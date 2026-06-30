Thin belts are making a strong comeback in the fashion world, having emerged in the collections of the most prominent fashion houses as one of the most impactful accessories despite their simple design. Their function is no longer limited to holding clothes in place; they have become an essential element that provides balance to an outfit and elegantly highlights its details.

Global brands have adopted thin belts with wide dresses, long jackets, and formal suits, as they are used to define the waist and add a feminine touch without overshadowing the piece's design. They have appeared in classic colors such as black and brown, alongside metallic shades and leather accents suitable for various occasions.

Fashion experts confirm that this accessory is characterized by its ease of coordination, as it can refresh the look of existing pieces in the wardrobe and give them a different character with a simple detail. With the return of calm and classic designs to the forefront, it seems that thin belts will be among the most prominent accessories accompanying daily and formal looks this season.