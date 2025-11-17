تستضيف الرياض أعمال الدورة الـ21 من المؤتمر العام لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية UNIDO، تحت مسمى «القمة العالمية للصناعة»، التي تعقدها المنظمة بالشراكة مع وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية في المملكة، بمشاركة 173 دولة عضواً في المنظمة.
وتستمر أعمال المؤتمر 5 أيام في مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي للمؤتمرات بالرياض خلال الفترة 23 – 27 نوفمبر الجاري، بمشاركة قادة الصناعة في العالم، والشركات الصناعية الرائدة، والمستثمرين، والمبتكرين، تحت شعار: «قوة الاستثمار والشراكات لتسريع تحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة».
ويسبق انطلاق أعمال المؤتمر العام انعقاد «المؤتمر الوزاري الحادي عشر للدول الأقل نمواً» (LDCMC11) في الـ22 من نوفمبر الجاري، الذي يناقش الاستثمار والابتكار والتنمية الصناعية في الدول الأقل نمواً في العالم، ويشكل هذا اللقاء منصة حاسمة لتحويل الحوار إلى سياسات صناعية، وتحالفات عملية، وصفقات ملموسة تدفع التقدم الصناعي في الاقتصادات الناشئة على وجه الخصوص.
ويشكل المؤتمر العام الـ21 لـUNIDO منصة محورية تجمع القيادات وصناع القرار والمستثمرين والخبراء للعمل معاً على تحويل الرؤى والإستراتيجيات إلى خطوات تنفيذية تعزز التنمية الصناعية الشاملة والمستدامة في العالم، إذ تتضمن أجندة المؤتمر جلسات عامة واجتماعات وزارية، وحوارات متخصصة ومعارض تفاعلية، تركز جميعها على تحفيز الاستثمار وتوسيع استخدام التقنيات الحديثة وبناء شراكات دولية تُسهم في تسريع وتيرة التصنيع المستدام وتعزيز مرونة سلاسل الإمداد عالميّاً، كما يوفر فرصاً نوعية للتواصل بين ممثلي الحكومات والشركات، بما يضمن بناء شراكات فاعلة تدعم أهداف المؤتمر.
وتتضاعف أهمية القمة العالمية للصناعة في الرياض، في ترتيبها الزمني الذي يربط مباشرة بين «المؤتمر الوزاري الحادي عشر للبلدان الأقل نمواً» (LDCMC11)، وافتتاح المؤتمر العام الـ21 لـUNIDO، إذ يُوجِد هذا التسلسل صلة وثيقة بين الحوار الرفيع لصناع السياسات، والمخرجات التطبيقية، بما يتيح للقادة فرصاً مهمة لدفع تنفيذ الإستراتيجية التشغيلية لليونيدو الخاصة بالدول الأقل نمواً، لا سيَّما في مجالات نقل التكنولوجيا، وتطوير سلاسل القيمة، وبناء القدرات الإنتاجية.
وتتطلع المملكة ومنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية، بشراكتهما في إقامة هذا المؤتمر، إلى تسريع وتيرة التنمية الصناعية المستدامة في العالم، وتمكين حوار واسع النطاق والتأثير يضمُّ صنّاع القرار في الدول الأعضاء للمنظمة، والمنظمات الدولية، وقادة القطاع الخاص، والأوساط الأكاديمية ومؤسسات المجتمع المدني؛ بهدف تطوير حلول مشتركة لتحديات التصنيع المستدام، وتحفيز الابتكار، والتحول التقني، وتعزيز التعاون الدولي بما يدعم التنمية الصناعية المستدامة، ويحقق الازدهار الاقتصادي في العالم أجمع.
وتأتي استضافة المملكة لهذا المؤتمر ضمن مستهدفاتها الوطنية الرامية إلى ترسيخ مكانتها مركزاً صناعياً عالمياً، وقائدة لحوار دولي يرسم خارطة مستقبل الصناعة في إطار رؤية المملكة .
