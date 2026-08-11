يبدو أن خزانة الألفينات عادت من جديد، وهذه المرة بإلهام واضح من واحدة من أشهر أيقونات تلك الحقبة: بريتني سبيرز. فمع استمرار صعود موضة الـY2K، تعود تدريجياً العناصر التي ميزت إطلالات نجمة البوب في بدايات الألفية، من الجينز منخفض الخصر والقمصان القصيرة إلى الإكسسوارات الصغيرة والأحذية ذات الطابع الجريء.

ولم تعد عودة هذا الأسلوب مجرد حنين إلى الماضي؛ إذ أصبح الخصر المنخفض تحديداً من أبرز الصور المرتبطة بعودة أزياء الألفينات، بينما تقدم دور الأزياء ومصممو الدنيم نسخاً أكثر عصرية من القصّة، إلى جانب عودة الجينز المتعمد التمزيق والقصّات الواسعة.

من أشهر إطلالات بريتني إلى خزانة 2026

لطالما ارتبط اسم بريتني بالـlow-rise jeans، والـcrop tops، والقطع المعدنية اللامعة، والفساتين القصيرة، والأحذية ذات الكعب أو المنصة. حتى إن British Vogue وصفتها سابقاً بأنها من أبرز الوجوه التي جسدت هذا الأسلوب، إلى جانب إطلالاتها الشهيرة بالجينز منخفض الخصر والأحذية المعدنية والفساتين غير المتناسقة.

واليوم، لا تعود هذه العناصر بالضرورة بالطريقة نفسها التي ظهرت بها قبل أكثر من عقدين؛ بل تجري إعادة تنسيقها بأسلوب أقل حرفية وأكثر ملاءمة للموضة الحالية. فالجينز منخفض الخصر يمكن تنسيقه مع قطعة علوية بسيطة وصندل أنيق، بينما يمكن استبدال الإكسسوارات المبالغ فيها بحقيبة صغيرة أو نظارات شمسية مستوحاة من الألفينات.

واللافت أن الحنين إلى ستايل بريتني لا يقتصر على منصات الموضة؛ فصور إطلالاتها القديمة ما زالت تحظى بتفاعل كبير على منصات التواصل، فيما تستمر عناصر الـY2K في الظهور ضمن إطلالات الشارع والموضة اليومية.