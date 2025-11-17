على الرغم من الجهود المتواصلة التي يتم بذلها في سبيل الحد من عادة التدخين وإقناع الأشخاص بالإقلاع أو عدم البدء فيه أساساً، نجد اليوم أن حوالى مليار شخص حول العالم ما زالوا يمارسون هذه العادة، بل إن منظمة الصحة العالمية لا تتوقع أن يطرأ أي انخفاض على هذا الرقم خلال المستقبل القريب.

ولا شك أننا جميعاً متفقون على أن أفضل خيار يمكن لأي مدخن اتخاذه هو الإقلاع عن التبغ والنيكوتين بشكل كامل، ولكن ما يحدث في الواقع يعكس اختلافاً كبيراً إذ إنه وبالرغم من معرفة الجميع بمضار التدخين فإن 90٪ من المدخنين سنوياً لا يقلعون عن التدخين، الأمر الذي يبرز أهمية توفير البدائل الخالية من الدخان لمنح هؤلاء المدخنين الممتنعين عن الإقلاع خيارات أفضل لمساعدتهم وتحسين مستوى صحتهم. ويمكن للدول التي نجحت في إدخال البدائل الخالية من الدخان ضمن إستراتيجياتها العامة الرامية لإنهاء التدخين أن تؤدي دوراً رئيسياً في تقليص معدلات التدخين بشكل أسرع بكثير مع المعدل الذي تحققه التدابير التقليدية لمكافحة التبغ. ومع ذلك، فإن الدول التي تطبق تدابير صارمة لمكافحة التبغ تقوم بالوقت نفسه في حرمان العديد من المدخنين الذين لا يقلعون عن التدخين، من فرصة الوصول إلى معلومات عن بديل أفضل للسجائر.

يتفق عدد من سلطات الصحة العامة على أن المواد الكيميائية الضارة الموجودة في دخان التبغ هي السبب الرئيسي للأمراض المرتبطة بالتدخين. لذلك فإن المنتجات الخالية من الدخان مثل أكياس النيكوتين، والسنوس، والتبغ المسخن، والسجائر الإلكترونية يمكن أن تكون أقل ضرراً بشكل ملحوظ، إذ أنها تستبعد الاحتراق والدخان وبالتالي تنتج مستويات أقل بكثير من المواد الكيميائية الضارة الموجودة في دخان السجائر.

وفي هذا الإطار، لا بد أن تؤدي المجتمعات دورها الرئيسي وتبذل المزيد من الجهود لمساعدة العدد الكبير من المدخنين البالغين في الحصول على بدائل أفضل مدعومة بالعلم، من خلال تمكينهم من الوصول إلى المعلومات حول هذه البدائل التي يمكن أن تساعدهم على اتخاذ قرارات مستنيرة مدعومة بالمعرفة.

إن تطبيق مفهوم الحد من أضرار التبغ يمكن أن يدعم التدابير التقليدية لمكافحة التبغ (مثل منع البدء وتشجيع الإقلاع عن التدخين)، التي يمكن أن تساعد بدورها في تسريع الحد من انتشار التدخين. ويمكن للمنتجات التي توصل النيكوتين دون دخان أن تلعب دوراً رئيسياً في جعل العالم خالياً من الدخان. ومن خلال توفير تلك المنتجات للمدخنين البالغين الحاليين الذين لا يريدون الإقلاع عن التدخين، يمكن للحكومات تحقيق مستقبل خالٍ من الدخان بشكل أسرع من الاعتماد فقط على تدابير مكافحة التبغ التقليدية.

برعاية شركة فيليب موريس للخدمات الإدارية (الشرق الأوسط) المحدودة.