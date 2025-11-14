Her Royal Highness Princess Sara bint Mashhoor bin Abdulaziz, the wife of the Crown Prince, made a generous donation of ten million riyals to the fund supporting children with type 1 diabetes, which is implemented by the Health Endowment Fund. The aim is to enable affected children to access the latest means of care and treatment, improve their quality of life, and alleviate the suffering of their families. This generous donation extends her humanitarian role in supporting health and charitable initiatives that cater to the most needy groups.

The Minister of Health and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Health Endowment Fund, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude on his behalf and on behalf of all the fund's staff to Princess Sara bint Mashhoor bin Abdulaziz for her generous donation, praising her continuous giving and noble humanitarian initiatives that reflect the authentic values of Saudi society and the spirit of solidarity and generosity, which are supported and nurtured by the wise leadership.

He confirmed that this generous support will have a tangible impact on the development of health services for children with diabetes and represents an incentive to enhance community partnerships and empower health charitable work in line with the goals of the Health Endowment Fund to improve quality of life and achieve sustainable development in the health sector.

The Health Endowment Fund clarified that Princess Sara bint Mashhoor's initiative will contribute to providing modern insulin pumps as one of the advanced treatment solutions that enable children with diabetes to lead their daily lives with confidence and safety, ensuring an improvement in their health condition and supporting their families in managing the demands of the disease.

It is worth noting that the fund supporting children with type 1 diabetes is an extension of the fund's efforts to support the most needy groups through specialized awareness, treatment, and technical programs, and effective partnerships with the health and non-profit sectors, which have contributed to providing health services to more than 3,000 beneficiaries in various regions of the Kingdom through 26 associations and 26 qualitative projects. The fund recorded donations exceeding 72 million riyals during the year 2024, reflecting the community's trust in its role and the sustainability of its projects aimed at maximizing health and humanitarian impact.