استقبل ولي عهد الكويت الشيخ صباح خالد الحمد الصباح، في قصر بيان اليوم (الأربعاء)، وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، وإخوانه وزراء الداخلية بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، بمناسبة انعقاد الاجتماع الـ42 لوزراء الداخلية بدول المجلس، في الكويت.

ونقل وزير الداخلية خلال الاستقبال تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وتمنياتهما لدولة الكويت حكومة وشعبا دوام التقدم والازدهار، وللاجتماع التوفيق والسداد.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض أوجه التعاون المشترك بين وزارات الداخلية في دول مجلس التعاون، وبحث سبل تطويرها وتعزيزها بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة، ويسهم في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار في دول المجلس.