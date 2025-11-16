While the Ministry of Justice organizes the second international judicial conference on November 23-24 of this month for two days in Riyadh, the ministry has completed its preparations to host a select group of experts, legal professionals, and specialists from 40 countries to exchange knowledge and experiences in the field of judicial quality.



The conference brings together representatives and experts to discuss and evaluate the most important topics related to judicial quality and mechanisms to enhance it, through 8 panel discussions featuring more than 50 speakers, reflecting the growing interest in judicial quality issues at the international level.



The conference will also witness the participation of a select group of specialists and those interested in judicial and legal affairs from around the world, with more than 4,000 local and international participants in attendance.



The Ministry of Justice has opened registration for attending the conference, which is held under the title "Judicial Quality."



The conference comes as a continuation of the success of its first edition, which addressed the future of the judiciary in light of digital transformation and witnessed wide attendance and rich discussions on developing the judicial system and the quality of judicial performance. The second edition of the conference focuses on showcasing best practices and international experiences in the field of judicial quality, and enhancing efficiency and reliability in judicial systems.



Conference Objectives:



- Exchange experiences and ideas on ways to enhance judicial quality



- Achieve swift justice



- Improve the efficiency of judicial performance



- Introduce the development of the judicial and legal system in Saudi Arabia



- The impact of judicial quality on judicial outcomes



- Protect rights



- Review international experiences in the field of judicial quality



- Discuss best practices for improvement