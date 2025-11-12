The Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, received today (Wednesday) at Bayan Palace, the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, along with his brothers, the interior ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, on the occasion of the 42nd meeting of the interior ministers of the Council, in Kuwait.

During the reception, the Minister of Interior conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, along with their wishes for the State of Kuwait, its government, and its people for continued progress and prosperity, and for the meeting to be successful and fruitful.

During the reception, the aspects of joint cooperation between the interior ministries of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries were reviewed, and ways to develop and enhance them were discussed to serve common interests and contribute to establishing security and stability in the Council's member states.