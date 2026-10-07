The illumination of the tear duct has become one of the most prominent makeup tricks that gives a look a more radiant and lively touch. This step may seem simple, but it can completely change the shape of the eye and face.

The idea relies on applying a small amount of shimmering eyeshadow or a light highlighter at the inner corner of the eye, which is the area that often appears darker. This helps to visually open the eye and gives it a more spacious and alert appearance. The shimmer reflects light when the face moves, adding a bright dimension to the makeup without the need for strong colors.

This trick becomes even more attractive when coordinated with soft eye makeup, especially shades of brown, bronze, and nude, as the illumination acts as a finishing touch that highlights the details of the eye without competing with the other elements of the look.

For evening makeup, a more pronounced shimmer in pearl or champagne shades can be chosen, while ivory or light pink shades seem more suitable for daytime looks.

Interestingly, the illumination of the tear duct is not only related to the beauty of the eye but also gives the entire face a sense of freshness and vitality. Therefore, it has become a favorite detail among makeup artists and celebrities in looks that rely on glowing skin and light makeup.