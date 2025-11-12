يشارك وفد المملكة في قمة الشركات الناشئة لمجموعة العشرين (Startup20)، التي ستُعقد في جوهانسبرج بجمهورية جنوب أفريقيا خلال يومي 13 و14 نوفمبر 2025، برئاسة الأمير فهد بن منصور بن ناصر بن عبدالعزيز، رئيس الشركات الناشئة لمجموعة العشرين، وبرعاية من شركة نيوم التي ترعى القمة وتدعم مشاركة الشركات الناشئة.
ويضم الوفد عددًا من الجهات الحكومية، وممثلين من القطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي ورواد الأعمال والمستثمرين؛ بهدف استعراض التجارب السعودية الرائدة في تطوير منظومة ريادة الأعمال، ومناقشة فرص التعاون مع الشركاء الدوليين؛ لتوسيع نطاق استثمارات الشركات الناشئة عالميًا.
وتهدف المشاركة إلى إبراز المبادرات الوطنية التي تُسهم في بناء اقتصاد مزدهر قائم على الإبداع والتقنية، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في دعم الابتكار وتنويع مصادر الاقتصاد.
وتأتي المشاركة امتدادًا لجهود المملكة في تمكين رواد الأعمال ودعم الابتكار، وتعزيز حضورها العالمي في المحافل الدولية المعنية بريادة الأعمال ضمن إطار مجموعة العشرين، التي تجمع قادة الاقتصاد وصُنّاع القرار ورواد الأعمال حول العالم.
The Kingdom's delegation is participating in the Startup20 summit of the G20, which will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 13 and 14, 2025, under the leadership of Prince Fahd bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, the head of startups for the G20, and sponsored by NEOM, which supports the summit and the participation of startups.
The delegation includes several government entities, representatives from the private and non-profit sectors, entrepreneurs, and investors, with the aim of showcasing Saudi Arabia's pioneering experiences in developing the entrepreneurship ecosystem and discussing opportunities for collaboration with international partners to expand the global reach of startup investments.
The participation aims to highlight national initiatives that contribute to building a prosperous economy based on creativity and technology, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to support innovation and diversify economic sources.
This participation is an extension of the Kingdom's efforts to empower entrepreneurs, support innovation, and enhance its global presence in international forums related to entrepreneurship within the framework of the G20, which brings together economic leaders, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs from around the world.