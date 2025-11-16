فيما تنظم وزارة العدل المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني في 23-24 نوفمبر الجاري لمدة يومين، في مدينة الرياض، أكملت الوزارة استعدادها لاستضافة نخبة من الخبراء والقانونيين والمتخصصين من 40 دولة، لتبادل المعرفة والخبرات في مجال الجودة القضائية.


ويجمع المؤتمر ممثلين وخبراء لمناقشة وتقييم أهم المحاور المتعلقة بالجودة القضائية وآليات تعزيزها، من خلال 8 جلسات حوارية تضم أكثر من 50 متحدثا، ما يعكس الاهتمام المتزايد بقضايا الجودة القضائية على المستوى الدولي.


كما يشهد المؤتمر مشاركة نخبة من المختصين والمهتمين بالشأن العدلي والقانوني من مختلف أنحاء العالم، وحضور أكثر من 4 آلاف مشارك محلي ودولي.


وكانت وزارة العدل فتحت باب التسجيل لحضور المؤتمر، الذي يُقام تحت عنوان «الجودة القضائية».


ويأتي المؤتمر امتدادا لنجاح نسخته الأولى، التي تناولت مستقبل القضاء في ظل التحول الرقمي وشهدت حضورا واسعا ومناقشات ثرية حول تطوير المنظومة العدلية وجودة الأداء القضائي. ويركّز المؤتمر في نسخته الثانية على استعراض أفضل الممارسات والتجارب الدولية في مجال الجودة القضائية، وتعزيز الكفاءة والموثوقية في الأنظمة العدلية.


أهداف المؤتمر:


- تبادل الخبرات والأفكار حول سبل تعزيز الجودة القضائية


- تحقيق العدالة الناجزة


- رفع كفاءة الأداء القضائي


- التعريف بتطور المنظومة العدلية والقضائية في السعودية


- أثر الجودة القضائية على المخرجات القضائية


- حفظ الحقوق


- استعراض التجارب الدولية في مجال الجودة القضائية


- مناقشة أفضل الممارسات لتحسينها