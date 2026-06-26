استعان محامٍ من دولة عربية مجاورة بالذكاء الاصطناعي في كتابة مذكرة قدّمها للمحكمة دون تمحيص أو تدقيق، وتبيّن أن المذكرة تضمّنت مواد ونصوصاً قانونية غير صحيحة وبعضها ملغاة منذ سنوات، ما وضع المحامي في ورطة كبيرة أمام القاضي وأمام موكله. ويجمع قانونيون ومختصون على أن الاستعانة ببرمجيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في الترافع والتقاضي محفوفة بالمخاطر في حال الأخذ بها دون تدقيق أو تمحيص أو مراجعة. ويؤكد القانونيون أن المحاماة لا تقتصر على مجرد مذكرة مكتوبة تقدم أمام المحكمة، كون أعمال المحاماة أوسع وأعمق وأكبر وأدق من ذلك بكثير.

وزير العدل: القضاء المؤسسي يعكس مرحلة النضج

د. وليد الصمعاني

د. وليد الصمعاني

أكد وزير العدل الدكتور وليد محمد الصمعاني، أن القضاء المؤسسي يعكس مرحلة متقدمة من نضج المنظومة العدلية، أسهمت في رفع كفاءة الأداء القضائي، وتعزيز جودة الأحكام، وترسيخ استقرارها.

وأكد الوزير في تصريحات نشرت أخيراً أن الوزارة مستمرة في تطوير منظومتها العدلية وفق نهج مؤسسي متكامل، يرتكز على العدالة الوقائية، والاستفادة من الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتكامل الأدوار داخل المنظومة، بما يعزّز موثوقية الأحكام، ويرفع كفاءة الإجراءات، ويوسّع الوصول إلى الخدمات العدلية؛ وصولاً إلى منظومة أكثر مرونة واستباقية، تواكب تطور المجتمع وتدعم استقراره.

«مجلس القضاء»:استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في تعزيز الجودة

عقد المجلس الأعلى للقضاء اجتماعه أخيراً في مقر المجلس، برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأعلى للقضاء المكلف الدكتور وليد الصمعاني، بحضور أعضاء المجلس. واستعرض المجلس خلال الاجتماع عدداً من المشاريع التطويرية ذات الصلة بالعمل القضائي، وعدداً من المشاريع التطويرية الداخلية، وأكد المجلس أهمية تعزيز العمل المؤسسي، والاستفادة من استخدامات الذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنيات الحديثة في دعم جودة العمل القضائي وكفاءة مخرجاته، بما يسهم في تطوير الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين، ورفع كفاءة الأداء، وتسريع الإنجاز.

الخوارزميات أمام منصات التقاضي

طارق المالكي

طارق المالكي

يرى الأخصائي القانوني طارق سعود المالكي، أن مهنة المحاماة من أشد المهن تعرّضاً للشكوك، فراح قوم ممن ليسوا بها يتعجلون نعيها قبل موتها، ويتحدثون عن المحامي كأنما أصبح من بقايا الأمس، وأن الخوارزميات وتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي ستجلس غداً في مجالس القضاء، وتكتب المرافعات، وتدير الخصومات، ثم يغلق على المحاماة بابها الأخير. وكأن دور المحامي في ساحات القضاء مجرد آلة تنطق بالنصوص، وفات على هؤلاء أن المحاماة ليست ألفاظاً تُرصّ، ولا مواد نظامية تُخص، ولا صحائف تُغمر بالحجج الباردة، ولا مذكرات تُشحن بالدفوع المعلبة، وما كانت المحاماة جدل نصوص جامدة، إنما هي قبل ذلك فقه بالسلوك البشري وبالنفس الإنسانية، وإدراك واعٍ بخفاياها، ورحمة تعطف على ضعفها، وعدل يزن بواعث التصرفات ومقاصده بميزان العدل.

وأضاف أن المحامي العارف ليس بحافظ مواد ولا بناقل أنظمة ونصوص، ويعرف متى يتكلم ومتى يصمت، ومتى يلين ومتى يشتد، ومتى يدفع النزاع إلى ساحات الصلح، ومتى يجرّه إلى ساحات القضاء.

اختزال مخلّ لدور المحامي

محمود المدني

محمود المدني

المحامي والمستشار القانوني الدكتور محمود حمزة المدني، يرى أن البعض يظن أن المحاماة مجرد مذكرة مكتوبة يتم تقديمها في المحكمة، ما يجعل الأمر سهلاً أمام الذكاء الصناعي للقيام بهذا الدور، والحقيقة أن هذا اختزال عظيم لعمل المحامي ومهنة المحاماة، فعمل المحامي وأعمال المحاماة أوسع وأعمق وأكبر وأدق بكثير، لأن المحاماة عبارة عن فهم للواقع وربطه بالأحداث. وهي عبارة عن توصيف وتكييف يتماشى مع القانون، فتؤسس للحجة العقلية والمنطقية لتتابع الأحداث، وهي التي تربط التسلسل الزمني للوصول إلى نتائج الاستدلال الصحيحة. والمحاماة عبارة عن استيعاب عميق لروح القانون حتى يتم تطبيقه بمرونة وإنصاف ودونها تصبح القوانين جافة وجامدة وتؤدي إلى نتائج عكسية تظلم الأفراد بدلاً من حمايتهم. فالمحاماة هي الفهم لدواعي التخفيف ودراية بالظروف المخففة للعقوبة. والمحاماة عبارة عن فهم لمقاصد القانون، وفهم للغاية من النص لا سيما أن من أهم أعمال المحامي فك الألغاز المعقدة بالدليل والقرائن والبرهان. ولن يستطيع الذكاء الصناعي فهمها لأنه باختصار ليس متعايشاً مع المجتمع ولا يفهم عاداته ومبادئه وظروفه وطريقة تفكير الناس التي يكون لها دور في كثير من القضايا.

وأضاف المدني أن المحاماة عبارة عن استشارة، ووقاية، وحماية، وحفظ للحقوق، وهي مكفولة بنظام المحاماة وباللائحة والقواعد التي تحمي العميل وكل من يتعامل مع المحامي، وعلى النقيض تماماً؛ من يحمي العميل من الذكاء الصناعي؟

القانون ليس مجرد «أرشيف» يُستدعى

حسن الأسمري

حسن الأسمري

المحامي والمستشار القانوني حسن ناصر الأسمري يتساءل: ماذا يحدث لو تقابل جهازا كمبيوتر يمتلكان قاعدة البيانات نفسها في مباراة شطرنج؟ النتيجة الحتمية هي التعادل والجمود، فهذه القصة تلخص لماذا لن تندثر المحاماة أمام الذكاء الاصطناعي، فالمروجون للصديق ChatGPT وإخوانه يظنون القانون مجرد «أرشيف» يُستدعى، لكن صديقنا سجين الماضي الرقمي، بينما القانون كائن يتطور بالانقلاب على ماضيه، والعدالة تتطلع للمستقبل لخلق حلول لمعضلات لم تدخل أي قاعدة بيانات بعد. تخيل قاعة محكمة يواجه فيها مدّعٍ رقمي دفاعاً رقمياً آخر؛ سنصل فوراً لتعادل ممل. هنا يبرز المحامي البشري لكسر الجمود عبر إستراتيجيات ومناورات غير متوقعة. فالذكاء الاصطناعي مبرمج ليكون جباناً ومتحفظاً ويتبع الأنماط المتكررة، ما يجعله كتاباً مفتوحاً أمام ذكاء المحامي وقدرته على الارتجال والمباغتة خارج الأطر التقليدية. المحاكمة معركة إستراتيجية حية وليست عملية معالجة ملفات، والمحامي الحاذق يعرف متى يخفي ورقة رابحة، ومتى يستدرج الخصم، ومتى يقلب الطاولة ويغيّر خطته بناءً على ثغرة عفوية ظهرت فجأة في الجلسة، والآلة مهما بلغت دقتها تفتقر للشخصية القانونية والروح.

هذا التميّز البشري يتجلى مثلاً في كواليس التسويات الودية حيث تنتهي معظم قضايا الشركات، فالآلة تبحث عن الحل القانوني الأمثل، بينما في عالم الأعمال، قد يكون هذا الحل كارثة استثمارية. صياغة التسوية تتطلب مفاوضاً يقرأ الأجندات الخفية، ويقدم تنازلات مظهرها خسارة قانونية وعمقها مكسب إستراتيجي للموكل. وهي مهارة تسمى «فن اللعب بالبيضة والحجر»، وهذه المهارة غير قابلة للتحميل بـ«كود برمجي».

«الكاريزما» والقدرة على التكيّف

علي أبكر

علي أبكر

في رأي الباحث القانوني علي أبكر عبدالكريم، لا يقلل أحد أو ينكر أهمية الذكاء الصناعي الذي أحدث ثورة تكنولوجية في مختلف المجالات، لا سيما في المجال القانوني، إلا أن المحامي البشري يظل هو العنصر الأساسي والعقل المدبر لهذه المهنة، ونعلم جيداً بأن هناك ميزات كثيرة تجعل الاعتماد على المحامي البشري دون الذكاء الصناعي، وأركز على أهم تلك المميزات وهي «الكاريزما» والقدرة على التكيّف والترافع بما لديه من عاطفة عميقة في القدرة على فهم الآخرين، ما يتطلب فهماً عميقاً للمصالح البشرية التي ترتبط ارتباطاً وثيقاً بأخلاقياته المهنة ومسؤوليته القانونية التي تمكنه على الابتكار في حل النزاعات، خصوصاً في الحلول للتسويات الودية، بعيداً عن مجرد النصوص الجامدة، وعليه؛ لا نعني بهذا استبعاد الذكاء الصناعي عن هذه المهنة، بل إن لديه دوراً مهماً جداً للمحامي البشري في الاستعانة به للقيام بأعماله المهنية من بحثٍ وفحصٍ وتحليل للوثائق القانونية، واستخراج المعلومات الرئيسية، وإعداد المسوّدات القانونية بشكل أسرع وأدق ما يؤدي إلى تقليل أخطائه ويتيح له تقييم أفضل الإستراتيجيات القانونية بناءً على تحليلات دقيقة وعلى استخلاص السوابق القضائية.

سلوك الخصوم والتفاوض والإقناع

عمر زاهد

عمر زاهد

يقول المحامي والمستشار القانوني عمر سامي زاهد، إن العالم يشهد اليوم مرحلة تحوّل كبرى تقودها تقنيات الذكاء الصناعي على مختلف الأصعدة، وعززت المملكة هذا التوجه بصدور قرار مجلس الوزراء بتسمية 2026 «عام الذكاء الصناعي» في إطار دعم التمكين الرقمي ورفع الكفاءة والإنتاجية. وبالرغم من القدرات الكبيرة التي يوفرها الذكاء الصناعي مهما بلغ، فلن يقصي مهنة المحاماة، فالذكاء الصناعي صنعة العقل البشري وأنشئ ليكون وسيلة ومصدراً مساعداً لرفع جودة العمل والإنتاجية وليس بديلاً عن فكر من أنشأه، إذ إن جوهر عمل المحامي لا يقتصر على استحضار النصوص النظامية، بل على مهارات إنسانية ومهنية معقدة، فالآلة تفتقر للقدرة على دراسة سيكولوجية الجهة القضائية وبناء الإستراتيجيات القانونية وفقاً لظروف الدعوى القضائية، وتحليل سلوك الخصوم والتفاوض والإقناع، خصوصاً أن القضاء يقوم على مبدأ المواجهة والمطالبة، والذكاء الصناعي يعجز عن ذلك، وينطبق الأمر ذاته على الاستشارات والصياغة القانونية، فالذكاء الصناعي قاصر عن تحليل مقاصد إرادات الأطراف والتبصر بالوقائع واستشراف المَواطن المحتملة للنزاع قبل وقوعها، ومعالجة الثغرات وحماية الحقوق وبالتالي فإن الذكاء الصناعي وسيلة مساعدة للمحامي وليست بديلاً عنه.

الاستشارة ليست نصوصاً مكتوبة

مازن السلمي

مازن السلمي

الباحث القانوني مازن مصطفى السلمي، يرى أنه في ظل تطور أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي المتسارع وتنافس الشركات التقنية على تطوير أدوات قادرة على أداء مهمات معقدة، يثور تساؤل حول إمكانية حلول هذه الأدوات محل أصحاب المهن الفكرية والإبداعية كمهنة المحاماة بالرغم من قدرة الذكاء الاصطناعي على أداء بعض المهمات القانونية الأساسية، كالبحث القانوني، وتحليل المستندات القانونية، إلا أن هذا لا يشكل إلا جانباً بسيطاً من أعمال المحامي، إذ إن العمل القانوني يتطلب وجود جوانب شخصية وإنسانية، ومن أهم هذه الجوانب جانب الخبرة العملية الذي لا يمكن لقاعدة البيانات التي تقوم عليها أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي الوصول إليها، إذ إن المحامي عندما يقدم استشارةً ما فإن هذه الاستشارة لا تكون مبنية على نصوص مكتوبة ومجردة فقط، بل بناءً على أفكار مستندة إلى تجارب وخبرات عملية.

أخطاء أو معلومات غير دقيقة

غفران الحربي

غفران الحربي

المحامية غفران غازي الحربي، توضح عن انتشار ظاهرة الاعتماد المفرط على أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي في الأعمال القانونية أخيراً، حتى بات البعض يعتقد أنها تغني عن الاستعانة بالمحامي، والحقيقة أن مهنة المحاماة مهنة متخصصة لا يمارسها إلا من استوفى المتطلبات النظامية والعلمية، وحصل على الترخيص اللازم، لما تتطلبه من تأهيل معرفي ومهني متقدم. ومع ما توفره تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي من سرعة في جمع المعلومات وتنظيمها وتحليلها، فإنها تظل أدوات مساعدة تعتمد على البيانات المتاحة لها، وقد تتضمن مخرجاتها أخطاء أو معلومات غير دقيقة أو غير محدثة، فضلاً عن عدم قدرتها على الإحاطة الكاملة بملابسات كل واقعة أو استيعاب السياق القانوني والعملي المحيط بها ومراعاة الطبيعة الخاصة للأنظمة المعمول بها في السعودية، ومن هنا تبرز أهمية دور المحامي في التحقق من المعلومات، وفهم الوقائع، والتكييف القانوني الصحيح، وإسقاط النصوص النظامية على الوقائع واستخلاص أوجه الاستدلال منها، وصياغة المذكرات والمستندات القانونية وفقاً للأصول المهنية، كونه مسؤولاً مهنياً عن العمل القانوني المقدم وفق الأنظمة والقواعد ذات العلاقة، لذلك فإن الذكاء الاصطناعي يعد وسيلة مساندة تيسّر بعض إجراءات العمل القانوني.

طبيعة معقدة لمهنة المحاماة

وعد الشهري

وعد الشهري

تقول الباحثة القانونية وعد علي الشهري: إن العالم شهد خلال السنوات الأخيرة تطوراً هائلاً في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي طُوِّر في الأصل كأداة تكنولوجية تهدف إلى تسهيل حياة الإنسان ومساعدته على مواكبة وتيرة الحياة المتسارعة، ومع التقدم المتواصل لهذه التقنية، أخذ الذكاء الاصطناعي منحىً جديداً تجاوز دوره كأداة مساعدة، ليصبح قادراً على أداء العديد من المهمات التي كانت تقتصر سابقاً على الإنسان في بعض المهن، وقد أثار هذا التطور تساؤلات واسعة حول مستقبل عدد من المهن، ومن أبرزها مهنة المحاماة، ومدى إمكانية أن يحل الذكاء الاصطناعي محل المحامي في أداء مهماته القانونية. وعلى الرغم من اعتقاد البعض بإمكانية حدوث ذلك، فإن هذا التصور يتجاهل الطبيعة المعقدة للمهنة القانونية والدور الإنساني الذي لا يمكن للتكنولوجيا استبداله، لأن المحاماة تعتمد على الفهم العميق للسياق الإنساني والاجتماعي للنزاعات القانونية، فالقضايا لا تقتصر على نصوص قانونية ثابتة، بل تشمل ظروفاً إنسانية ونفسية وتجارية تختلف من حالة إلى أخرى. وبينما يستطيع الذكاء الاصطناعي تحليل البيانات واستخراج المعلومات، فإنه يفتقر إلى القدرة على إدراك الأبعاد الإنسانية المؤثرة في اتخاذ القرارات القانونية، ما يدل على أن المعرفة القانونية وحدها لا تكفي، بل تتطلب مهارات لا تستطيع التقنية مجاراتها.