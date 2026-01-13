لم تعد قفازات الشتاء مجرد وسيلة للدفء، بل تحولت هذا الموسم إلى قطعة فاخرة تخطف الأنظار، بعدما اقتحم الكريستال عالم الإكسسوارات الشتوية بقوة، ليمنح الإطلالات لمسة لامعة تجمع بين الأناقة والترف في آنٍ واحد.

الكريستال يتصدر الموضة

تصدّر ترند الكريستال صيحات قفازات الشتاء هذا الموسم، ليصبح من أبرز الاتجاهات الرائجة في عالم الموضة، حيث باتت القفازات مزينة بالكريستالات في منطقة الأظافر بدلًا من الزينة التقليدية، مضيفة لمسة فخامة ولمعان إلى الإطلالات الشتوية.

ويعكس هذا التوجه ذوقًا أنثويًا راقيًا، إذ يمنح الإطلالة طابعًا احتفاليًا وجذابًا، كما يضفي إحساسًا بالترف من دون مبالغة، ويخلق تباينًا بصريًا أنيقًا مع المعاطف والكنزات الصوفية.

ما يميز قفازات الكريستال هذا الموسم هو مرونتها في التنسيق، إذ يمكن اعتمادها في الإطلالات اليومية.

ما يميز قفازات الكريستال هذا الموسم هو مرونتها في التنسيق، إذ يمكن اعتمادها في الإطلالات اليومية.

من الإطلالة إلى السهرة

ما يميز قفازات الكريستال هذا الموسم هو مرونتها في التنسيق، إذ يمكن اعتمادها في الإطلالات اليومية لإضافة لمسة مميزة، كما تناسب السهرات والمناسبات الخاصة، لتتحول من إكسسوار عملي إلى عنصر أساسي يكمل الإطلالة.

ما يميز قفازات الكريستال هذا الموسم هو مرونتها في التنسيق، إذ يمكن اعتمادها في الإطلالات اليومية.

ما يميز قفازات الكريستال هذا الموسم هو مرونتها في التنسيق، إذ يمكن اعتمادها في الإطلالات اليومية.

انتشار واسع

وانتشر ترند قفازات الكريستال بشكل لافت عبر عروض الأزياء العالمية ومنصات الموضة، إضافة إلى مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث تشارك الفتيات صور قفازاتهن المزينة بالكريستالات، ما ساهم في تعزيز شعبيته.

كما شهدت المتاجر الإلكترونية والمتاجر اليدوية إقبالًا متزايدًا على هذا النوع من القفازات، في مؤشر واضح على حجم الطلب المتنامي.

ما يميز قفازات الكريستال هذا الموسم هو مرونتها في التنسيق، إذ يمكن اعتمادها في الإطلالات اليومية.

ما يميز قفازات الكريستال هذا الموسم هو مرونتها في التنسيق، إذ يمكن اعتمادها في الإطلالات اليومية.

تفاصيل لامعة

ويعكس هذا الاتجاه تحول موضة الشتاء نحو التفاصيل اللامعة والأنيقة التي تضيف شخصية خاصة للإطلالة، وتجعلها محط أنظار أينما وُجدت، مؤكدة أن الأناقة لا تقتصر على القطع الكبيرة، بل تبدأ من التفاصيل الصغيرة.