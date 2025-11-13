The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khreeji, received the Ambassador of France to the Kingdom, Patrick Maisonnave, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh today (Thursday).

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations and ways to develop them in all fields, serving the interests of both countries and their friendly peoples, in addition to discussing regional and international developments and the efforts being made in this regard.