The modern fashion trends have witnessed a striking shift towards repurposing watches as innovative accessory elements that go beyond their traditional use, as they now appear as decorative pieces on bags and shoes, and sometimes as chains and necklaces that add an unusual artistic touch to the look. This trend reflects an increasing desire to break the classic rules of accessories, transforming functional pieces into aesthetic elements that carry a striking visual dimension.

This trend has emerged within a broader movement in the fashion world that relies on "luxury recycling" of everyday items, where small watches or designs inspired by them are integrated into handbags as metallic charms, or attached to shoes as decorative details that add a touch of luxury and distinction. Designs have also appeared that transform the watch into a necklace or chain, giving the look a modern character that combines practicality and innovation.

Fashion specialists indicate that this trend reflects a shift in the concept of accessories from being complementary pieces to becoming a key element in building the visual identity of the look, where small details can make a clear difference in the overall appearance. This style also reflects the tendencies of a new generation of designers towards boldness in redefining classics and inventing unconventional uses for them.