investment, innovation, and industrial development in the least developed countries in the world. This meeting serves as a critical platform to transform dialogue into industrial policies, practical alliances, and tangible deals that advance industrial progress, particularly in emerging economies.

The 21st General Conference of UNIDO serves as a pivotal platform that brings together leaders, decision-makers, investors, and experts to work together on transforming visions and strategies into actionable steps that enhance inclusive and sustainable industrial development worldwide. The conference agenda includes general sessions, ministerial meetings, specialized dialogues, and interactive exhibitions, all focusing on stimulating investment, expanding the use of modern technologies, and building international partnerships that contribute to accelerating sustainable manufacturing and enhancing the resilience of global supply chains. It also provides quality opportunities for communication between government representatives and companies, ensuring the establishment of effective partnerships that support the conference's objectives.

The importance of the Global Industry Summit in Riyadh is amplified by its timing, which directly links the "11th Ministerial Conference of Least Developed Countries" (LDCMC11) with the opening of the 21st General Conference of UNIDO. This sequence creates a close connection between high-level policy dialogue and practical outcomes, providing leaders with significant opportunities to drive the implementation of UNIDO's operational strategy for least developed countries, particularly in the areas of technology transfer, value chain development, and building productive capacities.

The Kingdom and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, through their partnership in organizing this conference, aim to accelerate the pace of sustainable industrial development worldwide and enable a broad and impactful dialogue that includes decision-makers from the member states of the organization, international organizations, private sector leaders, academia, and civil society institutions. This is aimed at developing joint solutions to the challenges of sustainable manufacturing, stimulating innovation, facilitating technological transformation, and enhancing international cooperation to support sustainable industrial development and achieve economic prosperity globally.

The Kingdom's hosting of this conference aligns with its national objectives aimed at establishing its position as a global industrial hub and a leader in international dialogue that shapes the future of industry within the framework of the Kingdom's Vision.