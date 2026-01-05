يشهد جينز Washed-Out الفاتح والمتآكل حضورًا قويًا في مشهد الموضة خلال هذا العام، ليؤكد عودة الدينيم بروح أكثر تحررًا وعفوية. يتميز هذا النوع من الجينز بلونه الفاتح وتأثير الغسل الواضح الذي يمنحه مظهرًا مستهلكًا ومتآكلًا بشكل مدروس، ما يضفي عليه طابعًا شبابيًا وغير متكلّف.

هذا التوجه لا يقتصر على الإطلالات اليومية فقط، بل أصبح قطعة مرنة يمكن تنسيقها بأساليب متعددة. ففي الإطلالات الكاجوال، يُعتمد مع تيشيرتات بسيطة أو سترات واسعة وأحذية رياضية، ليعكس أسلوبًا عمليًا وعصريًا. أما في الإطلالات الراقية، فيُنسق مع قمصان مفصلة، بليزرات أنيقة، أو أحذية بكعب أو لوفرز فاخرة، ما يخلق توازنًا بين العفوية والفخامة.

يعكس انتشار هذا الجينز توجّه الموضة نحو القطع التي تجمع بين الراحة والهوية الشخصية، مع إعادة تعريف الدينيم كعنصر أساسي قابل للتجدد والتكيّف مع مختلف الأساليب، بعيدًا عن القوالب التقليدية.