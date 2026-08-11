يبدو أن خزانة الألفينات عادت من جديد، وهذه المرة بإلهام واضح من واحدة من أشهر أيقونات تلك الحقبة: بريتني سبيرز. فمع استمرار صعود موضة الـY2K، تعود تدريجياً العناصر التي ميزت إطلالات نجمة البوب في بدايات الألفية، من الجينز منخفض الخصر والقمصان القصيرة إلى الإكسسوارات الصغيرة والأحذية ذات الطابع الجريء.
ولم تعد عودة هذا الأسلوب مجرد حنين إلى الماضي؛ إذ أصبح الخصر المنخفض تحديداً من أبرز الصور المرتبطة بعودة أزياء الألفينات، بينما تقدم دور الأزياء ومصممو الدنيم نسخاً أكثر عصرية من القصّة، إلى جانب عودة الجينز المتعمد التمزيق والقصّات الواسعة.
من أشهر إطلالات بريتني إلى خزانة 2026
لطالما ارتبط اسم بريتني بالـlow-rise jeans، والـcrop tops، والقطع المعدنية اللامعة، والفساتين القصيرة، والأحذية ذات الكعب أو المنصة. حتى إن British Vogue وصفتها سابقاً بأنها من أبرز الوجوه التي جسدت هذا الأسلوب، إلى جانب إطلالاتها الشهيرة بالجينز منخفض الخصر والأحذية المعدنية والفساتين غير المتناسقة.
واليوم، لا تعود هذه العناصر بالضرورة بالطريقة نفسها التي ظهرت بها قبل أكثر من عقدين؛ بل تجري إعادة تنسيقها بأسلوب أقل حرفية وأكثر ملاءمة للموضة الحالية. فالجينز منخفض الخصر يمكن تنسيقه مع قطعة علوية بسيطة وصندل أنيق، بينما يمكن استبدال الإكسسوارات المبالغ فيها بحقيبة صغيرة أو نظارات شمسية مستوحاة من الألفينات.
واللافت أن الحنين إلى ستايل بريتني لا يقتصر على منصات الموضة؛ فصور إطلالاتها القديمة ما زالت تحظى بتفاعل كبير على منصات التواصل، فيما تستمر عناصر الـY2K في الظهور ضمن إطلالات الشارع والموضة اليومية.
It seems that the Y2K wardrobe has made a comeback, this time with a clear inspiration from one of the most famous icons of that era: Britney Spears. As the Y2K trend continues to rise, the elements that characterized the pop star's looks in the early 2000s are gradually returning, from low-rise jeans and crop tops to tiny accessories and bold footwear.
The return of this style is no longer just a nostalgia for the past; the low waist, in particular, has become one of the most prominent images associated with the comeback of Y2K fashion, while fashion houses and denim designers are offering more modern takes on the cut, alongside the return of intentionally ripped jeans and wide cuts.
From Britney's most famous looks to the 2026 wardrobe
Britney's name has always been associated with low-rise jeans, crop tops, shiny metallic pieces, short dresses, and high-heeled or platform shoes. British Vogue even previously described her as one of the key figures who embodied this style, alongside her famous looks featuring low-rise jeans, metallic shoes, and mismatched dresses.
Today, these elements do not necessarily return in the same way they appeared over two decades ago; instead, they are being re-coordinated in a less literal and more fashion-forward manner. Low-rise jeans can be paired with a simple top and elegant sandals, while over-the-top accessories can be replaced with a small bag or Y2K-inspired sunglasses.
Interestingly, the nostalgia for Britney's style is not limited to fashion runways; images of her old looks still receive significant engagement on social media, while Y2K elements continue to appear in street style and everyday fashion.