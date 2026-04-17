شهدت صيحات الموضة الحديثة توجهاً لافتاً نحو إعادة توظيف الساعات كعناصر إكسسوار مبتكرة تتجاوز استخدامها التقليدي، حيث باتت تظهر كقطع تزيينية على الحقائب والأحذية، وأحياناً كسلاسل وقلائد تضيف طابعاً فنياً غير مألوف للإطلالة. ويعكس هذا الاتجاه رغبة متزايدة في كسر القواعد الكلاسيكية للإكسسوارات، وتحويل القطع الوظيفية إلى عناصر جمالية تحمل بعداً بصرياً لافتاً.

وقد برزت هذه الصيحة ضمن توجه أوسع في عالم الموضة يعتمد على «إعادة التدوير الفاخر» للأغراض اليومية، حيث يتم دمج الساعات الصغيرة أو التصاميم المستوحاة منها داخل حقائب اليد كتعليقات معدنية، أو تثبيتها على الأحذية كتفاصيل زخرفية تضيف لمسة من الفخامة والتميز. كما ظهرت تصاميم تعتمد على تحويل الساعة إلى قلادة أو سلسلة عنق، ما يمنح الإطلالة طابعاً عصرياً يجمع بين العملية والابتكار.

ويشير مختصون في الموضة إلى أن هذا الاتجاه يعكس تحولاً في مفهوم الإكسسوار من كونه قطعة مكملة إلى عنصر رئيسي في بناء الهوية البصرية للإطلالة، حيث أصبحت التفاصيل الصغيرة قادرة على إحداث فرق واضح في الشكل العام. كما يعكس هذا الأسلوب توجهات جيل جديد من المصممين نحو الجرأة في إعادة تعريف الكلاسيكيات وابتكار استخدامات غير تقليدية لها.