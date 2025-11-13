استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الخميس)، سفير فرنسا لدى المملكة باتريك ميزوناف.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تطويرها في المجالات كافة، بما يخدم مصالح البلدين والشعبين الصديقين، بالإضافة إلى مناقشة المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.