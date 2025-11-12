The Kingdom's delegation is participating in the Startup20 summit of the G20, which will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 13 and 14, 2025, under the leadership of Prince Fahd bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, the head of startups for the G20, and sponsored by NEOM, which supports the summit and the participation of startups.

The delegation includes several government entities, representatives from the private and non-profit sectors, entrepreneurs, and investors, with the aim of showcasing Saudi Arabia's pioneering experiences in developing the entrepreneurship ecosystem and discussing opportunities for collaboration with international partners to expand the global reach of startup investments.

The participation aims to highlight national initiatives that contribute to building a prosperous economy based on creativity and technology, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to support innovation and diversify economic sources.

This participation is an extension of the Kingdom's efforts to empower entrepreneurs, support innovation, and enhance its global presence in international forums related to entrepreneurship within the framework of the G20, which brings together economic leaders, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs from around the world.