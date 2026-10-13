منحت النجمة الإسبانية روزاليا المصممين الصاعدين فرصة للظهور على الساحة العالمية، مستثمرة حضورها الفني في تسليط الضوء على مواهب جديدة في عالم الموضة، في خطوة تعكس دور المشاهير في دعم الأسماء المستقلة ومنحها مساحة أوسع للانتشار.
وتتحول إطلالات النجمات في البرامج التلفزيونية والعروض الموسيقية إلى منصات لعرض التصاميم أمام ملايين المشاهدين، خصوصاً عندما تحمل توقيع مصممين مستقلين لا يحظون بالانتشار الذي تتمتع به دور الأزياء الكبرى.
ولا يقتصر تأثير هذه الإطلالات على الظهور الإعلامي، بل يمتد إلى تحريك اهتمام الجمهور بقطع أزياء غير مألوفة، وتحويلها إلى موضوع للنقاش والتفاعل عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، ما يمنح المصممين فرصاً جديدة لتعزيز حضورهم في سوق تتنافس فيها العلامات التجارية على جذب الأنظار.
وتعكس هذه الظاهرة تحولاً في دور المشاهير داخل صناعة الأزياء، إذ لم يعد اختيار الإطلالات مجرد تعبير عن الذوق الشخصي أو الهوية البصرية، بل أصبح وسيلة لدعم المواهب الجديدة وإبراز أعمالها، في صناعة اعتادت أن تتصدر واجهتها العلامات التجارية الكبرى.