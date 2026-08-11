It seems that the Y2K wardrobe has made a comeback, this time with a clear inspiration from one of the most famous icons of that era: Britney Spears. As the Y2K trend continues to rise, the elements that characterized the pop star's looks in the early 2000s are gradually returning, from low-rise jeans and crop tops to tiny accessories and bold footwear.

The return of this style is no longer just a nostalgia for the past; the low waist, in particular, has become one of the most prominent images associated with the comeback of Y2K fashion, while fashion houses and denim designers are offering more modern takes on the cut, alongside the return of intentionally ripped jeans and wide cuts.

From Britney's most famous looks to the 2026 wardrobe

Britney's name has always been associated with low-rise jeans, crop tops, shiny metallic pieces, short dresses, and high-heeled or platform shoes. British Vogue even previously described her as one of the key figures who embodied this style, alongside her famous looks featuring low-rise jeans, metallic shoes, and mismatched dresses.

Today, these elements do not necessarily return in the same way they appeared over two decades ago; instead, they are being re-coordinated in a less literal and more fashion-forward manner. Low-rise jeans can be paired with a simple top and elegant sandals, while over-the-top accessories can be replaced with a small bag or Y2K-inspired sunglasses.

Interestingly, the nostalgia for Britney's style is not limited to fashion runways; images of her old looks still receive significant engagement on social media, while Y2K elements continue to appear in street style and everyday fashion.