The Spanish star Rosalía has granted emerging designers the opportunity to shine on the global stage, leveraging her artistic presence to spotlight new talents in the fashion world, in a move that reflects the role of celebrities in supporting independent names and giving them a broader space to thrive.

The appearances of stars on television programs and musical performances have turned into platforms for showcasing designs in front of millions of viewers, especially when they bear the signature of independent designers who do not enjoy the visibility that major fashion houses have.

The impact of these appearances is not limited to media exposure; it extends to sparking public interest in unconventional fashion pieces, turning them into topics of discussion and interaction across social media platforms, which provides designers with new opportunities to enhance their presence in a market where brands compete to attract attention.

This phenomenon reflects a shift in the role of celebrities within the fashion industry, as the choice of looks has become not just an expression of personal taste or visual identity, but a means to support new talents and highlight their work in an industry that has traditionally been dominated by major brands.