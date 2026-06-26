A lawyer from a neighboring Arab country relied on artificial intelligence to draft a memorandum submitted to the court without scrutiny or review. It turned out that the memorandum contained incorrect legal materials and texts, some of which had been annulled for years, placing the lawyer in a significant predicament before the judge and their client. Legal experts and specialists agree that using artificial intelligence software in litigation and legal proceedings is fraught with risks if done without careful examination or review. They emphasize that the practice of law is not limited to merely submitting a written memorandum to the court, as the work of lawyers is much broader, deeper, larger, and more precise than that.

Minister of Justice: Institutional Judiciary Reflects a Mature Phase

The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid Mohammed Al-Samaani, confirmed that the institutional judiciary reflects an advanced stage of maturity in the judicial system, contributing to enhancing the efficiency of judicial performance, improving the quality of rulings, and solidifying their stability.

The minister stated in recent remarks that the ministry continues to develop its judicial system according to a comprehensive institutional approach, based on preventive justice, benefiting from artificial intelligence, and integrating roles within the system, which enhances the reliability of rulings, increases the efficiency of procedures, and expands access to judicial services; leading to a more flexible and proactive system that keeps pace with societal developments and supports its stability.

"Judicial Council": Using Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Quality

The Supreme Judicial Council recently held a meeting at the council's headquarters, chaired by the acting president, Dr. Walid Al-Samaani, with the attendance of council members. During the meeting, the council reviewed several developmental projects related to judicial work and a number of internal developmental projects. The council emphasized the importance of enhancing institutional work and benefiting from the uses of artificial intelligence and modern technologies to support the quality of judicial work and the efficiency of its outputs, contributing to the development of services provided to beneficiaries, increasing performance efficiency, and accelerating achievement.

Algorithms in Litigation Platforms

Legal specialist Tariq Saud Al-Maliki believes that the profession of law is one of the most susceptible to doubts, as some who are not part of it hasten to announce its demise before it is dead, speaking of lawyers as if they have become remnants of the past, claiming that algorithms and artificial intelligence technologies will soon sit in the courts, write pleadings, and manage disputes, thus closing the last door on the profession of law. It seems that the role of the lawyer in the courts is merely that of a machine that articulates texts, overlooking the fact that lawyering is not just about arranging words, nor is it about specific legal provisions, nor about documents filled with cold arguments, nor about memoranda loaded with canned defenses. Lawyering is not a debate of rigid texts; rather, it is a jurisprudence of human behavior and the human soul, a conscious understanding of its intricacies, compassion for its weaknesses, and justice that weighs the motives and purposes of actions on the scales of fairness.

He added that a knowledgeable lawyer is not merely a memorizer of provisions or a transmitter of systems and texts; they know when to speak and when to remain silent, when to be lenient and when to be firm, when to push the dispute towards reconciliation, and when to drag it into the courts.

Reductionist View of the Lawyer's Role

Lawyer and legal consultant Dr. Mahmoud Hamza Al-Madani believes that some think of lawyering as merely a written memorandum submitted in court, making it seem easy for artificial intelligence to perform this role. In reality, this is a significant reduction of the lawyer's work and the profession of lawyering, as the work of a lawyer and the tasks of lawyering are much broader, deeper, larger, and more precise. Lawyering involves understanding reality and linking it to events. It is a description and adaptation that aligns with the law, establishing a rational and logical argument to follow the events, connecting the chronological sequence to reach correct inference results. Lawyering is a deep understanding of the spirit of the law to apply it flexibly and fairly; without it, laws become dry and rigid, leading to adverse results that oppress individuals instead of protecting them. Lawyering is about understanding the reasons for leniency and being aware of the circumstances that mitigate punishment. It is about understanding the purposes of the law and comprehending the intent behind the text, especially since one of the lawyer's most important tasks is to unravel complex puzzles with evidence, clues, and proof. Artificial intelligence will not be able to understand this because, simply put, it does not coexist with society and does not understand its customs, principles, circumstances, and the way people think, which plays a role in many cases.

Al-Madani added that lawyering is about consultation, prevention, protection, and safeguarding rights, which are guaranteed by the law of the profession and the regulations and rules that protect the client and anyone dealing with the lawyer. In stark contrast, who protects the client from artificial intelligence?

The Law is Not Just an "Archive" to be Recalled

Lawyer and legal consultant Hassan Nasser Al-Asmeri asks: What happens if two computers with the same database face off in a chess match? The inevitable result is a draw and stagnation. This story summarizes why lawyering will not perish in the face of artificial intelligence. Proponents of ChatGPT and its peers believe that the law is merely an "archive" to be recalled, but our friend is imprisoned in the digital past, while the law is a living entity that evolves by overturning its past, and justice looks to the future to create solutions for dilemmas that have not yet entered any database. Imagine a courtroom where a digital prosecutor faces another digital defense; we will immediately reach a boring stalemate. Here, the human lawyer emerges to break the deadlock through unexpected strategies and maneuvers. Artificial intelligence is programmed to be timid and cautious, following repetitive patterns, making it an open book before the lawyer's intelligence and ability to improvise and surprise outside traditional frameworks. The trial is a live strategic battle, not a file processing operation. A savvy lawyer knows when to hide a winning card, when to lure the opponent, and when to flip the table and change their plan based on a spontaneous gap that suddenly appears in the session. No matter how accurate the machine is, it lacks legal personality and spirit.

This human distinction is exemplified, for instance, in the backstage of amicable settlements where most corporate cases end. The machine seeks the optimal legal solution, while in the business world, this solution may be an investment disaster. Drafting a settlement requires a negotiator who reads hidden agendas and offers concessions that appear to be a legal loss but are, in depth, a strategic gain for the client. This is a skill known as "the art of playing with eggs and stones," and this skill cannot be loaded with "code."

"Charisma" and the Ability to Adapt

In the opinion of legal researcher Ali Abkar Abdulkarim, no one diminishes or denies the importance of artificial intelligence, which has brought about a technological revolution in various fields, especially in the legal field. However, the human lawyer remains the essential element and mastermind of this profession. We know well that there are many advantages that make reliance on the human lawyer preferable to artificial intelligence. I emphasize the most important of these advantages: "charisma" and the ability to adapt and advocate with deep emotion in understanding others, which requires a profound understanding of human interests closely linked to the ethics of the profession and the legal responsibility that enables them to innovate in resolving disputes, especially in solutions for amicable settlements, far from mere rigid texts. Therefore, we do not mean to exclude artificial intelligence from this profession; rather, it has a very important role for the human lawyer in assisting them in their professional tasks such as research, examination, analysis of legal documents, extracting key information, and preparing legal drafts more quickly and accurately, which reduces errors and allows for better evaluation of legal strategies based on precise analyses and the extraction of judicial precedents.

Behavior of Opponents, Negotiation, and Persuasion

Lawyer and legal consultant Omar Sami Zahid states that the world is currently witnessing a major transformation led by artificial intelligence technologies on various fronts. The Kingdom has reinforced this trend by issuing a Cabinet decision to designate 2026 as "The Year of Artificial Intelligence" as part of supporting digital empowerment and increasing efficiency and productivity. Despite the significant capabilities that artificial intelligence provides, it will not eliminate the profession of law. Artificial intelligence is a product of the human mind and was created to be a means and a supportive source to enhance the quality of work and productivity, not a substitute for the thinking of its creator. The essence of a lawyer's work is not limited to recalling legal texts but involves complex human and professional skills. The machine lacks the ability to study the psychology of the judicial entity and build legal strategies according to the circumstances of the case, analyze the behavior of opponents, negotiate, and persuade, especially since the judiciary is based on the principle of confrontation and demand, which artificial intelligence cannot achieve. The same applies to consultations and legal drafting; artificial intelligence is incapable of analyzing the intentions of the parties and foreseeing potential points of conflict before they arise, addressing gaps, and protecting rights. Therefore, artificial intelligence is a supportive tool for the lawyer, not a substitute for them.

Consultation is Not Just Written Texts

Legal researcher Mazen Mustafa Al-Sulami believes that in light of the rapid development of artificial intelligence tools and the competition among tech companies to develop tools capable of performing complex tasks, a question arises about the possibility of these tools replacing intellectual and creative professionals such as lawyers. Despite the ability of artificial intelligence to perform some basic legal tasks, such as legal research and analysis of legal documents, this constitutes only a small aspect of a lawyer's work. Legal work requires personal and human aspects, and one of the most important of these aspects is practical experience, which cannot be accessed by the databases on which artificial intelligence tools rely. When a lawyer provides a consultation, it is not based solely on written and abstract texts but is grounded in ideas based on practical experiences.

Errors or Inaccurate Information

Lawyer Ghufran Ghazi Al-Harbi explains the phenomenon of excessive reliance on artificial intelligence tools in legal work recently, to the point that some believe they can replace the need for a lawyer. In reality, the profession of law is a specialized field that can only be practiced by those who meet the legal and scientific requirements and have obtained the necessary license, as it requires advanced knowledge and professional qualification. Despite the speed at which artificial intelligence technologies can gather, organize, and analyze information, they remain supportive tools that depend on the data available to them, and their outputs may contain errors or inaccurate or outdated information. Furthermore, they cannot fully encompass the circumstances of each incident or understand the legal and practical context surrounding it, nor consider the specific nature of the regulations in force in Saudi Arabia. Hence, the importance of the lawyer's role in verifying information, understanding facts, correctly applying legal qualifications, and deriving legal texts from the facts and extracting points of inference from them, as well as drafting memoranda and legal documents according to professional standards, is underscored, as they are professionally responsible for the legal work presented in accordance with the relevant regulations and rules. Therefore, artificial intelligence is a supportive means that facilitates some legal work procedures.

Complex Nature of the Legal Profession

Legal researcher Waad Ali Al-Shehri states that the world has witnessed tremendous developments in the field of artificial intelligence in recent years, originally developed as a technological tool aimed at facilitating human life and helping individuals keep pace with the fast pace of life. With the continuous advancement of this technology, artificial intelligence has taken a new direction, surpassing its role as a supportive tool to become capable of performing many tasks that were previously limited to humans in certain professions. This development has raised widespread questions about the future of several professions, most notably the legal profession, and the extent to which artificial intelligence can replace lawyers in performing their legal tasks. Although some believe this is possible, this perception overlooks the complex nature of the legal profession and the human role that technology cannot replace, as lawyering relies on a deep understanding of the human and social context of legal disputes. Cases are not limited to fixed legal texts but encompass human, psychological, and commercial circumstances that vary from one case to another. While artificial intelligence can analyze data and extract information, it lacks the ability to perceive the human dimensions that influence legal decision-making, indicating that legal knowledge alone is insufficient; it requires skills that technology cannot match.