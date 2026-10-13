تدخل الإضاءة الملوّنة عالم الجمال بوصفها إحدى الحيل التي تمنح البشرة السمراء حضوراً مختلفاً، إذ تسهم الدرجات المدروسة في إبراز دفء اللون الطبيعي وإضافة أبعاد جديدة إلى ملامح الوجه، خصوصاً في جلسات التصوير والمناسبات المسائية.
وتبرز الإضاءة الذهبية والعنبرية بوصفها خياراً مناسباً للبشرة السمراء، لما تمنحه من دفء وانعكاسات ناعمة تعزز التدرجات البرونزية، فيما تضفي الإضاءة الوردية لمسة حيوية على الملامح، وتمنح الإضاءة الحمراء أجواء درامية جريئة تناسب الصور الفنية والإطلالات الاستعراضية.
في المقابل، تمنح الإضاءة البنفسجية والزرقاء الصور طابعاً عصرياً، خصوصاً عند استخدامها مع خلفيات داكنة أو مكياج ينسجم مع الألوان المحيطة. وتختلف النتيجة بحسب شدة الضوء ودرجة تشبعه وموقعه، إذ قد تؤدي الإضاءة القوية أو الباردة إلى تغيير مظهر لون البشرة وإخفاء بعض تفاصيلها الطبيعية.
ولا يعتمد نجاح هذه التقنية على اختيار اللون وحده، بل على توزيع الضوء وتوازنه مع الإضاءة الأساسية، للحفاظ على تفاصيل الوجه وملمس البشرة دون مبالغة في التباين أو التشبع اللوني.