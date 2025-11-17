على الرغم من الجهود المتواصلة التي يتم بذلها في سبيل الحد من عادة التدخين وإقناع الأشخاص بالإقلاع أو عدم البدء فيه أساساً، نجد اليوم أن حوالى مليار شخص حول العالم ما زالوا يمارسون هذه العادة، بل إن منظمة الصحة العالمية لا تتوقع أن يطرأ أي انخفاض على هذا الرقم خلال المستقبل القريب.
ولا شك أننا جميعاً متفقون على أن أفضل خيار يمكن لأي مدخن اتخاذه هو الإقلاع عن التبغ والنيكوتين بشكل كامل، ولكن ما يحدث في الواقع يعكس اختلافاً كبيراً إذ إنه وبالرغم من معرفة الجميع بمضار التدخين فإن 90٪ من المدخنين سنوياً لا يقلعون عن التدخين، الأمر الذي يبرز أهمية توفير البدائل الخالية من الدخان لمنح هؤلاء المدخنين الممتنعين عن الإقلاع خيارات أفضل لمساعدتهم وتحسين مستوى صحتهم. ويمكن للدول التي نجحت في إدخال البدائل الخالية من الدخان ضمن إستراتيجياتها العامة الرامية لإنهاء التدخين أن تؤدي دوراً رئيسياً في تقليص معدلات التدخين بشكل أسرع بكثير مع المعدل الذي تحققه التدابير التقليدية لمكافحة التبغ. ومع ذلك، فإن الدول التي تطبق تدابير صارمة لمكافحة التبغ تقوم بالوقت نفسه في حرمان العديد من المدخنين الذين لا يقلعون عن التدخين، من فرصة الوصول إلى معلومات عن بديل أفضل للسجائر.
يتفق عدد من سلطات الصحة العامة على أن المواد الكيميائية الضارة الموجودة في دخان التبغ هي السبب الرئيسي للأمراض المرتبطة بالتدخين. لذلك فإن المنتجات الخالية من الدخان مثل أكياس النيكوتين، والسنوس، والتبغ المسخن، والسجائر الإلكترونية يمكن أن تكون أقل ضرراً بشكل ملحوظ، إذ أنها تستبعد الاحتراق والدخان وبالتالي تنتج مستويات أقل بكثير من المواد الكيميائية الضارة الموجودة في دخان السجائر.
وفي هذا الإطار، لا بد أن تؤدي المجتمعات دورها الرئيسي وتبذل المزيد من الجهود لمساعدة العدد الكبير من المدخنين البالغين في الحصول على بدائل أفضل مدعومة بالعلم، من خلال تمكينهم من الوصول إلى المعلومات حول هذه البدائل التي يمكن أن تساعدهم على اتخاذ قرارات مستنيرة مدعومة بالمعرفة.
إن تطبيق مفهوم الحد من أضرار التبغ يمكن أن يدعم التدابير التقليدية لمكافحة التبغ (مثل منع البدء وتشجيع الإقلاع عن التدخين)، التي يمكن أن تساعد بدورها في تسريع الحد من انتشار التدخين. ويمكن للمنتجات التي توصل النيكوتين دون دخان أن تلعب دوراً رئيسياً في جعل العالم خالياً من الدخان. ومن خلال توفير تلك المنتجات للمدخنين البالغين الحاليين الذين لا يريدون الإقلاع عن التدخين، يمكن للحكومات تحقيق مستقبل خالٍ من الدخان بشكل أسرع من الاعتماد فقط على تدابير مكافحة التبغ التقليدية.
برعاية شركة فيليب موريس للخدمات الإدارية (الشرق الأوسط) المحدودة.
Despite the ongoing efforts to reduce the habit of smoking and to convince people to quit or not to start at all, we find today that around a billion people worldwide still practice this habit, and the World Health Organization does not expect any decrease in this number in the near future.
There is no doubt that we all agree that the best choice any smoker can make is to completely quit tobacco and nicotine, but what happens in reality reflects a significant difference; despite everyone being aware of the harms of smoking, 90% of smokers annually do not quit smoking. This highlights the importance of providing smoke-free alternatives to give these smokers who are reluctant to quit better options to help them and improve their health. Countries that have successfully integrated smoke-free alternatives into their overall strategies aimed at ending smoking can play a key role in significantly reducing smoking rates much faster than the rate achieved by traditional tobacco control measures. However, countries that implement strict tobacco control measures simultaneously deprive many smokers who do not quit smoking of the opportunity to access information about a better alternative to cigarettes.
Several public health authorities agree that the harmful chemicals found in tobacco smoke are the main cause of smoking-related diseases. Therefore, smoke-free products such as nicotine pouches, snus, heated tobacco, and e-cigarettes can be significantly less harmful, as they exclude combustion and smoke, thus producing much lower levels of harmful chemicals found in cigarette smoke.
In this context, communities must play their primary role and make more efforts to help the large number of adult smokers access better science-backed alternatives by enabling them to access information about these alternatives that can help them make informed decisions based on knowledge.
The application of the concept of tobacco harm reduction can support traditional tobacco control measures (such as preventing initiation and encouraging smoking cessation), which in turn can help accelerate the reduction of smoking prevalence. Products that deliver nicotine without smoke can play a key role in making the world smoke-free. By providing these products to current adult smokers who do not want to quit smoking, governments can achieve a smoke-free future faster than relying solely on traditional tobacco control measures.
Sponsored by Philip Morris Management Services (Middle East) Limited.