تعود إضاءة مدمع العين لتظهر كواحدة من أبرز حيل المكياج التي تمنح الإطلالة لمسة أكثر إشراقاً وحيوية، إذ تبدو هذه الخطوة بسيطة، لكنها قادرة على تغيير شكل العين والوجه بالكامل.

وتعتمد الفكرة على وضع كمية صغيرة من الظلال اللامعة أو الهايلايتر الفاتح عند الزاوية الداخلية للعين، وهي المنطقة التي غالباً ما تبدو أكثر قتامة، ما يساعد على فتح العين بصرياً ومنحها مظهراً أكثر اتساعاً ويقظة. كما تعكس اللمعة الضوء عند حركة الوجه، فتضيف للمكياج بُعداً مشرقاً دون الحاجة إلى استخدام ألوان قوية.

وتزداد جاذبية هذه الحيلة عند تنسيقها مع مكياج العيون الناعم، خصوصاً درجات البني والبرونزي والنيود، إذ تعمل الإضاءة كلمسة نهائية تبرز تفاصيل العين دون أن تنافس بقية عناصر الإطلالة.

أما في المكياج المسائي، فيمكن اختيار لمعة أكثر وضوحاً بدرجات اللؤلؤ أو الشمبانيا، بينما تبدو الدرجات العاجية أو الوردية الفاتحة أكثر ملاءمة للإطلالات النهارية.

واللافت أن إضاءة مدمع العين لا ترتبط فقط بجمال العين، بل تمنح الوجه بأكمله إحساساً بالنضارة والانتعاش، لذلك أصبحت من التفاصيل المفضلة لدى خبراء المكياج والنجمات في الإطلالات التي تعتمد على البشرة المضيئة والمكياج الخفيف