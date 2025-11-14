قدّمت حرم ولي العهد الأميرة سارة بنت مشهور بن عبدالعزيز تبرعًا سخيًا بمبلغ عشرة ملايين ريال لصندوق دعم الأطفال المصابين بداء السكري من النوع الأول، الذي ينفذه صندوق الوقف الصحي، بهدف تمكين الأطفال المصابين من الحصول على أحدث وسائل الرعاية والعلاج، وتحسين جودة حياتهم والتخفيف من معاناة أسرهم. ويأتي هذا التبرع الكريم امتدادًا لدورها الإنساني في دعم المبادرات الصحية والخيرية التي تعنى بالفئات الأشد حاجة.

ورفع وزير الصحة رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق الوقف الصحي فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل، خالص الشكر والامتنان باسمه واسم جميع منسوبي الصندوق للأميرة سارة بنت مشهور بن عبدالعزيز على تبرعها السخي، مشيدًا بعطائها المتواصل ومبادراتها الإنسانية النبيلة التي تعكس القيم الأصيلة للمجتمع السعودي وروح التكافل والعطاء التي تحظى بدعم ورعاية من القيادة الرشيدة.

وأكد أن هذا الدعم الكريم سيحدث أثرًا ملموسًا في تطوير الخدمات الصحية للأطفال المصابين بالسكري، ويمثل حافزًا لتعزيز الشراكات المجتمعية وتمكين العمل الخيري الصحي بما ينسجم مع أهداف صندوق الوقف الصحي في تحسين جودة الحياة وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة في القطاع الصحي.

فيما أوضح صندوق الوقف الصحي أن مبادرة الأميرة سارة بنت مشهور ستسهم في توفير مضخات الأنسولين الحديثة بصفتها أحد الحلول العلاجية المتقدمة التي تمكّن الأطفال المصابين بداء السكري من ممارسة حياتهم اليومية بثقة وأمان، بما يضمن تحسين حالتهم الصحية ودعم أسرهم في التعامل مع متطلبات المرض.

يذكر أن صندوق دعم الأطفال المصابين بداء السكري من النوع الأول يأتي امتدادًا لجهود الصندوق في دعم الفئات الأشد احتياجًا عبر برامج توعوية وعلاجية وتقنية متخصصة، وشراكات فاعلة مع القطاع الصحي وغير الربحي، أسهمت في تقديم خدمات صحية لأكثر من 3000 مستفيد في مختلف مناطق المملكة من خلال 26 جمعية و26 مشروعًا نوعيًا، حيث سجّل الصندوق خلال عام 2024 تبرعات تجاوزت 72 مليون ريال، بما يعكس ثقة المجتمع في دوره واستدامة مشاريعه الهادفة لتعظيم الأثر الصحي والإنساني.