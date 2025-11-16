فيما تنظم وزارة العدل المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني في 23-24 نوفمبر الجاري لمدة يومين، في مدينة الرياض، أكملت الوزارة استعدادها لاستضافة نخبة من الخبراء والقانونيين والمتخصصين من 40 دولة، لتبادل المعرفة والخبرات في مجال الجودة القضائية.
ويجمع المؤتمر ممثلين وخبراء لمناقشة وتقييم أهم المحاور المتعلقة بالجودة القضائية وآليات تعزيزها، من خلال 8 جلسات حوارية تضم أكثر من 50 متحدثا، ما يعكس الاهتمام المتزايد بقضايا الجودة القضائية على المستوى الدولي.
كما يشهد المؤتمر مشاركة نخبة من المختصين والمهتمين بالشأن العدلي والقانوني من مختلف أنحاء العالم، وحضور أكثر من 4 آلاف مشارك محلي ودولي.
وكانت وزارة العدل فتحت باب التسجيل لحضور المؤتمر، الذي يُقام تحت عنوان «الجودة القضائية».
ويأتي المؤتمر امتدادا لنجاح نسخته الأولى، التي تناولت مستقبل القضاء في ظل التحول الرقمي وشهدت حضورا واسعا ومناقشات ثرية حول تطوير المنظومة العدلية وجودة الأداء القضائي. ويركّز المؤتمر في نسخته الثانية على استعراض أفضل الممارسات والتجارب الدولية في مجال الجودة القضائية، وتعزيز الكفاءة والموثوقية في الأنظمة العدلية.
أهداف المؤتمر:
- تبادل الخبرات والأفكار حول سبل تعزيز الجودة القضائية
- تحقيق العدالة الناجزة
- رفع كفاءة الأداء القضائي
- التعريف بتطور المنظومة العدلية والقضائية في السعودية
- أثر الجودة القضائية على المخرجات القضائية
- حفظ الحقوق
- استعراض التجارب الدولية في مجال الجودة القضائية
- مناقشة أفضل الممارسات لتحسينها
While the Ministry of Justice organizes the second international judicial conference on November 23-24 of this month for two days in Riyadh, the ministry has completed its preparations to host a select group of experts, legal professionals, and specialists from 40 countries to exchange knowledge and experiences in the field of judicial quality.
The conference brings together representatives and experts to discuss and evaluate the most important topics related to judicial quality and mechanisms to enhance it, through 8 panel discussions featuring more than 50 speakers, reflecting the growing interest in judicial quality issues at the international level.
The conference will also witness the participation of a select group of specialists and those interested in judicial and legal affairs from around the world, with more than 4,000 local and international participants in attendance.
The Ministry of Justice has opened registration for attending the conference, which is held under the title "Judicial Quality."
The conference comes as a continuation of the success of its first edition, which addressed the future of the judiciary in light of digital transformation and witnessed wide attendance and rich discussions on developing the judicial system and the quality of judicial performance. The second edition of the conference focuses on showcasing best practices and international experiences in the field of judicial quality, and enhancing efficiency and reliability in judicial systems.
Conference Objectives:
- Exchange experiences and ideas on ways to enhance judicial quality
- Achieve swift justice
- Improve the efficiency of judicial performance
- Introduce the development of the judicial and legal system in Saudi Arabia
- The impact of judicial quality on judicial outcomes
- Protect rights
- Review international experiences in the field of judicial quality
- Discuss best practices for improvement